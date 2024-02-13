2024 World Championships: Day 3 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th (pool swimming)
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
Frequent SwimSwam commenter “Troyy” has taken over the lead in our Pick ’em Contest for the 2024 World Championships following the third night of finals from Doha.
Sitting 13 points off the lead after Day 2, “Troyy” put up 60 points on Day 3 to lead the next-highest entrant by six, taking over the overall lead by three points.
“Troyy” was one of four entrants to pick the top four in the women’s 100 back perfectly, and also had on-the-money picks with Hunter Armstrong and Apostolos Christou in the men’s 100 back (1-3), Hwang Sunwoo and Luke Hobson in the men’s 200 free (1-3), Simona Quadarella and Li Bingjie in the women’s 1500 free (1-2) and Tes Schouten (2nd) in the women’s 100 breast.
No one picked China’s Tang Qianting to win the women’s 100 breast, which she did going away in a time of 1:05.32, as the vast majority picked defending champion Ruta Meilutyte. Siobhan Haughey, Kate Douglass, Mona McSharry and Benedetta Pilato also received 1st-place picks.
Fourth-place finishers Evangelos Makrygiannis (men’s 100 back), Kotryna Teterevkova (women’s 100 breast) and Eve Thomas (women’s 1500 free) all received zero picks in the top four of their respective events.
“Bromine Zaddy” had the second-highest total on Day 3 with 54 points to move into 3rd overall, while the #2 spot in the clubhouse belongs to “BstrokeDevil”, who scored 49 points on the day.
Day 3 Final Results
Men’s 200 Freestyle
- Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:44.75
- Danas Rapsys (LTU), 1:45.05
- Luke Hobson (USA), 1:45.26
- Lukas Martens (GER), 1:45.33
- Rafael Miroslaw (GER), 1:45.84
- Duncan Scott (GBR), 1:45.86
- Elijah Winnington (AUS), 1:46.20
- Guilherme Costa (BRA), 1:46.87
Women’s 1500 Freestyle
- Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 15:46.99
- Li Bingjie (CHN) – 15:56.62
- Isabel Gose (GER) – 15:57.55
- Eve Thomas (NZL) – 16:09.43
- Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 16:12.98
- Yang Peiqi (CHN) – 16:13.08
- Maddy Gough (AUS) – 16:16.85
- Kristel Kobrich (CHI) – 16:18.90
Women’s 100 Backstroke
- Claire Curzan (USA) – 58.29
- Iona Anderson (AUS) – 59.12
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 59.18
- Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) – 59.28
- Lauren Cox (GBR) – 59.60
- Kathleen Dawson (GBR) -1:00.42
- Maaike de Waard (NED) – 1:00.64
- Kira Toussaint (NED) – 1:00.73
Men’s 100 Backstroke
- Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 52.68
- Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) – 52.70
- Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 53.36
- Evangelos Makrygiannis (GRE) – 53.38
- Pieter Coetze (RSA) – 53.51
- Roman Mityukov (SUI) – 53.64
- Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 53.74
- Jack Aikins (USA) – 54.60
Women’s 100 Breaststroke
- Tang Qianting (CHN) – 1:05.27
- Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:05.82
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:05.92
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 1:06.02
- Mona McSharry (IRL) – 1:06.42
- Alina Zmushka (NIA) – 1:06.58
- Yang Chang (CHN) – 1:06.75
- Sophie Angus (CAN) – 1:07.09
2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – DAY 3
|Screen Name
|Day 3
|Troyy
|60
|Bromine Zaddy
|54
|Jimmy DeSnuts
|52
|BairnOwl
|51
|JBB
|50
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|50
|B R I A N !!!!!!!!!
|50
|BstrokeDevil
|49
|Benjamin’sButtons
|49
|Gilaine
|48
|SC
|48
|Yoshi swimming
|47
|AsianAussieAmerican
|47
|SnakeEyes
|47
|M_brown08
|47
|jclark36
|47
|Marzipan
|47
|Robbie
|47
|Gazon2003
|47
|Ben
|46
|Swimbasemom3
|46
|Mag
|46
|lane11
|46
|Coop D
|46
|Jamesandthegiantpeach
|46
|ryanjnoyes
|46
|Swim junkie 79
|46
|I miss the ISL
|45
|Irrelevant Swim Productions
|45
|Miro
|45
|Pigpen
|45
|emoney543
|45
|#1 Raider
|45
|memesupreme
|44
|flyohwhy
|44
|puffi7126
|44
|Zach
|44
|whoisthis (go uindy)
|44
|Amyadele111
|44
|Brozuck
|44
|Allits
|44
|RMS
|43
|backstrokebro
|43
|Phil_Ha
|43
|Quokka
|43
|Maxiking
|43
|Ajansz
|43
|Tencor7144
|43
|Akows
|43
|Jacob Tindall
|43
|Alex Walsh’s Enamel
|43
|Bumboclaat
|43
|Sal Paradise
|43
|bella sims bellyflop
|42
|2fly67
|42
|UWO-SC-Coach
|42
|Talking Bobby
|42
|Sports Lover
|42
|Cadelovesswimming!
|42
|Noah
|42
|swimsns98
|42
|Andrew Iverson
|42
|PandaPants
|42
|alphax22
|42
|Ethebanger
|41
|Tree man
|41
|BEARCATS2010
|41
|DMSWIM
|41
|borachow
|41
|oxyswim
|41
|der Hahn
|41
|Swing93
|41
|Ham S&D
|41
|Jahiegel
|41
|Koob
|41
|Emile
|41
|Bob1235
|41
|Loresfelii
|41
|Jules
|41
|Emily Se-Bom Lee
|41
|Kareem The Backstroker
|41
|DrSwammer
|41
|VicMaster
|40
|Amunnn
|40
|maxlatshaw
|40
|Bob1
|40
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|40
|Jamesss
|39
|KCSunshine
|39
|holla back gurl
|39
|Circle swim
|39
|Golden Shnek Excellence Club
|39
|Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$
|39
|LL_SWE
|39
|maestro
|39
|Youngboyfrfr
|39
|jaxjax
|39
|avery
|39
|Lightning
|39
|IdahoFanToni
|39
|heyheyhey
|39
|hrandria
|39
|Epically Failing
|39
|Winnifer67
|39
|AquaNerd
|38
|Jeff
|38
|A Summer in Paris
|38
|tbearkuo
|38
|ISU2004
|38
|AlexE
|38
|SwimFan33
|38
|Caveman
|38
|perc.olator
|38
|Just Guys Being Dudes
|38
|Great City of Ann Arbor
|38
|Vessie
|38
|MadsHansen
|38
|Hudson Murrell
|38
|BRD
|38
|Mark SwimSwam
|37
|JQHS
|37
|Talkin Bobby
|37
|TSweeney12
|37
|JLES
|37
|Misty
|37
|Captain Salmon
|37
|hrandriaga
|37
|SWIM SAM
|37
|Zeus
|37
|pilkka777
|37
|Swimkap
|37
|Joakim
|37
|mikedowd
|37
|Dory Fish
|36
|CoachMike
|36
|lizzie020
|36
|Jp😁🔥👍
|36
|If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know
|36
|Joel
|36
|Swimmer24
|36
|bstswmch
|36
|retiredJet
|36
|swimbradford03
|36
|🏊♂️swimmer🏊♂️
|36
|FLASHCT2950
|36
|Carnellstomper
|36
|Oscar
|36
|Glorious king
|36
|&jh2O
|36
|SwimTeach
|36
|MDS
|36
|Emma
|36
|Tea rex
|36
|OrangeSwimmer
|35
|Timmy Cheng
|35
|Wade
|35
|CJE
|35
|balls
|35
|TeamCan
|35
|TennisFan
|35
|Boomer
|35
|Suren Cat
|35
|IUSwammer
|35
|_.Niki._
|35
|reesierose118
|35
|Gilrad Xyvers
|35
|Badgerpoke
|35
|aznswimmaboi12
|35
|Little Miss Sushi Roll
|35
|NAZ92
|35
|MIKE IN DALLAS
|34
|JaySock
|34
|LoveClaireCurzan
|34
|Olli L.
|34
|Spotted Zebra
|34
|hopeshell04
|34
|Matt DB
|34
|this might end terribly
|34
|Kwazii
|34
|Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
|34
|Willswim
|34
|forsomereason
|34
|Fireflash9
|33
|Shaggy
|33
|Slothmom
|33
|sarahsjostromsnumber1fan
|33
|Nick the biased Aussie
|33
|m41d4r
|33
|(G)olden Bear
|33
|mclovineta
|33
|Bub09
|33
|Darnel Hopkins
|33
|Samboys
|33
|Mallie Moo
|33
|em18
|32
|Taylor2000
|32
|H2OSLUG
|32
|Jack Ellison
|32
|HenryJ552
|32
|Russn90
|32
|swimbrim
|32
|PhillyMark
|32
|ORRDU1
|32
|Scuncan Dott v2
|32
|Cam McEvoy is goated
|32
|PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks
|32
|Kelsey
|32
|Dean19
|32
|Abs
|32
|PVSFree
|32
|Aquamann22
|32
|Seeliger’s Saddle
|32
|a_bag_of_juice
|32
|Gigante
|31
|Maathew
|31
|Swimpadbear
|31
|Jared Rayman
|31
|Sei wild und liebevoll!
|31
|TheRealSam
|31
|MSSAStingray
|31
|flylikeabyrd
|31
|NoBreathBrad
|31
|cvh123
|31
|Splash
|30
|Mads
|30
|Jocelyn (swimswim48)
|30
|NotASwimmer
|30
|chickenlamp
|30
|Robbo
|30
|SaitamaSwim
|30
|HOO love
|30
|CraigH
|30
|WSCoach
|30
|Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash
|30
|Bionic Man
|29
|James SwimSwam
|29
|DragonSwim
|29
|RealSlimThomas
|29
|Wyatt D
|29
|Hanser Fan
|29
|mford332
|29
|NJSWIMFAN
|29
|DK99
|28
|Silent Observer
|28
|CANADA >>>>
|27
|ageeroms
|27
|Miss M
|27
|NMJ96
|27
|Baguette
|27
|Gluey
|27
|Fastfish
|27
|😎I Love Butterfly!
|27
|UBear
|26
|Badeend
|26
|Tommm
|25
|DavidGoggins
|25
|DannyF
|25
|mspann97
|24
|tayla
|24
|FixCanada’sBreaststroke
|24
|Logs the Dog
|24
|Kittykate
|24
|granite
|23
|satay
|23
|Sherry Hicks
|22
|VegasGold
|22
|FST
|21
|Swimmer I.M
|20
|ikkin
|19
|Greccoisdrowning
|19
|Sydney Bean
|18
|Mason1347
|17
|PesciDetails
|17
|Swim Guru
|16
|Amel
|15
|Grean Choco
|12
|Michael
|11
|EMPCSC
|0
2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATE – OVERALL
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Total
|Troyy
|29
|36
|60
|125
|BstrokeDevil
|33
|40
|49
|122
|Bromine Zaddy
|38
|28
|54
|120
|BairnOwl
|35
|32
|51
|118
|memesupreme
|42
|30
|44
|116
|RMS
|36
|37
|43
|116
|Ethebanger
|42
|32
|41
|115
|Jamesss
|36
|38
|39
|113
|I miss the ISL
|27
|40
|45
|112
|AquaNerd
|31
|42
|38
|111
|Ben
|35
|30
|46
|111
|JBB
|33
|28
|50
|111
|Mark SwimSwam
|31
|43
|37
|111
|JQHS
|29
|44
|37
|110
|Tree man
|33
|36
|41
|110
|Swimbasemom3
|31
|33
|46
|110
|Dory Fish
|29
|44
|36
|109
|OrangeSwimmer
|30
|44
|35
|109
|backstrokebro
|24
|41
|43
|108
|Gilaine
|33
|27
|48
|108
|SC
|26
|33
|48
|107
|VicMaster
|32
|35
|40
|107
|Irrelevant Swim Productions
|27
|34
|45
|106
|Mag
|31
|29
|46
|106
|Miro
|29
|32
|45
|106
|lane11
|38
|22
|46
|106
|Phil_Ha
|28
|33
|43
|104
|flyohwhy
|35
|25
|44
|104
|bella sims bellyflop
|41
|21
|42
|104
|Jeff
|36
|30
|38
|104
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|34
|19
|50
|103
|Gigante
|32
|40
|31
|103
|puffi7126
|23
|36
|44
|103
|Yoshi swimming
|24
|31
|47
|102
|KCSunshine
|34
|29
|39
|102
|CoachMike
|27
|39
|36
|102
|Coop D
|26
|30
|46
|102
|Maathew
|29
|42
|31
|102
|Pigpen
|32
|25
|45
|102
|AsianAussieAmerican
|28
|26
|47
|101
|lizzie020
|26
|39
|36
|101
|em18
|35
|34
|32
|101
|Splash
|30
|41
|30
|101
|Jamesandthegiantpeach
|29
|25
|46
|100
|2fly67
|26
|32
|42
|100
|Zach
|31
|25
|44
|100
|Fireflash9
|33
|34
|33
|100
|Jimmy DeSnuts
|26
|22
|52
|100
|Quokka
|27
|30
|43
|100
|UWO-SC-Coach
|27
|31
|42
|100
|Talkin Bobby
|35
|27
|37
|99
|holla back gurl
|31
|29
|39
|99
|B R I A N !!!!!!!!!
|23
|26
|50
|99
|CANADA >>>>
|38
|33
|27
|98
|Jp😁🔥👍
|33
|29
|36
|98
|UBear
|32
|40
|26
|98
|Maxiking
|26
|29
|43
|98
|emoney543
|27
|26
|45
|98
|Ajansz
|17
|38
|43
|98
|Circle swim
|37
|22
|39
|98
|Talking Bobby
|33
|23
|42
|98
|If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know
|23
|39
|36
|98
|Joel
|37
|25
|36
|98
|BEARCATS2010
|37
|19
|41
|97
|whoisthis (go uindy)
|32
|21
|44
|97
|Amyadele111
|30
|23
|44
|97
|Golden Shnek Excellence Club
|26
|32
|39
|97
|Benjamin’sButtons
|30
|18
|49
|97
|Mads
|38
|29
|30
|97
|SnakeEyes
|29
|21
|47
|97
|Tencor7144
|25
|29
|43
|97
|Akows
|29
|25
|43
|97
|DMSWIM
|26
|29
|41
|96
|TSweeney12
|23
|36
|37
|96
|Sydney Bean
|32
|46
|18
|96
|A Summer in Paris
|39
|19
|38
|96
|borachow
|27
|27
|41
|95
|oxyswim
|28
|26
|41
|95
|Swimmer24
|30
|29
|36
|95
|MIKE IN DALLAS
|29
|32
|34
|95
|JaySock
|27
|34
|34
|95
|Taylor2000
|34
|29
|32
|95
|H2OSLUG
|33
|30
|32
|95
|der Hahn
|31
|23
|41
|95
|Jacob Tindall
|26
|26
|43
|95
|Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$
|24
|32
|39
|95
|Jocelyn (swimswim48)
|35
|30
|30
|95
|LL_SWE
|33
|23
|39
|95
|LoveClaireCurzan
|28
|33
|34
|95
|Timmy Cheng
|30
|30
|35
|95
|bstswmch
|28
|30
|36
|94
|M_brown08
|25
|22
|47
|94
|Amunnn
|27
|27
|40
|94
|Sports Lover
|20
|32
|42
|94
|Alex Walsh’s Enamel
|23
|28
|43
|94
|JLES
|32
|24
|37
|93
|Wade
|23
|35
|35
|93
|tbearkuo
|28
|27
|38
|93
|Misty
|29
|27
|37
|93
|Cadelovesswimming!
|31
|20
|42
|93
|Olli L.
|29
|30
|34
|93
|NotASwimmer
|30
|33
|30
|93
|Captain Salmon
|23
|33
|37
|93
|maestro
|31
|23
|39
|93
|retiredJet
|30
|27
|36
|93
|Jack Ellison
|30
|30
|32
|92
|ISU2004
|32
|22
|38
|92
|Shaggy
|23
|36
|33
|92
|Swing93
|15
|36
|41
|92
|Ham S&D
|30
|21
|41
|92
|Jahiegel
|31
|20
|41
|92
|hrandriaga
|26
|29
|37
|92
|Youngboyfrfr
|30
|22
|39
|91
|Swimpadbear
|33
|27
|31
|91
|CJE
|31
|25
|35
|91
|jclark36
|17
|27
|47
|91
|Noah
|20
|29
|42
|91
|AlexE
|27
|26
|38
|91
|Brozuck
|25
|22
|44
|91
|HenryJ552
|28
|31
|32
|91
|swimsns98
|26
|23
|42
|91
|jaxjax
|25
|26
|39
|90
|balls
|25
|30
|35
|90
|Marzipan
|17
|26
|47
|90
|avery
|26
|25
|39
|90
|maxlatshaw
|24
|26
|40
|90
|Koob
|22
|27
|41
|90
|Emile
|23
|26
|41
|90
|Spotted Zebra
|20
|36
|34
|90
|TeamCan
|25
|30
|35
|90
|Bob1235
|33
|16
|41
|90
|Loresfelii
|31
|17
|41
|89
|Robbie
|20
|22
|47
|89
|Andrew Iverson
|21
|26
|42
|89
|hopeshell04
|26
|29
|34
|89
|SWIM SAM
|24
|28
|37
|89
|Lightning
|32
|18
|39
|89
|Bumboclaat
|21
|25
|43
|89
|IdahoFanToni
|23
|27
|39
|89
|ryanjnoyes
|22
|21
|46
|89
|chickenlamp
|12
|47
|30
|89
|TennisFan
|27
|27
|35
|89
|Zeus
|20
|32
|37
|89
|Bob1
|23
|25
|40
|88
|Matt DB
|27
|27
|34
|88
|Gazon2003
|24
|17
|47
|88
|Jared Rayman
|30
|27
|31
|88
|mspann97
|32
|32
|24
|88
|tayla
|35
|29
|24
|88
|swimbradford03
|26
|26
|36
|88
|Jules
|23
|24
|41
|88
|Emily Se-Bom Lee
|21
|26
|41
|88
|Russn90
|32
|24
|32
|88
|Slothmom
|30
|25
|33
|88
|Boomer
|24
|28
|35
|87
|#1 Raider
|17
|25
|45
|87
|SwimFan33
|21
|28
|38
|87
|Sei wild und liebevoll!
|26
|30
|31
|87
|PandaPants
|18
|26
|42
|86
|Caveman
|27
|21
|38
|86
|swimbrim
|23
|31
|32
|86
|sarahsjostromsnumber1fan
|31
|22
|33
|86
|this might end terribly
|25
|27
|34
|86
|🏊♂️swimmer🏊♂️
|22
|28
|36
|86
|FLASHCT2950
|23
|27
|36
|86
|Suren Cat
|27
|24
|35
|86
|Nick the biased Aussie
|33
|20
|33
|86
|Carnellstomper
|26
|24
|36
|86
|Allits
|22
|20
|44
|86
|perc.olator
|23
|24
|38
|85
|Robbo
|19
|36
|30
|85
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|21
|24
|40
|85
|pilkka777
|26
|22
|37
|85
|Oscar
|27
|22
|36
|85
|PhillyMark
|24
|29
|32
|85
|Just Guys Being Dudes
|19
|28
|38
|85
|ORRDU1
|27
|26
|32
|85
|Scuncan Dott v2
|33
|20
|32
|85
|Kareem The Backstroker
|15
|28
|41
|84
|Glorious king
|28
|20
|36
|84
|TheRealSam
|29
|24
|31
|84
|Cam McEvoy is goated
|22
|30
|32
|84
|Swimkap
|27
|20
|37
|84
|m41d4r
|19
|32
|33
|84
|SaitamaSwim
|32
|22
|30
|84
|PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks
|24
|27
|32
|83
|HOO love
|31
|22
|30
|83
|(G)olden Bear
|29
|21
|33
|83
|ageeroms
|26
|30
|27
|83
|Joakim
|23
|23
|37
|83
|mclovineta
|22
|28
|33
|83
|DK99
|31
|24
|28
|83
|IUSwammer
|30
|18
|35
|83
|Bionic Man
|26
|28
|29
|83
|Kelsey
|28
|23
|32
|83
|heyheyhey
|16
|28
|39
|83
|Miss M
|31
|25
|27
|83
|_.Niki._
|23
|25
|35
|83
|hrandria
|26
|18
|39
|83
|mikedowd
|21
|25
|37
|83
|Dean19
|23
|27
|32
|82
|DrSwammer
|24
|17
|41
|82
|reesierose118
|27
|20
|35
|82
|Swim junkie 79
|14
|22
|46
|82
|Bub09
|21
|28
|33
|82
|MSSAStingray
|22
|28
|31
|81
|FixCanada’sBreaststroke
|27
|30
|24
|81
|&jh2O
|19
|26
|36
|81
|Abs
|27
|21
|32
|80
|CraigH
|30
|20
|30
|80
|Kwazii
|21
|25
|34
|80
|flylikeabyrd
|23
|26
|31
|80
|Great City of Ann Arbor
|22
|20
|38
|80
|Gilrad Xyvers
|23
|22
|35
|80
|Darnel Hopkins
|21
|25
|33
|79
|James SwimSwam
|27
|23
|29
|79
|DragonSwim
|27
|23
|29
|79
|Badgerpoke
|22
|22
|35
|79
|Vessie
|16
|25
|38
|79
|Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
|24
|21
|34
|79
|Epically Failing
|20
|20
|39
|79
|NoBreathBrad
|25
|22
|31
|78
|Sal Paradise
|16
|19
|43
|78
|Winnifer67
|22
|17
|39
|78
|Samboys
|21
|24
|33
|78
|NMJ96
|21
|29
|27
|77
|PVSFree
|29
|16
|32
|77
|SwimTeach
|26
|15
|36
|77
|MadsHansen
|20
|19
|38
|77
|Mason1347
|31
|29
|17
|77
|Aquamann22
|19
|25
|32
|76
|aznswimmaboi12
|22
|19
|35
|76
|RealSlimThomas
|20
|27
|29
|76
|granite
|28
|25
|23
|76
|Seeliger’s Saddle
|18
|26
|32
|76
|Baguette
|33
|16
|27
|76
|Tommm
|25
|26
|25
|76
|cvh123
|19
|26
|31
|76
|Little Miss Sushi Roll
|13
|27
|35
|75
|NAZ92
|19
|21
|35
|75
|a_bag_of_juice
|19
|24
|32
|75
|Hudson Murrell
|11
|26
|38
|75
|Willswim
|24
|17
|34
|75
|Wyatt D
|20
|26
|29
|75
|MDS
|19
|20
|36
|75
|BRD
|15
|21
|38
|74
|Logs the Dog
|27
|23
|24
|74
|Silent Observer
|27
|19
|28
|74
|WSCoach
|20
|23
|30
|73
|Hanser Fan
|14
|30
|29
|73
|forsomereason
|15
|24
|34
|73
|ikkin
|25
|28
|19
|72
|Kittykate
|18
|30
|24
|72
|alphax22
|8
|21
|42
|71
|Emma
|16
|19
|36
|71
|PesciDetails
|24
|30
|17
|71
|Sherry Hicks
|25
|24
|22
|71
|satay
|20
|28
|23
|71
|Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash
|16
|24
|30
|70
|DavidGoggins
|29
|16
|25
|70
|mford332
|22
|19
|29
|70
|NJSWIMFAN
|17
|23
|29
|69
|Gluey
|16
|26
|27
|69
|Swimmer I.M
|26
|20
|20
|66
|FST
|23
|22
|21
|66
|Swim Guru
|18
|32
|16
|66
|Fastfish
|22
|17
|27
|66
|Badeend
|19
|20
|26
|65
|Mallie Moo
|12
|19
|33
|64
|😎I Love Butterfly!
|10
|27
|27
|64
|Greccoisdrowning
|15
|28
|19
|62
|Tea rex
|8
|18
|36
|62
|DannyF
|15
|22
|25
|62
|VegasGold
|15
|21
|22
|58
|Grean Choco
|16
|27
|12
|55
|Amel
|10
|23
|15
|48
|Michael
|10
|22
|11
|43
|EMPCSC
|1
|3
|0
|4
Damn near perfect day from Troyy. I’m doing horrific, underestimated how rested a lot of people were gonna be for this meet.
Nice picks, Troyy.
No idea how I’m 4th right now lol. I think I mostly just went with the popular picks.