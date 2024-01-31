2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division III

Welcome to college conference championships season! Division III starts the action early this year, with the first of its 32 conference meets taking place this weekend.

Below, we have gathered a listing of all the NCAA Division III conference meets that will be taking place over the next month. You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, and championship central sites, as they become available.

And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Check out our other conference primers:

Division I primer

Division II primer

Week One: Monday, January 29 to Sunday, February 4, 2024

Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 2 – Sunday, February 4

Location: Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA

Defending Champions: Norwich women (1x); Norwich men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Albertus Magnus, Colby-Sawyer, Elms, Norwich, Regis, Simmons (women), St. Joseph (CT), St. Joseph’s (ME)

Week Two: Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11, 2024

Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 7 – Saturday, February 10

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champions: Washington and Lee women (2x); Washington and Lee men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bridgewater, Greensboro, Guilford (women), Hampden-Sydney (men), Hollins (women), Lynchburg, Randolph, Randolph-Macon, Roanoke, Sweet Briar (women), Virginia Wesleyan, Washington and Lee

Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 7 – Saturday, February 10

Location: Birmingham Crossplex, Birmingham, AL

Defending Champions: Birmingham-Southern men (9x); Rhodes women (1x);

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Berry, Birmingham-Southern, Centre, Hendrix, Millsaps, Rhodes, Sewanee

Northwest Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Sunday, February 11

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Defending Champions: Linfield women (1x); Whitworth men (5x)

Live Results

Live Video: NWC Network

Championship Central

Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette

Week Three: Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18, 2024

Allegheny Empire* – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Webster High School Aquatic Center, Rochester, NY

Defending Champions AMCC: Alfred State men (2x); Alfred State women (1x)

Defending Champions E8: Nazareth women (5x); Alfred men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

*combination of Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and Empire 8 Conference

AMCC Teams: Alfred State, Penn St. Behrend, Pitt-Bradford, Penn St. Altoona, Wells

E8 Teams: Alfred University, Hartwick, Nazareth

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center, Terre Haute, IN

Defending Champions: Franklin women (6x); Rose-Hulman men (3x)

Live results

Live video

Championship Central

Teams: Anderson, Bluffton, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Hobart Aquatic Center, Hobart, IN

Defending Champions: St. Ambrose women (1x); St. Ambrose men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Asbury, Illinois Tech, Minnesota-Morris, Principia, St. Ambrose (NAIA), Williams Baptist (NAIA)

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

Defending Champions: St. Catherine women (3x); Gustavus Adolphus men (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Augsburg (women), Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women), St. Catherine (women), Saint John’s (men only), St. Olaf

North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Trumbull Aquatics Center, Granville, OH

Defending Champions: Denison women (1x), Kenyon men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men), Wittenberg, Wooster

Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio

Defending Champions: John Carroll women (7x); John Carroll men (7x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington

Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City, PA

Defending Champions: Grove City women (4x); Grove City men (5x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Bethany, Chatham, Grove City, Franciscan (women), Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Garland ISD Natatorium, Garland, TX

Defending Champions: Trinity women (20x); Trinity men (4x)

Live Results

Championship Program

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, University of St. Thomas, Trinity

University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Ratner Athletic Center, Chicago, IL

Defending Champions: Emory women (24x); Emory men (24x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, WashU-St. Louis

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, WI

Defending Champions: Eau Claire women (1x); Stevens Point men (23x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater

Independent South Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Kingsport, TN

Defending Champions: Piedmont women (1x); Southern Virginia men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Piedmont, Pfeiffer, Southern Virginia, Warren Wilson, William Peace

Atlantic East Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18

Location: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Defending Champions: Marymount (VA) women, (1x) Marymount (VA) men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cabrini, Gallaudet, Immaculata, Marymount (VA), Marywood, St. Mary’s (MD).

Landmark Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18

Location: Mangione Aquatic Center, Baltimore, MD

Defending Champions: Catholic women (1x); Catholic men (7x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Catholic, Drew, Elizabethtown, Goucher, Juniata (women), Lycoming, Moravian, Scranton, Susquehanna, Wilkes

Little East Conference (LEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Diving: Wednesday, February 15 Swimming: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19

Location: Diving: Babson College Swimming: Boston Sports Institute, Wellesley, MA

Defending Champions: Keene State women (16x); Bridgewater State (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bridgewater State, Eastern Connecticut State, Keene State, Plymouth State, Rhode Island College (women), UMass Dartmouth (women), University of New England, Western Connecticut State, Western New England (women), Westfield State (women)

Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18

Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, PA

Defending Champions: Messiah women (3x); Stevens men (4x)

Live Results

Heat Sheets

Live Video: MACtv

Championship Central

Teams: Albright, Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener, York

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women

Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18

Location: Middlebury College, Middlebury, VT

Defending Champions: Tufts (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

New Jersey Athletic Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18

Location: University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural year)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Kean, Mary Washington, Montclair State, Ramapo, Roger Williams (women), Rowan, Salisbury, TCNJ, US Merchant Marine, William Paterson

Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference/ North Atlantic Conference (NAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 16 – Sunday, February 18

Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ

Defending Champions: MET: TCNJ men (2x, now in NJAC); Mary Washington women (2x) NAC: Husson women (2x), Maine Maritime men (2x)

Live Results

Championship Central

MET Teams: Baruch, College of Staten Island, Hunter, Mount St. Mary, Roberts Wesleyan, Sarah Lawrence, SUNY-Maritime

North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Teams: Gordon, Husson, Maine Maritime Academy, SUNY Dehli

Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 16 – Sunday, February 18

Location: Grinnell College, Grinnell, IA

Defending Champions: Grinnell women (2x); Grinnell men (7x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central: Men’s meet ׀ Women’s meet

Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon, St. Norbert

Week Four: Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25, 2024

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women

Dates: Diving: Wednesday, February 21 Swimming: Thursday, February 22 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Diving: Koenitzer Aquatic Center, Kenosha, WI Swimming: Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Defending Champions: Wheaton women (1x); Augustana men (1x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton

Liberty League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium, Ithaca, NY

Defending Champions: Ithaca women (4x); RIT men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Hobart & William Smith, Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, St. Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, MI

Defending Champions: Hope women (3x); Calvin men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet

State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY

Defending Champions: SUNY Geneseo women (15x); SUNY Geneseo men (9x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Brockport, Buffalo, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Potsdam

American Rivers Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Luther Natatorium, Decorah, IA

Defending Champions: Luther women (2x), Luther men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Coe, Loras, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Centennial Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25

Location: Gettysburg, PA

Defending Champions: Swarthmore women (2x); Swarthmore men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central: Men’s meet / Women’s meet

Teams: Bryn Mawr (women), Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Washington College, Ursinus

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men

Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25

Location: Colby College, Waterville, ME

Defending Champions: Williams (4x)

Live Results

Live Video: NESCAC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25

Location: Zesiger Center Pool, Cambridge, MA

Defending Champions: MIT women (11x); MIT men (14x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (women), Smith (women), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (women), Wheaton, WPI

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women