2024 World Championships: Day 2 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Entries
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
Day 2 is a wrap from the 2024 World Championships in Doha, and a clear clubhouse leader has emerged in our Pick ’em Contest.
“Sydney Bean”, who was 10 points off the lead after Day 1, had a monstrous Day 2 to take over the top spot by four points with 78, leading a quartet of entrants with 74.
- Read about the scoring system and rules for SwimSwam’s Pick ‘Em Contest here.
- Check out the standings after Day 1 here.
“Sydney Bean” was the only entrant to perfectly predict the top four in the men’s 50 fly, with youngster Diogo Ribeiro emerging with Portugal’s first world title over Michael Andrew, Cameron McEvoy and Isaac Cooper.
The clubhouse leader also went 3/4 in the women’s 100 fly, correctly predicting the podium, and was close to the money in the 200 IM, picking Kate Douglass correctly to win and Anastasia Gorbenko to take 4th, also slotting Yu Yiting into the top four but just one spot too high.
With 46 points on the day, “Sydney Bean” led the field to win a pair of VANQUISHER 2.0 goggles and a Speedo t-shirt.
“Dory Fish” was the first entrant to correctly go 4/4 in an event, having picked Angelina Köhler, Claire Curzan, Louise Hansson and Brianna Throssell in the right order for the women’s 100 fly before a few other entries did it later in the session.
“Sydney Bean” and “Dory Fish” were two of the five entries that correctly picked Köhler to win the event.
Trailing “Sydney Bean”, “OrangeSwimmer” was among a trio of entrants that scored 44 on Day 2, moving into a tie for 2nd overall with Day 1 leader “Ethebanger” and SwimSwam’s Mark Wild at 74 points.
Day 2 Final Results
Men’s 100 Breaststroke
- Nic Fink (USA) – 58.57
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 58.84
- Adam Peaty (GBR) – 59.10
- Sam Williamson (AUS) – 59.21
- Arno Kamminga (NED) – 59.22
- Ilya Shymanovich (NIA) – 59.22
- Lucas Matzerath (GER)/Capar Corbeau (NED) – 59.38
Women’s 100 Butterfly
- Angelina Köhler (GER) – 56.28
- Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.61
- Louise Hansson (SWE) – 56.94
- Brianna Throssell (AUS) – 56.97
- Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) – 57.62
- Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 57.68
- Erin Gallagher (RSA) – 57.83
- Chiharu IItsuke (JPN) – 58.23
Men’s 50 Butterfly
- Diogo Ribeiro (POR) – 22.97
- Michael Andrew (USA) – 23.07
- Cameron McEvoy (AUS) – 23.08
- Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 23.12
- Dylan Carter (TTO) – 23.17
- Mario Molla Yanes (ESP) – 23.29
- Inchul Baek (AUS) – 23.35
- Shaine Casas (USA) – 23.47
Women’s 200 IM
- Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:07.05
- Sydney Pickrem (CAN) – 2:08.56
- Yu Yiting (CHN) – 2:09.01
- Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 2:10.17
- Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 2:10.24
- Abbie Wood (GBR) – 2:11.20
- Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 2:11.23
- Ashley McMillan (CAN) – 2:13.48
2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM DAY 2 SCORING UPDATE
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|Sydney Bean
|32
|46
|78
|Ethebanger
|42
|32
|74
|OrangeSwimmer
|30
|44
|74
|Mark SwimSwam
|31
|43
|74
|Jamesss
|36
|38
|74
|AquaNerd
|31
|42
|73
|JQHS
|29
|44
|73
|BstrokeDevil
|33
|40
|73
|Dory Fish
|29
|44
|73
|RMS
|36
|37
|73
|UBear
|32
|40
|72
|Gigante
|32
|40
|72
|memesupreme
|42
|30
|72
|CANADA >>>>
|38
|33
|71
|Maathew
|29
|42
|71
|Splash
|30
|41
|71
|Tree man
|33
|36
|69
|em18
|35
|34
|69
|Fireflash9
|33
|34
|67
|VicMaster
|32
|35
|67
|Mads
|38
|29
|67
|I miss the ISL
|27
|40
|67
|BairnOwl
|35
|32
|67
|CoachMike
|27
|39
|66
|Bromine Zaddy
|38
|28
|66
|Jeff
|36
|30
|66
|backstrokebro
|24
|41
|65
|lizzie020
|26
|39
|65
|Troyy
|29
|36
|65
|Jocelyn (swimswim48)
|35
|30
|65
|Ben
|35
|30
|65
|mspann97
|32
|32
|64
|tayla
|35
|29
|64
|Swimbasemom3
|31
|33
|64
|KCSunshine
|34
|29
|63
|Taylor2000
|34
|29
|63
|H2OSLUG
|33
|30
|63
|NotASwimmer
|30
|33
|63
|Jp😁🔥👍
|33
|29
|62
|bella sims bellyflop
|41
|21
|62
|Talkin Bobby
|35
|27
|62
|If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know
|23
|39
|62
|Joel
|37
|25
|62
|MIKE IN DALLAS
|29
|32
|61
|Phil_Ha
|28
|33
|61
|JaySock
|27
|34
|61
|Irrelevant Swim Productions
|27
|34
|61
|JBB
|33
|28
|61
|Miro
|29
|32
|61
|LoveClaireCurzan
|28
|33
|61
|Swimpadbear
|33
|27
|60
|flyohwhy
|35
|25
|60
|Jack Ellison
|30
|30
|60
|Mag
|31
|29
|60
|Mason1347
|31
|29
|60
|lane11
|38
|22
|60
|holla back gurl
|31
|29
|60
|Timmy Cheng
|30
|30
|60
|Gilaine
|33
|27
|60
|Swimmer24
|30
|29
|59
|SC
|26
|33
|59
|Circle swim
|37
|22
|59
|chickenlamp
|12
|47
|59
|Shaggy
|23
|36
|59
|puffi7126
|23
|36
|59
|Olli L.
|29
|30
|59
|HenryJ552
|28
|31
|59
|TSweeney12
|23
|36
|59
|2fly67
|26
|32
|58
|bstswmch
|28
|30
|58
|Wade
|23
|35
|58
|Golden Shnek Excellence Club
|26
|32
|58
|UWO-SC-Coach
|27
|31
|58
|A Summer in Paris
|39
|19
|58
|Jared Rayman
|30
|27
|57
|Quokka
|27
|30
|57
|FixCanada’sBreaststroke
|27
|30
|57
|Pigpen
|32
|25
|57
|retiredJet
|30
|27
|57
|BEARCATS2010
|37
|19
|56
|JLES
|32
|24
|56
|CJE
|31
|25
|56
|ageeroms
|26
|30
|56
|Zach
|31
|25
|56
|Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$
|24
|32
|56
|Talking Bobby
|33
|23
|56
|LL_SWE
|33
|23
|56
|Coop D
|26
|30
|56
|Misty
|29
|27
|56
|Miss M
|31
|25
|56
|Russn90
|32
|24
|56
|Captain Salmon
|23
|33
|56
|Sei wild und liebevoll!
|26
|30
|56
|Spotted Zebra
|20
|36
|56
|balls
|25
|30
|55
|hopeshell04
|26
|29
|55
|Yoshi swimming
|24
|31
|55
|Robbo
|19
|36
|55
|Maxiking
|26
|29
|55
|DK99
|31
|24
|55
|Ajansz
|17
|38
|55
|tbearkuo
|28
|27
|55
|DMSWIM
|26
|29
|55
|hrandriaga
|26
|29
|55
|Slothmom
|30
|25
|55
|TeamCan
|25
|30
|55
|borachow
|27
|27
|54
|oxyswim
|28
|26
|54
|Jamesandthegiantpeach
|29
|25
|54
|AsianAussieAmerican
|28
|26
|54
|Matt DB
|27
|27
|54
|PesciDetails
|24
|30
|54
|Bionic Man
|26
|28
|54
|der Hahn
|31
|23
|54
|swimbrim
|23
|31
|54
|ISU2004
|32
|22
|54
|Amunnn
|27
|27
|54
|TennisFan
|27
|27
|54
|SaitamaSwim
|32
|22
|54
|Tencor7144
|25
|29
|54
|Akows
|29
|25
|54
|maestro
|31
|23
|54
|whoisthis (go uindy)
|32
|21
|53
|HOO love
|31
|22
|53
|ikkin
|25
|28
|53
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|34
|19
|53
|Amyadele111
|30
|23
|53
|emoney543
|27
|26
|53
|TheRealSam
|29
|24
|53
|granite
|28
|25
|53
|sarahsjostromsnumber1fan
|31
|22
|53
|AlexE
|27
|26
|53
|PhillyMark
|24
|29
|53
|Nick the biased Aussie
|33
|20
|53
|ORRDU1
|27
|26
|53
|Scuncan Dott v2
|33
|20
|53
|Boomer
|24
|28
|52
|Youngboyfrfr
|30
|22
|52
|SWIM SAM
|24
|28
|52
|Cam McEvoy is goated
|22
|30
|52
|Jacob Tindall
|26
|26
|52
|swimbradford03
|26
|26
|52
|this might end terribly
|25
|27
|52
|Sports Lover
|20
|32
|52
|Zeus
|20
|32
|52
|PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks
|24
|27
|51
|jaxjax
|25
|26
|51
|avery
|26
|25
|51
|Kelsey
|28
|23
|51
|Cadelovesswimming!
|31
|20
|51
|m41d4r
|19
|32
|51
|Swing93
|15
|36
|51
|Tommm
|25
|26
|51
|Ham S&D
|30
|21
|51
|Jahiegel
|31
|20
|51
|Suren Cat
|27
|24
|51
|Alex Walsh’s Enamel
|23
|28
|51
|(G)olden Bear
|29
|21
|50
|Lightning
|32
|18
|50
|mclovineta
|22
|28
|50
|NMJ96
|21
|29
|50
|Logs the Dog
|27
|23
|50
|CraigH
|30
|20
|50
|Dean19
|23
|27
|50
|maxlatshaw
|24
|26
|50
|IdahoFanToni
|23
|27
|50
|James SwimSwam
|27
|23
|50
|DragonSwim
|27
|23
|50
|MSSAStingray
|22
|28
|50
|Swim Guru
|18
|32
|50
|🏊♂️swimmer🏊♂️
|22
|28
|50
|SnakeEyes
|29
|21
|50
|FLASHCT2950
|23
|27
|50
|Carnellstomper
|26
|24
|50
|SwimFan33
|21
|28
|49
|Sherry Hicks
|25
|24
|49
|Koob
|22
|27
|49
|Emile
|23
|26
|49
|Noah
|20
|29
|49
|Oscar
|27
|22
|49
|Baguette
|33
|16
|49
|flylikeabyrd
|23
|26
|49
|swimsns98
|26
|23
|49
|Bob1235
|33
|16
|49
|B R I A N !!!!!!!!!
|23
|26
|49
|Bub09
|21
|28
|49
|Loresfelii
|31
|17
|48
|Bob1
|23
|25
|48
|Caveman
|27
|21
|48
|Abs
|27
|21
|48
|Jimmy DeSnuts
|26
|22
|48
|Glorious king
|28
|20
|48
|IUSwammer
|30
|18
|48
|Kittykate
|18
|30
|48
|pilkka777
|26
|22
|48
|satay
|20
|28
|48
|Benjamin’sButtons
|30
|18
|48
|_.Niki._
|23
|25
|48
|perc.olator
|23
|24
|47
|Andrew Iverson
|21
|26
|47
|NoBreathBrad
|25
|22
|47
|RealSlimThomas
|20
|27
|47
|reesierose118
|27
|20
|47
|Jules
|23
|24
|47
|Emily Se-Bom Lee
|21
|26
|47
|Swimkap
|27
|20
|47
|M_brown08
|25
|22
|47
|Brozuck
|25
|22
|47
|Just Guys Being Dudes
|19
|28
|47
|Swimmer I.M
|26
|20
|46
|Joakim
|23
|23
|46
|Bumboclaat
|21
|25
|46
|Darnel Hopkins
|21
|25
|46
|Silent Observer
|27
|19
|46
|Kwazii
|21
|25
|46
|Wyatt D
|20
|26
|46
|mikedowd
|21
|25
|46
|FST
|23
|22
|45
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|21
|24
|45
|PVSFree
|29
|16
|45
|DavidGoggins
|29
|16
|45
|cvh123
|19
|26
|45
|Samboys
|21
|24
|45
|&jh2O
|19
|26
|45
|Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
|24
|21
|45
|Gilrad Xyvers
|23
|22
|45
|PandaPants
|18
|26
|44
|Aquamann22
|19
|25
|44
|Hanser Fan
|14
|30
|44
|jclark36
|17
|27
|44
|heyheyhey
|16
|28
|44
|Badgerpoke
|22
|22
|44
|Seeliger’s Saddle
|18
|26
|44
|hrandria
|26
|18
|44
|Greccoisdrowning
|15
|28
|43
|a_bag_of_juice
|19
|24
|43
|Marzipan
|17
|26
|43
|Kareem The Backstroker
|15
|28
|43
|WSCoach
|20
|23
|43
|ryanjnoyes
|22
|21
|43
|Grean Choco
|16
|27
|43
|Robbie
|20
|22
|42
|#1 Raider
|17
|25
|42
|Gluey
|16
|26
|42
|Great City of Ann Arbor
|22
|20
|42
|Allits
|22
|20
|42
|aznswimmaboi12
|22
|19
|41
|Gazon2003
|24
|17
|41
|Willswim
|24
|17
|41
|DrSwammer
|24
|17
|41
|mford332
|22
|19
|41
|Vessie
|16
|25
|41
|SwimTeach
|26
|15
|41
|Little Miss Sushi Roll
|13
|27
|40
|NAZ92
|19
|21
|40
|NJSWIMFAN
|17
|23
|40
|Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash
|16
|24
|40
|Epically Failing
|20
|20
|40
|Badeend
|19
|20
|39
|Winnifer67
|22
|17
|39
|MDS
|19
|20
|39
|MadsHansen
|20
|19
|39
|Fastfish
|22
|17
|39
|forsomereason
|15
|24
|39
|Hudson Murrell
|11
|26
|37
|DannyF
|15
|22
|37
|😎I Love Butterfly!
|10
|27
|37
|BRD
|15
|21
|36
|Swim junkie 79
|14
|22
|36
|VegasGold
|15
|21
|36
|Emma
|16
|19
|35
|Sal Paradise
|16
|19
|35
|Amel
|10
|23
|33
|Michael
|10
|22
|32
|Mallie Moo
|12
|19
|31
|alphax22
|8
|21
|29
|Tea rex
|8
|18
|26
|EMPCSC
|1
|3
|4
Next time we collectively ask why USA Swimming hates swim fans so much just think back to this pick ‘em and you’ll have your answer. We’re clearly just the absolute worst.
I am genuinely impressed with my ability to make plausible but ultimately bad picks. I’m like a Weezer cover band that only plays the 2010’s albums!