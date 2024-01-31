2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division III

Welcome to college conference championships season! Division III starts the action early this year, with the first of its 32 conference meets taking place this weekend.
Below, we have gathered a listing of all the NCAA Division III conference meets that will be taking place over the next month. You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, and championship central sites, as they become available.
And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.
Check out our other conference primers:
- Division I primer
- Division II primer
Week One: Monday, January 29 to Sunday, February 4, 2024
Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 2 – Sunday, February 4
- Location: Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA
- Defending Champions: Norwich women (1x); Norwich men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Albertus Magnus, Colby-Sawyer, Elms, Norwich, Regis, Simmons (women), St. Joseph (CT), St. Joseph’s (ME)
Week Two: Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11, 2024
Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 7 – Saturday, February 10
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champions: Washington and Lee women (2x); Washington and Lee men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Bridgewater, Greensboro, Guilford (women), Hampden-Sydney (men), Hollins (women), Lynchburg, Randolph, Randolph-Macon, Roanoke, Sweet Briar (women), Virginia Wesleyan, Washington and Lee
Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 7 – Saturday, February 10
- Location: Birmingham Crossplex, Birmingham, AL
- Defending Champions: Birmingham-Southern men (9x); Rhodes women (1x);
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Berry, Birmingham-Southern, Centre, Hendrix, Millsaps, Rhodes, Sewanee
Northwest Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Sunday, February 11
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending Champions: Linfield women (1x); Whitworth men (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: NWC Network
- Championship Central
- Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette
Week Three: Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18, 2024
Allegheny Empire* – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Webster High School Aquatic Center, Rochester, NY
- Defending Champions AMCC: Alfred State men (2x); Alfred State women (1x)
- Defending Champions E8: Nazareth women (5x); Alfred men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
*combination of Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and Empire 8 Conference
- AMCC Teams: Alfred State, Penn St. Behrend, Pitt-Bradford, Penn St. Altoona, Wells
- E8 Teams: Alfred University, Hartwick, Nazareth
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center, Terre Haute, IN
- Defending Champions: Franklin women (6x); Rose-Hulman men (3x)
- Live results
- Live video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Anderson, Bluffton, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania
Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Hobart Aquatic Center, Hobart, IN
- Defending Champions: St. Ambrose women (1x); St. Ambrose men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Asbury, Illinois Tech, Minnesota-Morris, Principia, St. Ambrose (NAIA), Williams Baptist (NAIA)
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Defending Champions: St. Catherine women (3x); Gustavus Adolphus men (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Augsburg (women), Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women), St. Catherine (women), Saint John’s (men only), St. Olaf
North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Trumbull Aquatics Center, Granville, OH
- Defending Champions: Denison women (1x), Kenyon men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men), Wittenberg, Wooster
Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio
- Defending Champions: John Carroll women (7x); John Carroll men (7x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington
Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City, PA
- Defending Champions: Grove City women (4x); Grove City men (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Allegheny, Bethany, Chatham, Grove City, Franciscan (women), Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Garland ISD Natatorium, Garland, TX
- Defending Champions: Trinity women (20x); Trinity men (4x)
- Live Results
- Championship Program
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, University of St. Thomas, Trinity
University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Ratner Athletic Center, Chicago, IL
- Defending Champions: Emory women (24x); Emory men (24x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, WashU-St. Louis
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, WI
- Defending Champions: Eau Claire women (1x); Stevens Point men (23x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater
Independent South Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Defending Champions: Piedmont women (1x); Southern Virginia men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Piedmont, Pfeiffer, Southern Virginia, Warren Wilson, William Peace
Atlantic East Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Defending Champions: Marymount (VA) women, (1x) Marymount (VA) men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Cabrini, Gallaudet, Immaculata, Marymount (VA), Marywood, St. Mary’s (MD).
Landmark Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: Mangione Aquatic Center, Baltimore, MD
- Defending Champions: Catholic women (1x); Catholic men (7x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Catholic, Drew, Elizabethtown, Goucher, Juniata (women), Lycoming, Moravian, Scranton, Susquehanna, Wilkes
Little East Conference (LEC) – Men and Women
- Dates:
- Diving: Wednesday, February 15
- Swimming: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19
- Location:
- Diving: Babson College
- Swimming: Boston Sports Institute, Wellesley, MA
- Defending Champions: Keene State women (16x); Bridgewater State (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Bridgewater State, Eastern Connecticut State, Keene State, Plymouth State, Rhode Island College (women), UMass Dartmouth (women), University of New England, Western Connecticut State, Western New England (women), Westfield State (women)
Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, PA
- Defending Champions: Messiah women (3x); Stevens men (4x)
- Live Results
- Heat Sheets
- Live Video: MACtv
- Championship Central
- Teams: Albright, Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener, York
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: Middlebury College, Middlebury, VT
- Defending Champions: Tufts (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
New Jersey Athletic Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: University of Maryland, College Park, MD
- Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural year)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Kean, Mary Washington, Montclair State, Ramapo, Roger Williams (women), Rowan, Salisbury, TCNJ, US Merchant Marine, William Paterson
Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference/ North Atlantic Conference (NAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 16 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ
- Defending Champions:
- MET: TCNJ men (2x, now in NJAC); Mary Washington women (2x)
- NAC: Husson women (2x), Maine Maritime men (2x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- MET Teams: Baruch, College of Staten Island, Hunter, Mount St. Mary, Roberts Wesleyan, Sarah Lawrence, SUNY-Maritime
- North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Teams: Gordon, Husson, Maine Maritime Academy, SUNY Dehli
Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 16 – Sunday, February 18
- Location: Grinnell College, Grinnell, IA
- Defending Champions: Grinnell women (2x); Grinnell men (7x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central: Men’s meet ׀ Women’s meet
- Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon, St. Norbert
Week Four: Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25, 2024
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women
- Dates:
- Diving: Wednesday, February 21
- Swimming: Thursday, February 22 – Saturday, February 24
- Location:
- Diving: Koenitzer Aquatic Center, Kenosha, WI
- Swimming: Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI
- Defending Champions: Wheaton women (1x); Augustana men (1x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton
Liberty League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium, Ithaca, NY
- Defending Champions: Ithaca women (4x); RIT men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Hobart & William Smith, Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, St. Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, MI
- Defending Champions: Hope women (3x); Calvin men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet
State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY
- Defending Champions: SUNY Geneseo women (15x); SUNY Geneseo men (9x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Brockport, Buffalo, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Potsdam
American Rivers Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Luther Natatorium, Decorah, IA
- Defending Champions: Luther women (2x), Luther men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Coe, Loras, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Centennial Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25
- Location: Gettysburg, PA
- Defending Champions: Swarthmore women (2x); Swarthmore men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central: Men’s meet / Women’s meet
- Teams: Bryn Mawr (women), Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Washington College, Ursinus
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men
- Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25
- Location: Colby College, Waterville, ME
- Defending Champions: Williams (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: NESCAC Network
- Championship Central
- Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25
- Location: Zesiger Center Pool, Cambridge, MA
- Defending Champions: MIT women (11x); MIT men (14x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (women), Smith (women), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (women), Wheaton, WPI
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25
- Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, CA
- Defending Champions: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women (1x); Claremont-Mudd-Scripps men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Caltech, Cal Lutheran, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier