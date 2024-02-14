2024 World Championships: Day 4 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Going five-for-five in gold medalists helped propel entrant “H2OSLUG” to the victory on Day 4 of our Pick ’em Contest at the 2024 World Championships, as they scored 55 points to move into a tie for 11th overall.

“H2OSLUG” correctly picked Sam Williamson, Siobhan Haughey, Tomoru Honda, Daniel Wiffen and the U.S. mixed medley relay to win titles on Wednesday, and added on-the-nose selections in the women’s 200 free with Barbora Seemanova (4th), Martin Espernberger in the men’s 200 fly (3rd), Sven Schwarz in the men’s 800 free (4th) and the Australians in the mixed medley relay (2nd).

User “_.Niki._” was the runner-up on the day with 54 points, while “DrSwammer” was 3rd with 53.

Both correctly picked the 1-2 in the 200 free from Haughey and Erika Fairweather, the runner-up finish from Nicolo Martinenghi in the 50 breast, Honda and Wiffen’s wins and the 1-2 from the U.S. and Australia in the medley relay.

“_.Niki._” also hit on Nic Fink taking 3rd in the 50 breast, while “DrSwammer” correctly had Espernberger and Michal Chmielewski in 3rd and 4th in the 200 fly.

In the overall standings, “Troyy” maintains the lead with 164 points after scoring 39 on Day 4, while “Bromine Zaddy” moves up one spot into 2nd and the co-leader from Day 1, “Ethebanger,” moves back into the top three.

“Cadelovesswimming!” was the lone entrant to nail the Williamson/Martinenghi/Fink/Peaty finish in the men’s 50 breast.

DAY 4 FINALS RESULTS

Men’s 800 Freestyle

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Mixed 400 Medley Relay

USA (Armstrong, Fink, Curzan, Douglass) — 3:40.22 Australia (Woodward, Williamson, Throssell, Jack) — 3:43.12 Great Britain (Harris, Peaty, Richards, Hopkin) — 3:45.09 Poland — 3:46.04 Greece — 3:46.69 Italy — 3:47.29 Sweden — 3:47.46 Japan — 3:47.60

2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – DAY 4

Screen Name Day 4 H2OSLUG 55 _.Niki._ 54 DrSwammer 53 perc.olator 51 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 51 Scuncan Dott v2 51 Amyadele111 50 SwimFan33 50 Mag 49 reesierose118 49 JaySock 48 RealSlimThomas 48 backstrokebro 46 VicMaster 46 Baguette 46 Ethebanger 45 Gigante 45 AsianAussieAmerican 45 Tencor7144 45 LL_SWE 45 JLES 45 ryanjnoyes 45 Boomer 45 Ajansz 44 Talking Bobby 44 Suren Cat 44 heyheyhey 44 NMJ96 44 Hudson Murrell 44 mford332 44 Bromine Zaddy 43 Talkin Bobby 43 Sports Lover 43 Bob1235 43 FixCanada’sBreaststroke 43 Grean Choco 43 Swimbasemom3 42 bstswmch 42 AlexE 42 Bob1 42 Mason1347 42 Kittykate 42 Dory Fish 41 Miro 41 Phil_Ha 41 M_brown08 41 Cadelovesswimming! 41 retiredJet 41 ISU2004 41 Loresfelii 41 swimbradford03 41 Jules 41 Samboys 41 😎I Love Butterfly! 41 memesupreme 40 Tree man 40 SC 40 CoachMike 40 whoisthis (go uindy) 40 Golden Shnek Excellence Club 40 Sydney Bean 40 Jahiegel 40 ORRDU1 40 m41d4r 40 Epically Failing 40 Swimmer I.M 40 Troyy 39 Jamesss 39 JBB 39 JQHS 39 Zach 39 Mads 39 TSweeney12 39 hrandriaga 39 Robbie 39 SWIM SAM 39 PandaPants 39 swimbrim 39 Bionic Man 39 OrangeSwimmer 38 Irrelevant Swim Productions 38 Fireflash9 38 Akows 38 maestro 38 Gazon2003 38 Russn90 38 sarahsjostromsnumber1fan 38 ageeroms 38 Gilrad Xyvers 38 Aquamann22 38 Logs the Dog 38 satay 38 FST 38 BairnOwl 37 lane11 37 flyohwhy 37 bella sims bellyflop 37 emoney543 37 der Hahn 37 Jacob Tindall 37 Jack Ellison 37 Allits 37 DK99 37 ikkin 37 PesciDetails 37 Mark SwimSwam 36 Yoshi swimming 36 Pigpen 36 UBear 36 Joel 36 Jocelyn (swimswim48) 36 Amunnn 36 Wade 36 Emile 36 TeamCan 36 Jared Rayman 36 Carnellstomper 36 pilkka777 36 Just Guys Being Dudes 36 CraigH 36 Kwazii 36 a_bag_of_juice 36 Willswim 36 Hanser Fan 36 DannyF 36 I miss the ISL 35 Splash 35 CANADA >>>> 35 Swimmer24 35 Captain Salmon 35 balls 35 mclovineta 35 Great City of Ann Arbor 35 forsomereason 35 DavidGoggins 35 Gluey 35 Mallie Moo 35 Ben 34 Gilaine 34 UWO-SC-Coach 34 MIKE IN DALLAS 34 Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$ 34 Misty 34 Bumboclaat 34 IdahoFanToni 34 Swimkap 34 PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks 34 Bub09 34 &jh2O 34 Darnel Hopkins 34 Winnifer67 34 MDS 34 oxyswim 33 Swing93 33 Noah 33 Koob 33 mspann97 33 Emily Se-Bom Lee 33 Oscar 33 Glorious king 33 HOO love 33 MadsHansen 33 Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash 33 Jamesandthegiantpeach 32 Circle swim 32 Olli L. 32 #1 Raider 32 PhillyMark 32 TheRealSam 32 NAZ92 32 Silent Observer 32 Swim Guru 32 If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know 31 DMSWIM 31 CJE 31 swimsns98 31 Marzipan 31 avery 31 Zeus 31 Kelsey 31 mikedowd 31 NJSWIMFAN 31 AquaNerd 30 Taylor2000 30 LoveClaireCurzan 30 Timmy Cheng 30 maxlatshaw 30 Spotted Zebra 30 Andrew Iverson 30 Lightning 30 chickenlamp 30 Dean19 30 James SwimSwam 30 DragonSwim 30 Seeliger’s Saddle 30 Tommm 30 BRD 30 puffi7126 29 Jp😁🔥👍 29 Sei wild und liebevoll! 29 Nick the biased Aussie 29 Joakim 29 IUSwammer 29 hrandria 29 alphax22 29 Emma 29 RMS 28 Jeff 28 Coop D 28 2fly67 28 BEARCATS2010 28 Alex Walsh’s Enamel 28 Ham S&D 28 Swimpadbear 28 Slothmom 28 Caveman 28 FLASHCT2950 28 Badgerpoke 28 Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 28 Sal Paradise 28 Fastfish 28 B R I A N !!!!!!!!! 27 Maxiking 27 TennisFan 27 Kareem The Backstroker 27 SaitamaSwim 27 Miss M 27 MSSAStingray 27 NoBreathBrad 27 WSCoach 27 em18 26 A Summer in Paris 26 NotASwimmer 26 Shaggy 26 jclark36 26 flylikeabyrd 26 granite 26 Sherry Hicks 26 Jimmy DeSnuts 25 holla back gurl 25 HenryJ552 25 this might end terribly 25 🏊‍♂️swimmer🏊‍♂️ 25 SwimTeach 25 Wyatt D 25 Badeend 25 ThePrestressedSpaz 24 Benjamin’sButtons 24 jaxjax 24 Matt DB 24 Cam McEvoy is goated 24 Swim junkie 79 24 PVSFree 24 cvh123 24 Tea rex 24 BstrokeDevil 23 SnakeEyes 23 Brozuck 23 Vessie 23 Quokka 22 borachow 22 tbearkuo 21 hopeshell04 21 aznswimmaboi12 21 Little Miss Sushi Roll 21 tayla 20 (G)olden Bear 20 Greccoisdrowning 20 Amel 19 KCSunshine 18 Robbo 18 lizzie020 17 Youngboyfrfr 15 Abs 11 Maathew 9 Michael 8 VegasGold 7 EMPCSC 0

2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – OVERALL