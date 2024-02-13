2024 World Championships: Day 3 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Frequent SwimSwam commenter “Troyy” has taken over the lead in our Pick ’em Contest for the 2024 World Championships following the third night of finals from Doha.

Sitting 13 points off the lead after Day 2, “Troyy” put up 60 points on Day 3 to lead the next-highest entrant by six, taking over the overall lead by three points.

“Troyy” was one of four entrants to pick the top four in the women’s 100 back perfectly, and also had on-the-money picks with Hunter Armstrong and Apostolos Christou in the men’s 100 back (1-3), Hwang Sunwoo and Luke Hobson in the men’s 200 free (1-3), Simona Quadarella and Li Bingjie in the women’s 1500 free (1-2) and Tes Schouten (2nd) in the women’s 100 breast.

No one picked China’s Tang Qianting to win the women’s 100 breast, which she did going away in a time of 1:05.32, as the vast majority picked defending champion Ruta Meilutyte. Siobhan Haughey, Kate Douglass, Mona McSharry and Benedetta Pilato also received 1st-place picks.

Fourth-place finishers Evangelos Makrygiannis (men’s 100 back), Kotryna Teterevkova (women’s 100 breast) and Eve Thomas (women’s 1500 free) all received zero picks in the top four of their respective events.

“Bromine Zaddy” had the second-highest total on Day 3 with 54 points to move into 3rd overall, while the #2 spot in the clubhouse belongs to “BstrokeDevil”, who scored 49 points on the day.

Day 3 Final Results

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Women’s 1500 Freestyle

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – DAY 3

Screen Name Day 3 Troyy 60 Bromine Zaddy 54 Jimmy DeSnuts 52 BairnOwl 51 JBB 50 ThePrestressedSpaz 50 B R I A N !!!!!!!!! 50 BstrokeDevil 49 Benjamin’sButtons 49 Gilaine 48 SC 48 Yoshi swimming 47 AsianAussieAmerican 47 SnakeEyes 47 M_brown08 47 jclark36 47 Marzipan 47 Robbie 47 Gazon2003 47 Ben 46 Swimbasemom3 46 Mag 46 lane11 46 Coop D 46 Jamesandthegiantpeach 46 ryanjnoyes 46 Swim junkie 79 46 I miss the ISL 45 Irrelevant Swim Productions 45 Miro 45 Pigpen 45 emoney543 45 #1 Raider 45 memesupreme 44 flyohwhy 44 puffi7126 44 Zach 44 whoisthis (go uindy) 44 Amyadele111 44 Brozuck 44 Allits 44 RMS 43 backstrokebro 43 Phil_Ha 43 Quokka 43 Maxiking 43 Ajansz 43 Tencor7144 43 Akows 43 Jacob Tindall 43 Alex Walsh’s Enamel 43 Bumboclaat 43 Sal Paradise 43 bella sims bellyflop 42 2fly67 42 UWO-SC-Coach 42 Talking Bobby 42 Sports Lover 42 Cadelovesswimming! 42 Noah 42 swimsns98 42 Andrew Iverson 42 PandaPants 42 alphax22 42 Ethebanger 41 Tree man 41 BEARCATS2010 41 DMSWIM 41 borachow 41 oxyswim 41 der Hahn 41 Swing93 41 Ham S&D 41 Jahiegel 41 Koob 41 Emile 41 Bob1235 41 Loresfelii 41 Jules 41 Emily Se-Bom Lee 41 Kareem The Backstroker 41 DrSwammer 41 VicMaster 40 Amunnn 40 maxlatshaw 40 Bob1 40 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 40 Jamesss 39 KCSunshine 39 holla back gurl 39 Circle swim 39 Golden Shnek Excellence Club 39 Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$ 39 LL_SWE 39 maestro 39 Youngboyfrfr 39 jaxjax 39 avery 39 Lightning 39 IdahoFanToni 39 heyheyhey 39 hrandria 39 Epically Failing 39 Winnifer67 39 AquaNerd 38 Jeff 38 A Summer in Paris 38 tbearkuo 38 ISU2004 38 AlexE 38 SwimFan33 38 Caveman 38 perc.olator 38 Just Guys Being Dudes 38 Great City of Ann Arbor 38 Vessie 38 MadsHansen 38 Hudson Murrell 38 BRD 38 Mark SwimSwam 37 JQHS 37 Talkin Bobby 37 TSweeney12 37 JLES 37 Misty 37 Captain Salmon 37 hrandriaga 37 SWIM SAM 37 Zeus 37 pilkka777 37 Swimkap 37 Joakim 37 mikedowd 37 Dory Fish 36 CoachMike 36 lizzie020 36 Jp😁🔥👍 36 If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know 36 Joel 36 Swimmer24 36 bstswmch 36 retiredJet 36 swimbradford03 36 🏊‍♂️swimmer🏊‍♂️ 36 FLASHCT2950 36 Carnellstomper 36 Oscar 36 Glorious king 36 &jh2O 36 SwimTeach 36 MDS 36 Emma 36 Tea rex 36 OrangeSwimmer 35 Timmy Cheng 35 Wade 35 CJE 35 balls 35 TeamCan 35 TennisFan 35 Boomer 35 Suren Cat 35 IUSwammer 35 _.Niki._ 35 reesierose118 35 Gilrad Xyvers 35 Badgerpoke 35 aznswimmaboi12 35 Little Miss Sushi Roll 35 NAZ92 35 MIKE IN DALLAS 34 JaySock 34 LoveClaireCurzan 34 Olli L. 34 Spotted Zebra 34 hopeshell04 34 Matt DB 34 this might end terribly 34 Kwazii 34 Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 34 Willswim 34 forsomereason 34 Fireflash9 33 Shaggy 33 Slothmom 33 sarahsjostromsnumber1fan 33 Nick the biased Aussie 33 m41d4r 33 (G)olden Bear 33 mclovineta 33 Bub09 33 Darnel Hopkins 33 Samboys 33 Mallie Moo 33 em18 32 Taylor2000 32 H2OSLUG 32 Jack Ellison 32 HenryJ552 32 Russn90 32 swimbrim 32 PhillyMark 32 ORRDU1 32 Scuncan Dott v2 32 Cam McEvoy is goated 32 PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks 32 Kelsey 32 Dean19 32 Abs 32 PVSFree 32 Aquamann22 32 Seeliger’s Saddle 32 a_bag_of_juice 32 Gigante 31 Maathew 31 Swimpadbear 31 Jared Rayman 31 Sei wild und liebevoll! 31 TheRealSam 31 MSSAStingray 31 flylikeabyrd 31 NoBreathBrad 31 cvh123 31 Splash 30 Mads 30 Jocelyn (swimswim48) 30 NotASwimmer 30 chickenlamp 30 Robbo 30 SaitamaSwim 30 HOO love 30 CraigH 30 WSCoach 30 Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash 30 Bionic Man 29 James SwimSwam 29 DragonSwim 29 RealSlimThomas 29 Wyatt D 29 Hanser Fan 29 mford332 29 NJSWIMFAN 29 DK99 28 Silent Observer 28 CANADA >>>> 27 ageeroms 27 Miss M 27 NMJ96 27 Baguette 27 Gluey 27 Fastfish 27 😎I Love Butterfly! 27 UBear 26 Badeend 26 Tommm 25 DavidGoggins 25 DannyF 25 mspann97 24 tayla 24 FixCanada’sBreaststroke 24 Logs the Dog 24 Kittykate 24 granite 23 satay 23 Sherry Hicks 22 VegasGold 22 FST 21 Swimmer I.M 20 ikkin 19 Greccoisdrowning 19 Sydney Bean 18 Mason1347 17 PesciDetails 17 Swim Guru 16 Amel 15 Grean Choco 12 Michael 11 EMPCSC 0

2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – OVERALL