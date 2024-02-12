2024 World Championships: Day 2 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 is a wrap from the 2024 World Championships in Doha, and a clear clubhouse leader has emerged in our Pick ’em Contest.

“Sydney Bean”, who was 10 points off the lead after Day 1, had a monstrous Day 2 to take over the top spot by four points with 78, leading a quartet of entrants with 74.

“Sydney Bean” was the only entrant to perfectly predict the top four in the men’s 50 fly, with youngster Diogo Ribeiro emerging with Portugal’s first world title over Michael Andrew, Cameron McEvoy and Isaac Cooper.

The clubhouse leader also went 3/4 in the women’s 100 fly, correctly predicting the podium, and was close to the money in the 200 IM, picking Kate Douglass correctly to win and Anastasia Gorbenko to take 4th, also slotting Yu Yiting into the top four but just one spot too high.

With 46 points on the day, “Sydney Bean” led the field to win a pair of VANQUISHER 2.0 goggles and a Speedo t-shirt.

“Dory Fish” was the first entrant to correctly go 4/4 in an event, having picked Angelina Köhler, Claire Curzan, Louise Hansson and Brianna Throssell in the right order for the women’s 100 fly before a few other entries did it later in the session.

“Sydney Bean” and “Dory Fish” were two of the five entries that correctly picked Köhler to win the event.

Trailing “Sydney Bean”, “OrangeSwimmer” was among a trio of entrants that scored 44 on Day 2, moving into a tie for 2nd overall with Day 1 leader “Ethebanger” and SwimSwam’s Mark Wild at 74 points.

Day 2 Final Results

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Women’s 200 IM

2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM DAY 2 SCORING UPDATE