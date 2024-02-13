Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Championships: Day 3 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

Comments: 2

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Frequent SwimSwam commenter “Troyy” has taken over the lead in our Pick ’em Contest for the 2024 World Championships following the third night of finals from Doha.

Sitting 13 points off the lead after Day 2, “Troyy” put up 60 points on Day 3 to lead the next-highest entrant by six, taking over the overall lead by three points.

“Troyy” was one of four entrants to pick the top four in the women’s 100 back perfectly, and also had on-the-money picks with Hunter Armstrong and Apostolos Christou in the men’s 100 back (1-3), Hwang Sunwoo and Luke Hobson in the men’s 200 free (1-3), Simona Quadarella and Li Bingjie in the women’s 1500 free (1-2) and Tes Schouten (2nd) in the women’s 100 breast.

No one picked China’s Tang Qianting to win the women’s 100 breast, which she did going away in a time of 1:05.32, as the vast majority picked defending champion Ruta MeilutyteSiobhan HaugheyKate DouglassMona McSharry and Benedetta Pilato also received 1st-place picks.

Fourth-place finishers Evangelos Makrygiannis (men’s 100 back), Kotryna Teterevkova (women’s 100 breast) and Eve Thomas (women’s 1500 free) all received zero picks in the top four of their respective events.

“Bromine Zaddy” had the second-highest total on Day 3 with 54 points to move into 3rd overall, while the #2 spot in the clubhouse belongs to “BstrokeDevil”, who scored 49 points on the day.

Day 3 Final Results

Men’s 200 Freestyle

  1. Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:44.75
  2. Danas Rapsys (LTU), 1:45.05
  3. Luke Hobson (USA), 1:45.26
  4. Lukas Martens (GER), 1:45.33
  5. Rafael Miroslaw (GER), 1:45.84
  6. Duncan Scott (GBR), 1:45.86
  7. Elijah Winnington (AUS), 1:46.20
  8. Guilherme Costa (BRA), 1:46.87

Women’s 1500 Freestyle

  1. Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 15:46.99
  2.  Li Bingjie (CHN) – 15:56.62
  3.  Isabel Gose (GER) – 15:57.55
  4.  Eve Thomas (NZL) – 16:09.43
  5.  Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 16:12.98
  6.  Yang Peiqi (CHN) – 16:13.08
  7.  Maddy Gough (AUS) – 16:16.85
  8.  Kristel Kobrich (CHI) – 16:18.90

Women’s 100 Backstroke

  1.  Claire Curzan (USA) – 58.29
  2.  Iona Anderson (AUS) – 59.12
  3.  Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 59.18
  4.  Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) – 59.28
  5. Lauren Cox (GBR) – 59.60
  6. Kathleen Dawson (GBR) -1:00.42
  7.  Maaike de Waard (NED) – 1:00.64
  8.  Kira Toussaint (NED) – 1:00.73

Men’s 100 Backstroke

  1.  Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 52.68
  2.  Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) – 52.70
  3.  Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 53.36
  4.  Evangelos Makrygiannis (GRE) – 53.38
  5.  Pieter Coetze (RSA) – 53.51
  6.  Roman Mityukov (SUI) – 53.64
  7.  Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 53.74
  8.  Jack Aikins (USA) – 54.60

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

  1. Tang Qianting (CHN) – 1:05.27
  2. Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:05.82
  3. Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:05.92
  4. Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 1:06.02
  5.  Mona McSharry (IRL) – 1:06.42
  6. Alina Zmushka (NIA) – 1:06.58
  7. Yang Chang (CHN) – 1:06.75
  8. Sophie Angus (CAN) – 1:07.09

2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – DAY 3

Screen Name Day 3
Troyy 60
Bromine Zaddy 54
Jimmy DeSnuts 52
BairnOwl 51
JBB 50
ThePrestressedSpaz 50
B R I A N !!!!!!!!! 50
BstrokeDevil 49
Benjamin’sButtons 49
Gilaine 48
SC 48
Yoshi swimming 47
AsianAussieAmerican 47
SnakeEyes 47
M_brown08 47
jclark36 47
Marzipan 47
Robbie 47
Gazon2003 47
Ben 46
Swimbasemom3 46
Mag 46
lane11 46
Coop D 46
Jamesandthegiantpeach 46
ryanjnoyes 46
Swim junkie 79 46
I miss the ISL 45
Irrelevant Swim Productions 45
Miro 45
Pigpen 45
emoney543 45
#1 Raider 45
memesupreme 44
flyohwhy 44
puffi7126 44
Zach 44
whoisthis (go uindy) 44
Amyadele111 44
Brozuck 44
Allits 44
RMS 43
backstrokebro 43
Phil_Ha 43
Quokka 43
Maxiking 43
Ajansz 43
Tencor7144 43
Akows 43
Jacob Tindall 43
Alex Walsh’s Enamel 43
Bumboclaat 43
Sal Paradise 43
bella sims bellyflop 42
2fly67 42
UWO-SC-Coach 42
Talking Bobby 42
Sports Lover 42
Cadelovesswimming! 42
Noah 42
swimsns98 42
Andrew Iverson 42
PandaPants 42
alphax22 42
Ethebanger 41
Tree man 41
BEARCATS2010 41
DMSWIM 41
borachow 41
oxyswim 41
der Hahn 41
Swing93 41
Ham S&D 41
Jahiegel 41
Koob 41
Emile 41
Bob1235 41
Loresfelii 41
Jules 41
Emily Se-Bom Lee 41
Kareem The Backstroker 41
DrSwammer 41
VicMaster 40
Amunnn 40
maxlatshaw 40
Bob1 40
bigfriendlyswimpodcast 40
Jamesss 39
KCSunshine 39
holla back gurl 39
Circle swim 39
Golden Shnek Excellence Club 39
Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$ 39
LL_SWE 39
maestro 39
Youngboyfrfr 39
jaxjax 39
avery 39
Lightning 39
IdahoFanToni 39
heyheyhey 39
hrandria 39
Epically Failing 39
Winnifer67 39
AquaNerd 38
Jeff 38
A Summer in Paris 38
tbearkuo 38
ISU2004 38
AlexE 38
SwimFan33 38
Caveman 38
perc.olator 38
Just Guys Being Dudes 38
Great City of Ann Arbor 38
Vessie 38
MadsHansen 38
Hudson Murrell 38
BRD 38
Mark SwimSwam 37
JQHS 37
Talkin Bobby 37
TSweeney12 37
JLES 37
Misty 37
Captain Salmon 37
hrandriaga 37
SWIM SAM 37
Zeus 37
pilkka777 37
Swimkap 37
Joakim 37
mikedowd 37
Dory Fish 36
CoachMike 36
lizzie020 36
Jp😁🔥👍 36
If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know 36
Joel 36
Swimmer24 36
bstswmch 36
retiredJet 36
swimbradford03 36
🏊‍♂️swimmer🏊‍♂️ 36
FLASHCT2950 36
Carnellstomper 36
Oscar 36
Glorious king 36
&jh2O 36
SwimTeach 36
MDS 36
Emma 36
Tea rex 36
OrangeSwimmer 35
Timmy Cheng 35
Wade 35
CJE 35
balls 35
TeamCan 35
TennisFan 35
Boomer 35
Suren Cat 35
IUSwammer 35
_.Niki._ 35
reesierose118 35
Gilrad Xyvers 35
Badgerpoke 35
aznswimmaboi12 35
Little Miss Sushi Roll 35
NAZ92 35
MIKE IN DALLAS 34
JaySock 34
LoveClaireCurzan 34
Olli L. 34
Spotted Zebra 34
hopeshell04 34
Matt DB 34
this might end terribly 34
Kwazii 34
Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 34
Willswim 34
forsomereason 34
Fireflash9 33
Shaggy 33
Slothmom 33
sarahsjostromsnumber1fan 33
Nick the biased Aussie 33
m41d4r 33
(G)olden Bear 33
mclovineta 33
Bub09 33
Darnel Hopkins 33
Samboys 33
Mallie Moo 33
em18 32
Taylor2000 32
H2OSLUG 32
Jack Ellison 32
HenryJ552 32
Russn90 32
swimbrim 32
PhillyMark 32
ORRDU1 32
Scuncan Dott v2 32
Cam McEvoy is goated 32
PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks 32
Kelsey 32
Dean19 32
Abs 32
PVSFree 32
Aquamann22 32
Seeliger’s Saddle 32
a_bag_of_juice 32
Gigante 31
Maathew 31
Swimpadbear 31
Jared Rayman 31
Sei wild und liebevoll! 31
TheRealSam 31
MSSAStingray 31
flylikeabyrd 31
NoBreathBrad 31
cvh123 31
Splash 30
Mads 30
Jocelyn (swimswim48) 30
NotASwimmer 30
chickenlamp 30
Robbo 30
SaitamaSwim 30
HOO love 30
CraigH 30
WSCoach 30
Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash 30
Bionic Man 29
James SwimSwam 29
DragonSwim 29
RealSlimThomas 29
Wyatt D 29
Hanser Fan 29
mford332 29
NJSWIMFAN 29
DK99 28
Silent Observer 28
CANADA >>>> 27
ageeroms 27
Miss M 27
NMJ96 27
Baguette 27
Gluey 27
Fastfish 27
😎I Love Butterfly! 27
UBear 26
Badeend 26
Tommm 25
DavidGoggins 25
DannyF 25
mspann97 24
tayla 24
FixCanada’sBreaststroke 24
Logs the Dog 24
Kittykate 24
granite 23
satay 23
Sherry Hicks 22
VegasGold 22
FST 21
Swimmer I.M 20
ikkin 19
Greccoisdrowning 19
Sydney Bean 18
Mason1347 17
PesciDetails 17
Swim Guru 16
Amel 15
Grean Choco 12
Michael 11
EMPCSC 0

2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – OVERALL

Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Total
Troyy 29 36 60 125
BstrokeDevil 33 40 49 122
Bromine Zaddy 38 28 54 120
BairnOwl 35 32 51 118
memesupreme 42 30 44 116
RMS 36 37 43 116
Ethebanger 42 32 41 115
Jamesss 36 38 39 113
I miss the ISL 27 40 45 112
AquaNerd 31 42 38 111
Ben 35 30 46 111
JBB 33 28 50 111
Mark SwimSwam 31 43 37 111
JQHS 29 44 37 110
Tree man 33 36 41 110
Swimbasemom3 31 33 46 110
Dory Fish 29 44 36 109
OrangeSwimmer 30 44 35 109
backstrokebro 24 41 43 108
Gilaine 33 27 48 108
SC 26 33 48 107
VicMaster 32 35 40 107
Irrelevant Swim Productions 27 34 45 106
Mag 31 29 46 106
Miro 29 32 45 106
lane11 38 22 46 106
Phil_Ha 28 33 43 104
flyohwhy 35 25 44 104
bella sims bellyflop 41 21 42 104
Jeff 36 30 38 104
ThePrestressedSpaz 34 19 50 103
Gigante 32 40 31 103
puffi7126 23 36 44 103
Yoshi swimming 24 31 47 102
KCSunshine 34 29 39 102
CoachMike 27 39 36 102
Coop D 26 30 46 102
Maathew 29 42 31 102
Pigpen 32 25 45 102
AsianAussieAmerican 28 26 47 101
lizzie020 26 39 36 101
em18 35 34 32 101
Splash 30 41 30 101
Jamesandthegiantpeach 29 25 46 100
2fly67 26 32 42 100
Zach 31 25 44 100
Fireflash9 33 34 33 100
Jimmy DeSnuts 26 22 52 100
Quokka 27 30 43 100
UWO-SC-Coach 27 31 42 100
Talkin Bobby 35 27 37 99
holla back gurl 31 29 39 99
B R I A N !!!!!!!!! 23 26 50 99
CANADA >>>> 38 33 27 98
Jp😁🔥👍 33 29 36 98
UBear 32 40 26 98
Maxiking 26 29 43 98
emoney543 27 26 45 98
Ajansz 17 38 43 98
Circle swim 37 22 39 98
Talking Bobby 33 23 42 98
If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know 23 39 36 98
Joel 37 25 36 98
BEARCATS2010 37 19 41 97
whoisthis (go uindy) 32 21 44 97
Amyadele111 30 23 44 97
Golden Shnek Excellence Club 26 32 39 97
Benjamin’sButtons 30 18 49 97
Mads 38 29 30 97
SnakeEyes 29 21 47 97
Tencor7144 25 29 43 97
Akows 29 25 43 97
DMSWIM 26 29 41 96
TSweeney12 23 36 37 96
Sydney Bean 32 46 18 96
A Summer in Paris 39 19 38 96
borachow 27 27 41 95
oxyswim 28 26 41 95
Swimmer24 30 29 36 95
MIKE IN DALLAS 29 32 34 95
JaySock 27 34 34 95
Taylor2000 34 29 32 95
H2OSLUG 33 30 32 95
der Hahn 31 23 41 95
Jacob Tindall 26 26 43 95
Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$ 24 32 39 95
Jocelyn (swimswim48) 35 30 30 95
LL_SWE 33 23 39 95
LoveClaireCurzan 28 33 34 95
Timmy Cheng 30 30 35 95
bstswmch 28 30 36 94
M_brown08 25 22 47 94
Amunnn 27 27 40 94
Sports Lover 20 32 42 94
Alex Walsh’s Enamel 23 28 43 94
JLES 32 24 37 93
Wade 23 35 35 93
tbearkuo 28 27 38 93
Misty 29 27 37 93
Cadelovesswimming! 31 20 42 93
Olli L. 29 30 34 93
NotASwimmer 30 33 30 93
Captain Salmon 23 33 37 93
maestro 31 23 39 93
retiredJet 30 27 36 93
Jack Ellison 30 30 32 92
ISU2004 32 22 38 92
Shaggy 23 36 33 92
Swing93 15 36 41 92
Ham S&D 30 21 41 92
Jahiegel 31 20 41 92
hrandriaga 26 29 37 92
Youngboyfrfr 30 22 39 91
Swimpadbear 33 27 31 91
CJE 31 25 35 91
jclark36 17 27 47 91
Noah 20 29 42 91
AlexE 27 26 38 91
Brozuck 25 22 44 91
HenryJ552 28 31 32 91
swimsns98 26 23 42 91
jaxjax 25 26 39 90
balls 25 30 35 90
Marzipan 17 26 47 90
avery 26 25 39 90
maxlatshaw 24 26 40 90
Koob 22 27 41 90
Emile 23 26 41 90
Spotted Zebra 20 36 34 90
TeamCan 25 30 35 90
Bob1235 33 16 41 90
Loresfelii 31 17 41 89
Robbie 20 22 47 89
Andrew Iverson 21 26 42 89
hopeshell04 26 29 34 89
SWIM SAM 24 28 37 89
Lightning 32 18 39 89
Bumboclaat 21 25 43 89
IdahoFanToni 23 27 39 89
ryanjnoyes 22 21 46 89
chickenlamp 12 47 30 89
TennisFan 27 27 35 89
Zeus 20 32 37 89
Bob1 23 25 40 88
Matt DB 27 27 34 88
Gazon2003 24 17 47 88
Jared Rayman 30 27 31 88
mspann97 32 32 24 88
tayla 35 29 24 88
swimbradford03 26 26 36 88
Jules 23 24 41 88
Emily Se-Bom Lee 21 26 41 88
Russn90 32 24 32 88
Slothmom 30 25 33 88
Boomer 24 28 35 87
#1 Raider 17 25 45 87
SwimFan33 21 28 38 87
Sei wild und liebevoll! 26 30 31 87
PandaPants 18 26 42 86
Caveman 27 21 38 86
swimbrim 23 31 32 86
sarahsjostromsnumber1fan 31 22 33 86
this might end terribly 25 27 34 86
🏊‍♂️swimmer🏊‍♂️ 22 28 36 86
FLASHCT2950 23 27 36 86
Suren Cat 27 24 35 86
Nick the biased Aussie 33 20 33 86
Carnellstomper 26 24 36 86
Allits 22 20 44 86
perc.olator 23 24 38 85
Robbo 19 36 30 85
bigfriendlyswimpodcast 21 24 40 85
pilkka777 26 22 37 85
Oscar 27 22 36 85
PhillyMark 24 29 32 85
Just Guys Being Dudes 19 28 38 85
ORRDU1 27 26 32 85
Scuncan Dott v2 33 20 32 85
Kareem The Backstroker 15 28 41 84
Glorious king 28 20 36 84
TheRealSam 29 24 31 84
Cam McEvoy is goated 22 30 32 84
Swimkap 27 20 37 84
m41d4r 19 32 33 84
SaitamaSwim 32 22 30 84
PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks 24 27 32 83
HOO love 31 22 30 83
(G)olden Bear 29 21 33 83
ageeroms 26 30 27 83
Joakim 23 23 37 83
mclovineta 22 28 33 83
DK99 31 24 28 83
IUSwammer 30 18 35 83
Bionic Man 26 28 29 83
Kelsey 28 23 32 83
heyheyhey 16 28 39 83
Miss M 31 25 27 83
_.Niki._ 23 25 35 83
hrandria 26 18 39 83
mikedowd 21 25 37 83
Dean19 23 27 32 82
DrSwammer 24 17 41 82
reesierose118 27 20 35 82
Swim junkie 79 14 22 46 82
Bub09 21 28 33 82
MSSAStingray 22 28 31 81
FixCanada’sBreaststroke 27 30 24 81
&jh2O 19 26 36 81
Abs 27 21 32 80
CraigH 30 20 30 80
Kwazii 21 25 34 80
flylikeabyrd 23 26 31 80
Great City of Ann Arbor 22 20 38 80
Gilrad Xyvers 23 22 35 80
Darnel Hopkins 21 25 33 79
James SwimSwam 27 23 29 79
DragonSwim 27 23 29 79
Badgerpoke 22 22 35 79
Vessie 16 25 38 79
Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 24 21 34 79
Epically Failing 20 20 39 79
NoBreathBrad 25 22 31 78
Sal Paradise 16 19 43 78
Winnifer67 22 17 39 78
Samboys 21 24 33 78
NMJ96 21 29 27 77
PVSFree 29 16 32 77
SwimTeach 26 15 36 77
MadsHansen 20 19 38 77
Mason1347 31 29 17 77
Aquamann22 19 25 32 76
aznswimmaboi12 22 19 35 76
RealSlimThomas 20 27 29 76
granite 28 25 23 76
Seeliger’s Saddle 18 26 32 76
Baguette 33 16 27 76
Tommm 25 26 25 76
cvh123 19 26 31 76
Little Miss Sushi Roll 13 27 35 75
NAZ92 19 21 35 75
a_bag_of_juice 19 24 32 75
Hudson Murrell 11 26 38 75
Willswim 24 17 34 75
Wyatt D 20 26 29 75
MDS 19 20 36 75
BRD 15 21 38 74
Logs the Dog 27 23 24 74
Silent Observer 27 19 28 74
WSCoach 20 23 30 73
Hanser Fan 14 30 29 73
forsomereason 15 24 34 73
ikkin 25 28 19 72
Kittykate 18 30 24 72
alphax22 8 21 42 71
Emma 16 19 36 71
PesciDetails 24 30 17 71
Sherry Hicks 25 24 22 71
satay 20 28 23 71
Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash 16 24 30 70
DavidGoggins 29 16 25 70
mford332 22 19 29 70
NJSWIMFAN 17 23 29 69
Gluey 16 26 27 69
Swimmer I.M 26 20 20 66
FST 23 22 21 66
Swim Guru 18 32 16 66
Fastfish 22 17 27 66
Badeend 19 20 26 65
Mallie Moo 12 19 33 64
😎I Love Butterfly! 10 27 27 64
Greccoisdrowning 15 28 19 62
Tea rex 8 18 36 62
DannyF 15 22 25 62
VegasGold 15 21 22 58
Grean Choco 16 27 12 55
Amel 10 23 15 48
Michael 10 22 11 43
EMPCSC 1 3 0 4

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scuncan Dott v2
4 minutes ago

Damn near perfect day from Troyy. I’m doing horrific, underestimated how rested a lot of people were gonna be for this meet.

1
-1
Reply
BairnOwl
22 minutes ago

Nice picks, Troyy.

No idea how I’m 4th right now lol. I think I mostly just went with the popular picks.

1
-1
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!