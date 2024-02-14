2024 World Championships: Day 4 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
Going five-for-five in gold medalists helped propel entrant “H2OSLUG” to the victory on Day 4 of our Pick ’em Contest at the 2024 World Championships, as they scored 55 points to move into a tie for 11th overall.
“H2OSLUG” correctly picked Sam Williamson, Siobhan Haughey, Tomoru Honda, Daniel Wiffen and the U.S. mixed medley relay to win titles on Wednesday, and added on-the-nose selections in the women’s 200 free with Barbora Seemanova (4th), Martin Espernberger in the men’s 200 fly (3rd), Sven Schwarz in the men’s 800 free (4th) and the Australians in the mixed medley relay (2nd).
User “_.Niki._” was the runner-up on the day with 54 points, while “DrSwammer” was 3rd with 53.
Both correctly picked the 1-2 in the 200 free from Haughey and Erika Fairweather, the runner-up finish from Nicolo Martinenghi in the 50 breast, Honda and Wiffen’s wins and the 1-2 from the U.S. and Australia in the medley relay.
“_.Niki._” also hit on Nic Fink taking 3rd in the 50 breast, while “DrSwammer” correctly had Espernberger and Michal Chmielewski in 3rd and 4th in the 200 fly.
In the overall standings, “Troyy” maintains the lead with 164 points after scoring 39 on Day 4, while “Bromine Zaddy” moves up one spot into 2nd and the co-leader from Day 1, “Ethebanger,” moves back into the top three.
“Cadelovesswimming!” was the lone entrant to nail the Williamson/Martinenghi/Fink/Peaty finish in the men’s 50 breast.
DAY 4 FINALS RESULTS
Men’s 800 Freestyle
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 7:40.94
- Elijah Winnington (AUS) – -7:42.95
- Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) — 7:42.98
- Sven Schwarz (GER) — 7:44.29
- Kristof Rasovsky (HUN) — 7:44.42
- Victor Johansson (SWE) — 7:47.08
- Luca de Tullio (ITA) — 7:49.79
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 7:54.51
Women’s 200 Freestyle
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:54.89
- Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 1:55.77
- Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 1:56.00
- Barbora Seemanova (CZE) — 1:56.13
- Maria Costa (BRA) — 1:56.85
- Nikolett Padar (HUN) — 1:56.89
- Shayna Jack (AUS) — 1:57.24
- Ai Yanhan (CHN) — 1:57.53
Men’s 200 Butterfly
- Tomoru Honda (JPN) — 1:53.88
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA) — 1:54.65
- Martin Espernberger (AUT) — 1:55.16
- Michal Chmielewski (POL) — 1:55.36
- Kregor Zirk (EST) — 1:55.48
- Richard Marton (HUN) — 1:55.76
- Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 1:55.86
- Matthew Sates (RSA) — 1:57.23
Men’s 50 Breaststroke
- Sam Williamson (AUS) — 26.32
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 26.39
- Nic Fink (USA) — 26.49
- Adam Peaty (GBR) — 26.77
- Lucas Matzerath (GER) — 26.80
- Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) — 26.93
- Mikel Schreuders (ARU) — 26.97
- Peter Stevens (SLO) — 27.07
Mixed 400 Medley Relay
- USA (Armstrong, Fink, Curzan, Douglass) — 3:40.22
- Australia (Woodward, Williamson, Throssell, Jack) — 3:43.12
- Great Britain (Harris, Peaty, Richards, Hopkin) — 3:45.09
- Poland — 3:46.04
- Greece — 3:46.69
- Italy — 3:47.29
- Sweden — 3:47.46
- Japan — 3:47.60
2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – DAY 4
|Screen Name
|Day 4
|H2OSLUG
|55
|_.Niki._
|54
|DrSwammer
|53
|perc.olator
|51
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|51
|Scuncan Dott v2
|51
|Amyadele111
|50
|SwimFan33
|50
|Mag
|49
|reesierose118
|49
|JaySock
|48
|RealSlimThomas
|48
|backstrokebro
|46
|VicMaster
|46
|Baguette
|46
|Ethebanger
|45
|Gigante
|45
|AsianAussieAmerican
|45
|Tencor7144
|45
|LL_SWE
|45
|JLES
|45
|ryanjnoyes
|45
|Boomer
|45
|Ajansz
|44
|Talking Bobby
|44
|Suren Cat
|44
|heyheyhey
|44
|NMJ96
|44
|Hudson Murrell
|44
|mford332
|44
|Bromine Zaddy
|43
|Talkin Bobby
|43
|Sports Lover
|43
|Bob1235
|43
|FixCanada’sBreaststroke
|43
|Grean Choco
|43
|Swimbasemom3
|42
|bstswmch
|42
|AlexE
|42
|Bob1
|42
|Mason1347
|42
|Kittykate
|42
|Dory Fish
|41
|Miro
|41
|Phil_Ha
|41
|M_brown08
|41
|Cadelovesswimming!
|41
|retiredJet
|41
|ISU2004
|41
|Loresfelii
|41
|swimbradford03
|41
|Jules
|41
|Samboys
|41
|😎I Love Butterfly!
|41
|memesupreme
|40
|Tree man
|40
|SC
|40
|CoachMike
|40
|whoisthis (go uindy)
|40
|Golden Shnek Excellence Club
|40
|Sydney Bean
|40
|Jahiegel
|40
|ORRDU1
|40
|m41d4r
|40
|Epically Failing
|40
|Swimmer I.M
|40
|Troyy
|39
|Jamesss
|39
|JBB
|39
|JQHS
|39
|Zach
|39
|Mads
|39
|TSweeney12
|39
|hrandriaga
|39
|Robbie
|39
|SWIM SAM
|39
|PandaPants
|39
|swimbrim
|39
|Bionic Man
|39
|OrangeSwimmer
|38
|Irrelevant Swim Productions
|38
|Fireflash9
|38
|Akows
|38
|maestro
|38
|Gazon2003
|38
|Russn90
|38
|sarahsjostromsnumber1fan
|38
|ageeroms
|38
|Gilrad Xyvers
|38
|Aquamann22
|38
|Logs the Dog
|38
|satay
|38
|FST
|38
|BairnOwl
|37
|lane11
|37
|flyohwhy
|37
|bella sims bellyflop
|37
|emoney543
|37
|der Hahn
|37
|Jacob Tindall
|37
|Jack Ellison
|37
|Allits
|37
|DK99
|37
|ikkin
|37
|PesciDetails
|37
|Mark SwimSwam
|36
|Yoshi swimming
|36
|Pigpen
|36
|UBear
|36
|Joel
|36
|Jocelyn (swimswim48)
|36
|Amunnn
|36
|Wade
|36
|Emile
|36
|TeamCan
|36
|Jared Rayman
|36
|Carnellstomper
|36
|pilkka777
|36
|Just Guys Being Dudes
|36
|CraigH
|36
|Kwazii
|36
|a_bag_of_juice
|36
|Willswim
|36
|Hanser Fan
|36
|DannyF
|36
|I miss the ISL
|35
|Splash
|35
|CANADA >>>>
|35
|Swimmer24
|35
|Captain Salmon
|35
|balls
|35
|mclovineta
|35
|Great City of Ann Arbor
|35
|forsomereason
|35
|DavidGoggins
|35
|Gluey
|35
|Mallie Moo
|35
|Ben
|34
|Gilaine
|34
|UWO-SC-Coach
|34
|MIKE IN DALLAS
|34
|Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$
|34
|Misty
|34
|Bumboclaat
|34
|IdahoFanToni
|34
|Swimkap
|34
|PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks
|34
|Bub09
|34
|&jh2O
|34
|Darnel Hopkins
|34
|Winnifer67
|34
|MDS
|34
|oxyswim
|33
|Swing93
|33
|Noah
|33
|Koob
|33
|mspann97
|33
|Emily Se-Bom Lee
|33
|Oscar
|33
|Glorious king
|33
|HOO love
|33
|MadsHansen
|33
|Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash
|33
|Jamesandthegiantpeach
|32
|Circle swim
|32
|Olli L.
|32
|#1 Raider
|32
|PhillyMark
|32
|TheRealSam
|32
|NAZ92
|32
|Silent Observer
|32
|Swim Guru
|32
|If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know
|31
|DMSWIM
|31
|CJE
|31
|swimsns98
|31
|Marzipan
|31
|avery
|31
|Zeus
|31
|Kelsey
|31
|mikedowd
|31
|NJSWIMFAN
|31
|AquaNerd
|30
|Taylor2000
|30
|LoveClaireCurzan
|30
|Timmy Cheng
|30
|maxlatshaw
|30
|Spotted Zebra
|30
|Andrew Iverson
|30
|Lightning
|30
|chickenlamp
|30
|Dean19
|30
|James SwimSwam
|30
|DragonSwim
|30
|Seeliger’s Saddle
|30
|Tommm
|30
|BRD
|30
|puffi7126
|29
|Jp😁🔥👍
|29
|Sei wild und liebevoll!
|29
|Nick the biased Aussie
|29
|Joakim
|29
|IUSwammer
|29
|hrandria
|29
|alphax22
|29
|Emma
|29
|RMS
|28
|Jeff
|28
|Coop D
|28
|2fly67
|28
|BEARCATS2010
|28
|Alex Walsh’s Enamel
|28
|Ham S&D
|28
|Swimpadbear
|28
|Slothmom
|28
|Caveman
|28
|FLASHCT2950
|28
|Badgerpoke
|28
|Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
|28
|Sal Paradise
|28
|Fastfish
|28
|B R I A N !!!!!!!!!
|27
|Maxiking
|27
|TennisFan
|27
|Kareem The Backstroker
|27
|SaitamaSwim
|27
|Miss M
|27
|MSSAStingray
|27
|NoBreathBrad
|27
|WSCoach
|27
|em18
|26
|A Summer in Paris
|26
|NotASwimmer
|26
|Shaggy
|26
|jclark36
|26
|flylikeabyrd
|26
|granite
|26
|Sherry Hicks
|26
|Jimmy DeSnuts
|25
|holla back gurl
|25
|HenryJ552
|25
|this might end terribly
|25
|🏊♂️swimmer🏊♂️
|25
|SwimTeach
|25
|Wyatt D
|25
|Badeend
|25
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|24
|Benjamin’sButtons
|24
|jaxjax
|24
|Matt DB
|24
|Cam McEvoy is goated
|24
|Swim junkie 79
|24
|PVSFree
|24
|cvh123
|24
|Tea rex
|24
|BstrokeDevil
|23
|SnakeEyes
|23
|Brozuck
|23
|Vessie
|23
|Quokka
|22
|borachow
|22
|tbearkuo
|21
|hopeshell04
|21
|aznswimmaboi12
|21
|Little Miss Sushi Roll
|21
|tayla
|20
|(G)olden Bear
|20
|Greccoisdrowning
|20
|Amel
|19
|KCSunshine
|18
|Robbo
|18
|lizzie020
|17
|Youngboyfrfr
|15
|Abs
|11
|Maathew
|9
|Michael
|8
|VegasGold
|7
|EMPCSC
|0
2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – OVERALL
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Total
|Troyy
|29
|36
|60
|39
|164
|Bromine Zaddy
|38
|28
|54
|43
|163
|Ethebanger
|42
|32
|41
|45
|160
|memesupreme
|42
|30
|44
|40
|156
|Mag
|31
|29
|46
|49
|155
|BairnOwl
|35
|32
|51
|37
|155
|backstrokebro
|24
|41
|43
|46
|154
|VicMaster
|32
|35
|40
|46
|153
|Swimbasemom3
|31
|33
|46
|42
|152
|Jamesss
|36
|38
|39
|39
|152
|H2OSLUG
|33
|30
|32
|55
|150
|JBB
|33
|28
|50
|39
|150
|Tree man
|33
|36
|41
|40
|150
|Dory Fish
|29
|44
|36
|41
|150
|JQHS
|29
|44
|37
|39
|149
|Gigante
|32
|40
|31
|45
|148
|Amyadele111
|30
|23
|44
|50
|147
|SC
|26
|33
|48
|40
|147
|I miss the ISL
|27
|40
|45
|35
|147
|Miro
|29
|32
|45
|41
|147
|OrangeSwimmer
|30
|44
|35
|38
|147
|Mark SwimSwam
|31
|43
|37
|36
|147
|AsianAussieAmerican
|28
|26
|47
|45
|146
|Phil_Ha
|28
|33
|43
|41
|145
|Ben
|35
|30
|46
|34
|145
|BstrokeDevil
|33
|40
|49
|23
|145
|Irrelevant Swim Productions
|27
|34
|45
|38
|144
|RMS
|36
|37
|43
|28
|144
|JaySock
|27
|34
|34
|48
|143
|lane11
|38
|22
|46
|37
|143
|Ajansz
|17
|38
|43
|44
|142
|CoachMike
|27
|39
|36
|40
|142
|Talking Bobby
|33
|23
|42
|44
|142
|Talkin Bobby
|35
|27
|37
|43
|142
|Tencor7144
|25
|29
|43
|45
|142
|Gilaine
|33
|27
|48
|34
|142
|flyohwhy
|35
|25
|44
|37
|141
|AquaNerd
|31
|42
|38
|30
|141
|bella sims bellyflop
|41
|21
|42
|37
|141
|LL_SWE
|33
|23
|39
|45
|140
|Zach
|31
|25
|44
|39
|139
|JLES
|32
|24
|37
|45
|138
|Yoshi swimming
|24
|31
|47
|36
|138
|Fireflash9
|33
|34
|33
|38
|138
|Pigpen
|32
|25
|45
|36
|138
|whoisthis (go uindy)
|32
|21
|44
|40
|137
|SwimFan33
|21
|28
|38
|50
|137
|Golden Shnek Excellence Club
|26
|32
|39
|40
|137
|Sports Lover
|20
|32
|42
|43
|137
|_.Niki._
|23
|25
|35
|54
|137
|perc.olator
|23
|24
|38
|51
|136
|bstswmch
|28
|30
|36
|42
|136
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|21
|24
|40
|51
|136
|Mads
|38
|29
|30
|39
|136
|Splash
|30
|41
|30
|35
|136
|Sydney Bean
|32
|46
|18
|40
|136
|Scuncan Dott v2
|33
|20
|32
|51
|136
|emoney543
|27
|26
|45
|37
|135
|DrSwammer
|24
|17
|41
|53
|135
|M_brown08
|25
|22
|47
|41
|135
|TSweeney12
|23
|36
|37
|39
|135
|Akows
|29
|25
|43
|38
|135
|UBear
|32
|40
|26
|36
|134
|ryanjnoyes
|22
|21
|46
|45
|134
|UWO-SC-Coach
|27
|31
|42
|34
|134
|Cadelovesswimming!
|31
|20
|42
|41
|134
|Joel
|37
|25
|36
|36
|134
|retiredJet
|30
|27
|36
|41
|134
|CANADA >>>>
|38
|33
|27
|35
|133
|ISU2004
|32
|22
|38
|41
|133
|AlexE
|27
|26
|38
|42
|133
|Bob1235
|33
|16
|41
|43
|133
|Boomer
|24
|28
|35
|45
|132
|Jamesandthegiantpeach
|29
|25
|46
|32
|132
|der Hahn
|31
|23
|41
|37
|132
|Jacob Tindall
|26
|26
|43
|37
|132
|puffi7126
|23
|36
|44
|29
|132
|Jahiegel
|31
|20
|41
|40
|132
|Jeff
|36
|30
|38
|28
|132
|reesierose118
|27
|20
|35
|49
|131
|Jocelyn (swimswim48)
|35
|30
|30
|36
|131
|hrandriaga
|26
|29
|37
|39
|131
|maestro
|31
|23
|39
|38
|131
|Loresfelii
|31
|17
|41
|41
|130
|Bob1
|23
|25
|40
|42
|130
|Swimmer24
|30
|29
|36
|35
|130
|Circle swim
|37
|22
|39
|32
|130
|Coop D
|26
|30
|46
|28
|130
|Amunnn
|27
|27
|40
|36
|130
|Suren Cat
|27
|24
|35
|44
|130
|MIKE IN DALLAS
|29
|32
|34
|34
|129
|Wade
|23
|35
|35
|36
|129
|Jack Ellison
|30
|30
|32
|37
|129
|Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$
|24
|32
|39
|34
|129
|swimbradford03
|26
|26
|36
|41
|129
|Jules
|23
|24
|41
|41
|129
|If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know
|23
|39
|36
|31
|129
|Robbie
|20
|22
|47
|39
|128
|oxyswim
|28
|26
|41
|33
|128
|2fly67
|26
|32
|42
|28
|128
|SWIM SAM
|24
|28
|37
|39
|128
|Captain Salmon
|23
|33
|37
|35
|128
|Jp😁🔥👍
|33
|29
|36
|29
|127
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|34
|19
|50
|24
|127
|heyheyhey
|16
|28
|39
|44
|127
|Misty
|29
|27
|37
|34
|127
|em18
|35
|34
|32
|26
|127
|DMSWIM
|26
|29
|41
|31
|127
|Gazon2003
|24
|17
|47
|38
|126
|Emile
|23
|26
|41
|36
|126
|Russn90
|32
|24
|32
|38
|126
|TeamCan
|25
|30
|35
|36
|126
|B R I A N !!!!!!!!!
|23
|26
|50
|27
|126
|BEARCATS2010
|37
|19
|41
|28
|125
|balls
|25
|30
|35
|35
|125
|PandaPants
|18
|26
|42
|39
|125
|Maxiking
|26
|29
|43
|27
|125
|Jimmy DeSnuts
|26
|22
|52
|25
|125
|Taylor2000
|34
|29
|32
|30
|125
|swimbrim
|23
|31
|32
|39
|125
|Swing93
|15
|36
|41
|33
|125
|Olli L.
|29
|30
|34
|32
|125
|LoveClaireCurzan
|28
|33
|34
|30
|125
|Timmy Cheng
|30
|30
|35
|30
|125
|ORRDU1
|27
|26
|32
|40
|125
|RealSlimThomas
|20
|27
|29
|48
|124
|Jared Rayman
|30
|27
|31
|36
|124
|sarahsjostromsnumber1fan
|31
|22
|33
|38
|124
|Noah
|20
|29
|42
|33
|124
|m41d4r
|19
|32
|33
|40
|124
|FixCanada’sBreaststroke
|27
|30
|24
|43
|124
|holla back gurl
|31
|29
|39
|25
|124
|Bumboclaat
|21
|25
|43
|34
|123
|Koob
|22
|27
|41
|33
|123
|IdahoFanToni
|23
|27
|39
|34
|123
|Allits
|22
|20
|44
|37
|123
|CJE
|31
|25
|35
|31
|122
|Quokka
|27
|30
|43
|22
|122
|Bionic Man
|26
|28
|29
|39
|122
|Baguette
|33
|16
|27
|46
|122
|A Summer in Paris
|39
|19
|38
|26
|122
|Carnellstomper
|26
|24
|36
|36
|122
|swimsns98
|26
|23
|42
|31
|122
|Alex Walsh’s Enamel
|23
|28
|43
|28
|122
|Marzipan
|17
|26
|47
|31
|121
|avery
|26
|25
|39
|31
|121
|ageeroms
|26
|30
|27
|38
|121
|NMJ96
|21
|29
|27
|44
|121
|mspann97
|32
|32
|24
|33
|121
|pilkka777
|26
|22
|37
|36
|121
|Emily Se-Bom Lee
|21
|26
|41
|33
|121
|Benjamin’sButtons
|30
|18
|49
|24
|121
|Just Guys Being Dudes
|19
|28
|38
|36
|121
|KCSunshine
|34
|29
|39
|18
|120
|maxlatshaw
|24
|26
|40
|30
|120
|DK99
|31
|24
|28
|37
|120
|Ham S&D
|30
|21
|41
|28
|120
|SnakeEyes
|29
|21
|47
|23
|120
|Spotted Zebra
|20
|36
|34
|30
|120
|Zeus
|20
|32
|37
|31
|120
|#1 Raider
|17
|25
|45
|32
|119
|Andrew Iverson
|21
|26
|42
|30
|119
|Swimpadbear
|33
|27
|31
|28
|119
|Lightning
|32
|18
|39
|30
|119
|Hudson Murrell
|11
|26
|38
|44
|119
|chickenlamp
|12
|47
|30
|30
|119
|NotASwimmer
|30
|33
|30
|26
|119
|Mason1347
|31
|29
|17
|42
|119
|Samboys
|21
|24
|33
|41
|119
|Epically Failing
|20
|20
|39
|40
|119
|mclovineta
|22
|28
|33
|35
|118
|lizzie020
|26
|39
|36
|17
|118
|Swimkap
|27
|20
|37
|34
|118
|Shaggy
|23
|36
|33
|26
|118
|Oscar
|27
|22
|36
|33
|118
|Gilrad Xyvers
|23
|22
|35
|38
|118
|PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks
|24
|27
|32
|34
|117
|borachow
|27
|27
|41
|22
|117
|Glorious king
|28
|20
|36
|33
|117
|jclark36
|17
|27
|47
|26
|117
|PhillyMark
|24
|29
|32
|32
|117
|HOO love
|31
|22
|30
|33
|116
|CraigH
|30
|20
|30
|36
|116
|TheRealSam
|29
|24
|31
|32
|116
|Kwazii
|21
|25
|34
|36
|116
|TennisFan
|27
|27
|35
|27
|116
|HenryJ552
|28
|31
|32
|25
|116
|Sei wild und liebevoll!
|26
|30
|31
|29
|116
|Slothmom
|30
|25
|33
|28
|116
|Bub09
|21
|28
|33
|34
|116
|Great City of Ann Arbor
|22
|20
|38
|35
|115
|&jh2O
|19
|26
|36
|34
|115
|Nick the biased Aussie
|33
|20
|33
|29
|115
|jaxjax
|25
|26
|39
|24
|114
|Aquamann22
|19
|25
|32
|38
|114
|Caveman
|27
|21
|38
|28
|114
|Kittykate
|18
|30
|24
|42
|114
|tbearkuo
|28
|27
|38
|21
|114
|Kelsey
|28
|23
|32
|31
|114
|mford332
|22
|19
|29
|44
|114
|Brozuck
|25
|22
|44
|23
|114
|FLASHCT2950
|23
|27
|36
|28
|114
|mikedowd
|21
|25
|37
|31
|114
|Darnel Hopkins
|21
|25
|33
|34
|113
|Matt DB
|27
|27
|34
|24
|112
|Joakim
|23
|23
|37
|29
|112
|Logs the Dog
|27
|23
|24
|38
|112
|Dean19
|23
|27
|32
|30
|112
|Winnifer67
|22
|17
|39
|34
|112
|IUSwammer
|30
|18
|35
|29
|112
|hrandria
|26
|18
|39
|29
|112
|a_bag_of_juice
|19
|24
|32
|36
|111
|Kareem The Backstroker
|15
|28
|41
|27
|111
|Willswim
|24
|17
|34
|36
|111
|this might end terribly
|25
|27
|34
|25
|111
|Maathew
|29
|42
|31
|9
|111
|🏊♂️swimmer🏊♂️
|22
|28
|36
|25
|111
|SaitamaSwim
|32
|22
|30
|27
|111
|hopeshell04
|26
|29
|34
|21
|110
|Miss M
|31
|25
|27
|27
|110
|MadsHansen
|20
|19
|38
|33
|110
|ikkin
|25
|28
|19
|37
|109
|satay
|20
|28
|23
|38
|109
|Hanser Fan
|14
|30
|29
|36
|109
|James SwimSwam
|27
|23
|29
|30
|109
|DragonSwim
|27
|23
|29
|30
|109
|MDS
|19
|20
|36
|34
|109
|PesciDetails
|24
|30
|17
|37
|108
|Cam McEvoy is goated
|22
|30
|32
|24
|108
|tayla
|35
|29
|24
|20
|108
|MSSAStingray
|22
|28
|31
|27
|108
|forsomereason
|15
|24
|34
|35
|108
|NAZ92
|19
|21
|35
|32
|107
|Badgerpoke
|22
|22
|35
|28
|107
|Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
|24
|21
|34
|28
|107
|Swimmer I.M
|26
|20
|20
|40
|106
|Youngboyfrfr
|30
|22
|39
|15
|106
|Sal Paradise
|16
|19
|43
|28
|106
|Silent Observer
|27
|19
|28
|32
|106
|Swim junkie 79
|14
|22
|46
|24
|106
|Seeliger’s Saddle
|18
|26
|32
|30
|106
|flylikeabyrd
|23
|26
|31
|26
|106
|Tommm
|25
|26
|25
|30
|106
|NoBreathBrad
|25
|22
|31
|27
|105
|DavidGoggins
|29
|16
|25
|35
|105
|😎I Love Butterfly!
|10
|27
|27
|41
|105
|FST
|23
|22
|21
|38
|104
|BRD
|15
|21
|38
|30
|104
|Gluey
|16
|26
|27
|35
|104
|(G)olden Bear
|29
|21
|33
|20
|103
|Robbo
|19
|36
|30
|18
|103
|Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash
|16
|24
|30
|33
|103
|granite
|28
|25
|23
|26
|102
|Vessie
|16
|25
|38
|23
|102
|SwimTeach
|26
|15
|36
|25
|102
|PVSFree
|29
|16
|32
|24
|101
|alphax22
|8
|21
|42
|29
|100
|NJSWIMFAN
|17
|23
|29
|31
|100
|Emma
|16
|19
|36
|29
|100
|WSCoach
|20
|23
|30
|27
|100
|Wyatt D
|20
|26
|29
|25
|100
|cvh123
|19
|26
|31
|24
|100
|Mallie Moo
|12
|19
|33
|35
|99
|Swim Guru
|18
|32
|16
|32
|98
|DannyF
|15
|22
|25
|36
|98
|Grean Choco
|16
|27
|12
|43
|98
|aznswimmaboi12
|22
|19
|35
|21
|97
|Sherry Hicks
|25
|24
|22
|26
|97
|Little Miss Sushi Roll
|13
|27
|35
|21
|96
|Fastfish
|22
|17
|27
|28
|94
|Abs
|27
|21
|32
|11
|91
|Badeend
|19
|20
|26
|25
|90
|Tea rex
|8
|18
|36
|24
|86
|Greccoisdrowning
|15
|28
|19
|20
|82
|Amel
|10
|23
|15
|19
|67
|VegasGold
|15
|21
|22
|7
|65
|Michael
|10
|22
|11
|8
|51
|EMPCSC
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
Commenters who historically do well in the pick’em contests should receive recognition in the “In this story” section. I would gladly share a headshot.
Slowly but surely rising up the ranks, from 154th to 107th to 64th to 31th.
Ok top 4 today that’s better. Correctly picked the top 4 swimmers in the 50 breast but all in the wrong order smh.