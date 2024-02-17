2024 MVC Championship Fan Guide: Missouri State Fighting for 8th-Straight Title

2024 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Deaconess Aquatic Center, Evansville, IN

Defending Champions (women): Missouri State (6x)

Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, UIC

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY (2/21)

200 medley relay

800 free relay

THURSDAY (2/22)

500 free

200 IM

50 free

1-meter diving

200 free relay

FRIDAY (2/23)

100 fly

400 IM

200 free

100 breast

100 back

3-meter diving

400 medley relay

SATURDAY (2/24)

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

1650 free

400 free relay

2023 RECAP

Final Team Scores:

Missouri State – 1,326 Indiana State – 1,200.5 Illinois State – 997 Northern Iowa – 881 Southern Illinois – 854 Marshall – 791 UIC – 718.5 Evansville – 390 Little Rock – 351 Valparaiso – 187

Awards:

Swimmer of the Year: Madyson Morse, Illinois State

Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Olivia Herron, Southern Illinois

Swimming Coach of the Year: Dave Collins, Missouri State

Diver of the Year: Eva Reyes, Illinois State

Freshman Diver of the Year: Kerry-Leigh Morrison, UIC

Diving Coach of the Year: Susan Bromberg, UIC

Elite 17: Kelly Sego, Missouri State

Missouri State won their 7th-straight Missouri Valley Conference team title last year, beating runner-up Indiana State by 125.5 points.

STARS

Celia Pulido, Southern Illinois

Celia Pulido, a Southern Illinois junior, is without question one of the fastest swimmers in the Missouri Valley Conference, and a top mid major swimmer in the NCAA currently. Last year, Pulido was a bit down from her performances as a freshman, but she still managed to win the 100 back (52.88) and 200 back (1:56.01).

Pulido is the MVC Record holder in both backstroke events, holding careers best of 51.82 in the 100 back and 1:54.26 in the 200 back. That 51.82 100 back was swum at mid season this year at the Purdue Invite. Pulido also leads the 200 back this season with a 1:55.30.

Madyson Morse, Illinois State

The reigning Swimmer of the Year, Illinois State’s Madyson Morse, took her fifth year of NCAA eligibility to return to the Redbirds for one more season. Morse swam exceptionally well at the MVC Championships last year, winning the 200 IM (2:00.61), 100 breast (1:00.34), and 200 breast (2:11.58). Additionally, she broke the MVC championship and conference records in both breaststroke events as well.

Morse has been very good so far this season. She leads the MVC in the 100 breast heading into the meet, having gone a 1:00.80 at the Purdue Invite. Morse has also been 2:14.10 already in the 200 breast this year, which comes in at #2 in the conference. Meanwhile, she’s down the list in the 200 IM, having only been 2:05.48 this season, which ranks her 17th.

Olivia Herron, Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois sophomore Olivia Herron returns to the Salukis after winning Freshman Swimmer of the Year last year. Last year, Herron came in 3rd in the 200 IM (2:01.55), 2nd in the 400 IM (4:18.34), and 2nd in the 200 breast (2:12.44). While Herron took 2nd in the 400 IM last year, it would seem she’s probably going to do the 100 breast this year. She currently ranks 2nd in the conference in the 100 breast with her career best of 1:01.09. On top of that, Herron leads the MVC in the 200 breast this season, having put up a 2:12.08, and she leads the 200 IM as well with a 2:01.28.

It’s possible Herron sticks with the 400 IM this season. She’s been 4:22.73 in the event this season, which puts her 5th in the conference.

Faith Larsen, Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa junior Faith Larsen is a force to be reckoned with as a sprinter within the Missouri Valley Conference. Larsen is the defending MVC champion in the 50 free, having won the event in 22.50 last year. She also took 3rd in the 100 free with a 50.26.

Larsen has been excellent so far this season, particularly in the 100 free. She’s been faster than she was last year, having swum a 49.72 at the WVU Invite at mid season, which currently ranks 2nd in the conference. Larsen also leads the MVC this season in the 50 free with a 22.54, setting her up nicely to defend her title.

Claire Parsons, Indiana State

Indiana State has added freshman Claire Parsons, who looks primed to make a huge impact in her first MVC Championship. Parsons leads the conference this season in the 500 free with a 4:51.86, a time which she swam at the Miami University Invite. She also leads the conference in the 1650 free with a 16:52.20. For what it’s worth, Parsons also clocked the top 1000 time in the conference this season, having gone a 9:58.88 at a dual meet with Illinois State.

Last year, it took a 16:50.44 to win the 1650 free, while it also took a 4:51.27 to win the 500 free.

RACES TO WATCH

100/200 Breast

The breaststroke events at this year’s MVC Championships should be some of the best races of the meet. Madyson Morse won both breaststroke events last year, however, Olivia Herron has made another step forward in her sophomore season.

In the 100 breast, Morse leads the conference this season with a 1:00.80, while Herron isn’t far behind, ranking 2nd with a 1:01.09. Morse set the conference record in the event last year with a 1:00.34, so we’ll see if she’s able to get down to that time again. Morse should certainly be viewed as the favorite going into the meet but Herron is coming, there’s no doubt about that.

Meanwhile, Herron currently leads the conference in the 200 breast with a 2:12.08. That’s a full 2 seconds faster than Morse’s season best of 2:14.10. That being said, Morse did set the conference record last year with a 2:11.58, so she’s still holding a faster career best than Herron. Regardless of who comes out on top, both breaststroke races should be thrilling.

100 Free

Defending champion Jordan Wenner (Missouri State) is back for her senior year and looking to defend her title in the event. Wenner has already been under her winning time of 50.03 from last season, having clocked a 49.64 at the Purdue Invite.

Wenner has her work cut out for her, however. Faith Larsen ripped a 49.72 in the 100 free at mid season, putting her less than a tenth of a second behind Wenner in the conference rankings.

Meanwhile, Indiana State’s Chloe Farro is knocking on the door of breaking 50 seconds as well, having posted a 50.02 at her mid season invite.

200 IM

The 200 IM is another Morse/Herron showdown, but there are other players in the mix there. Morse is the defending champion, having clocked a 2:00.61 to win last season. She hasn’t been quite up to that time so far this season, only having been 2:05.48.

Herron took 3rd last year but has already swum a career best this season and currently leads the conference with a 2:01.28 this season. Teammate Celia Pulido is also in the mix, having taken 4th in the event last season.

Missouri State’s Kelly Sego came in 2nd last year and she’s been 2:02.98 in the event this season, which is good for 7th in the conference.

There’s just so much depth in the event this year. Northern Iowa’s Amber Finke has already been 2:01.74 this season, which is the 2nd-fastest performance in the conference. Indiana State also has a great pair of swimmers in Alexandria Cotter and Dorotea Bukvic, who have been 2:02.30 and 2:02.51 respectively this season.

SWIMSWAM’S PICKS (TOP 3)

Missouri State Indiana State Southern Illinois

It’s hard to pick against a team that has won 7-straight conference titles. It’s especially difficult to pick against this Missouri State team since they didn’t lose a huge amount of firepower from last year’s championship team.

While MSU comes into this meet as the favorite, both Indiana State and Southern Illinois have built very good rosters and could give Missouri State problems.