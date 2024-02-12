Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Championships: Day 2 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 is a wrap from the 2024 World Championships in Doha, and a clear clubhouse leader has emerged in our Pick ’em Contest.

“Sydney Bean”, who was 10 points off the lead after Day 1, had a monstrous Day 2 to take over the top spot by four points with 78, leading a quartet of entrants with 74.

“Sydney Bean” was the only entrant to perfectly predict the top four in the men’s 50 fly, with youngster Diogo Ribeiro emerging with Portugal’s first world title over Michael AndrewCameron McEvoy and Isaac Cooper.

The clubhouse leader also went 3/4 in the women’s 100 fly, correctly predicting the podium, and was close to the money in the 200 IM, picking Kate Douglass correctly to win and Anastasia Gorbenko to take 4th, also slotting Yu Yiting into the top four but just one spot too high.

With 46 points on the day, “Sydney Bean” led the field to win a pair of VANQUISHER 2.0 goggles and a Speedo t-shirt.

“Dory Fish” was the first entrant to correctly go 4/4 in an event, having picked Angelina KöhlerClaire CurzanLouise Hansson and Brianna Throssell in the right order for the women’s 100 fly before a few other entries did it later in the session.

“Sydney Bean” and “Dory Fish” were two of the five entries that correctly picked Köhler to win the event.

Trailing “Sydney Bean”, “OrangeSwimmer” was among a trio of entrants that scored 44 on Day 2, moving into a tie for 2nd overall with Day 1 leader “Ethebanger” and SwimSwam’s Mark Wild at 74 points.

Day 2 Final Results

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

  1. Nic Fink (USA) – 58.57
  2. Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 58.84
  3. Adam Peaty (GBR) – 59.10
  4. Sam Williamson (AUS) – 59.21
  5. Arno Kamminga (NED) – 59.22
  6. Ilya Shymanovich (NIA) – 59.22
  7. Lucas Matzerath (GER)/Capar Corbeau (NED) – 59.38

Women’s 100 Butterfly

  1. Angelina Köhler (GER) – 56.28
  2. Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.61
  3. Louise Hansson (SWE) – 56.94
  4. Brianna Throssell (AUS) – 56.97
  5. Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) – 57.62
  6. Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 57.68
  7. Erin Gallagher (RSA) – 57.83
  8. Chiharu IItsuke (JPN) – 58.23

Men’s 50 Butterfly

  1. Diogo Ribeiro (POR) – 22.97
  2. Michael Andrew (USA) – 23.07
  3. Cameron McEvoy (AUS) – 23.08
  4. Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 23.12
  5. Dylan Carter (TTO) – 23.17
  6. Mario Molla Yanes (ESP) – 23.29
  7. Inchul Baek (AUS) – 23.35
  8. Shaine Casas (USA) – 23.47

Women’s 200 IM

  1. Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:07.05
  2. Sydney Pickrem (CAN) – 2:08.56
  3. Yu Yiting (CHN) – 2:09.01
  4. Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 2:10.17
  5. Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 2:10.24
  6. Abbie Wood (GBR) – 2:11.20
  7. Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 2:11.23
  8. Ashley McMillan (CAN) – 2:13.48

2024 WORLDS PICK ‘EM DAY 2 SCORING UPDATE

Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Total
Sydney Bean 32 46 78
Ethebanger 42 32 74
OrangeSwimmer 30 44 74
Mark SwimSwam 31 43 74
Jamesss 36 38 74
AquaNerd 31 42 73
JQHS 29 44 73
BstrokeDevil 33 40 73
Dory Fish 29 44 73
RMS 36 37 73
UBear 32 40 72
Gigante 32 40 72
memesupreme 42 30 72
CANADA >>>> 38 33 71
Maathew 29 42 71
Splash 30 41 71
Tree man 33 36 69
em18 35 34 69
Fireflash9 33 34 67
VicMaster 32 35 67
Mads 38 29 67
I miss the ISL 27 40 67
BairnOwl 35 32 67
CoachMike 27 39 66
Bromine Zaddy 38 28 66
Jeff 36 30 66
backstrokebro 24 41 65
lizzie020 26 39 65
Troyy 29 36 65
Jocelyn (swimswim48) 35 30 65
Ben 35 30 65
mspann97 32 32 64
tayla 35 29 64
Swimbasemom3 31 33 64
KCSunshine 34 29 63
Taylor2000 34 29 63
H2OSLUG 33 30 63
NotASwimmer 30 33 63
Jp😁🔥👍 33 29 62
bella sims bellyflop 41 21 62
Talkin Bobby 35 27 62
If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know 23 39 62
Joel 37 25 62
MIKE IN DALLAS 29 32 61
Phil_Ha 28 33 61
JaySock 27 34 61
Irrelevant Swim Productions 27 34 61
JBB 33 28 61
Miro 29 32 61
LoveClaireCurzan 28 33 61
Swimpadbear 33 27 60
flyohwhy 35 25 60
Jack Ellison 30 30 60
Mag 31 29 60
Mason1347 31 29 60
lane11 38 22 60
holla back gurl 31 29 60
Timmy Cheng 30 30 60
Gilaine 33 27 60
Swimmer24 30 29 59
SC 26 33 59
Circle swim 37 22 59
chickenlamp 12 47 59
Shaggy 23 36 59
puffi7126 23 36 59
Olli L. 29 30 59
HenryJ552 28 31 59
TSweeney12 23 36 59
2fly67 26 32 58
bstswmch 28 30 58
Wade 23 35 58
Golden Shnek Excellence Club 26 32 58
UWO-SC-Coach 27 31 58
A Summer in Paris 39 19 58
Jared Rayman 30 27 57
Quokka 27 30 57
FixCanada’sBreaststroke 27 30 57
Pigpen 32 25 57
retiredJet 30 27 57
BEARCATS2010 37 19 56
JLES 32 24 56
CJE 31 25 56
ageeroms 26 30 56
Zach 31 25 56
Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$ 24 32 56
Talking Bobby 33 23 56
LL_SWE 33 23 56
Coop D 26 30 56
Misty 29 27 56
Miss M 31 25 56
Russn90 32 24 56
Captain Salmon 23 33 56
Sei wild und liebevoll! 26 30 56
Spotted Zebra 20 36 56
balls 25 30 55
hopeshell04 26 29 55
Yoshi swimming 24 31 55
Robbo 19 36 55
Maxiking 26 29 55
DK99 31 24 55
Ajansz 17 38 55
tbearkuo 28 27 55
DMSWIM 26 29 55
hrandriaga 26 29 55
Slothmom 30 25 55
TeamCan 25 30 55
borachow 27 27 54
oxyswim 28 26 54
Jamesandthegiantpeach 29 25 54
AsianAussieAmerican 28 26 54
Matt DB 27 27 54
PesciDetails 24 30 54
Bionic Man 26 28 54
der Hahn 31 23 54
swimbrim 23 31 54
ISU2004 32 22 54
Amunnn 27 27 54
TennisFan 27 27 54
SaitamaSwim 32 22 54
Tencor7144 25 29 54
Akows 29 25 54
maestro 31 23 54
whoisthis (go uindy) 32 21 53
HOO love 31 22 53
ikkin 25 28 53
ThePrestressedSpaz 34 19 53
Amyadele111 30 23 53
emoney543 27 26 53
TheRealSam 29 24 53
granite 28 25 53
sarahsjostromsnumber1fan 31 22 53
AlexE 27 26 53
PhillyMark 24 29 53
Nick the biased Aussie 33 20 53
ORRDU1 27 26 53
Scuncan Dott v2 33 20 53
Boomer 24 28 52
Youngboyfrfr 30 22 52
SWIM SAM 24 28 52
Cam McEvoy is goated 22 30 52
Jacob Tindall 26 26 52
swimbradford03 26 26 52
this might end terribly 25 27 52
Sports Lover 20 32 52
Zeus 20 32 52
PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks 24 27 51
jaxjax 25 26 51
avery 26 25 51
Kelsey 28 23 51
Cadelovesswimming! 31 20 51
m41d4r 19 32 51
Swing93 15 36 51
Tommm 25 26 51
Ham S&D 30 21 51
Jahiegel 31 20 51
Suren Cat 27 24 51
Alex Walsh’s Enamel 23 28 51
(G)olden Bear 29 21 50
Lightning 32 18 50
mclovineta 22 28 50
NMJ96 21 29 50
Logs the Dog 27 23 50
CraigH 30 20 50
Dean19 23 27 50
maxlatshaw 24 26 50
IdahoFanToni 23 27 50
James SwimSwam 27 23 50
DragonSwim 27 23 50
MSSAStingray 22 28 50
Swim Guru 18 32 50
🏊‍♂️swimmer🏊‍♂️ 22 28 50
SnakeEyes 29 21 50
FLASHCT2950 23 27 50
Carnellstomper 26 24 50
SwimFan33 21 28 49
Sherry Hicks 25 24 49
Koob 22 27 49
Emile 23 26 49
Noah 20 29 49
Oscar 27 22 49
Baguette 33 16 49
flylikeabyrd 23 26 49
swimsns98 26 23 49
Bob1235 33 16 49
B R I A N !!!!!!!!! 23 26 49
Bub09 21 28 49
Loresfelii 31 17 48
Bob1 23 25 48
Caveman 27 21 48
Abs 27 21 48
Jimmy DeSnuts 26 22 48
Glorious king 28 20 48
IUSwammer 30 18 48
Kittykate 18 30 48
pilkka777 26 22 48
satay 20 28 48
Benjamin’sButtons 30 18 48
_.Niki._ 23 25 48
perc.olator 23 24 47
Andrew Iverson 21 26 47
NoBreathBrad 25 22 47
RealSlimThomas 20 27 47
reesierose118 27 20 47
Jules 23 24 47
Emily Se-Bom Lee 21 26 47
Swimkap 27 20 47
M_brown08 25 22 47
Brozuck 25 22 47
Just Guys Being Dudes 19 28 47
Swimmer I.M 26 20 46
Joakim 23 23 46
Bumboclaat 21 25 46
Darnel Hopkins 21 25 46
Silent Observer 27 19 46
Kwazii 21 25 46
Wyatt D 20 26 46
mikedowd 21 25 46
FST 23 22 45
bigfriendlyswimpodcast 21 24 45
PVSFree 29 16 45
DavidGoggins 29 16 45
cvh123 19 26 45
Samboys 21 24 45
&jh2O 19 26 45
Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 24 21 45
Gilrad Xyvers 23 22 45
PandaPants 18 26 44
Aquamann22 19 25 44
Hanser Fan 14 30 44
jclark36 17 27 44
heyheyhey 16 28 44
Badgerpoke 22 22 44
Seeliger’s Saddle 18 26 44
hrandria 26 18 44
Greccoisdrowning 15 28 43
a_bag_of_juice 19 24 43
Marzipan 17 26 43
Kareem The Backstroker 15 28 43
WSCoach 20 23 43
ryanjnoyes 22 21 43
Grean Choco 16 27 43
Robbie 20 22 42
#1 Raider 17 25 42
Gluey 16 26 42
Great City of Ann Arbor 22 20 42
Allits 22 20 42
aznswimmaboi12 22 19 41
Gazon2003 24 17 41
Willswim 24 17 41
DrSwammer 24 17 41
mford332 22 19 41
Vessie 16 25 41
SwimTeach 26 15 41
Little Miss Sushi Roll 13 27 40
NAZ92 19 21 40
NJSWIMFAN 17 23 40
Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash 16 24 40
Epically Failing 20 20 40
Badeend 19 20 39
Winnifer67 22 17 39
MDS 19 20 39
MadsHansen 20 19 39
Fastfish 22 17 39
forsomereason 15 24 39
Hudson Murrell 11 26 37
DannyF 15 22 37
😎I Love Butterfly! 10 27 37
BRD 15 21 36
Swim junkie 79 14 22 36
VegasGold 15 21 36
Emma 16 19 35
Sal Paradise 16 19 35
Amel 10 23 33
Michael 10 22 32
Mallie Moo 12 19 31
alphax22 8 21 29
Tea rex 8 18 26
EMPCSC 1 3 4

Willswim
28 seconds ago

Next time we collectively ask why USA Swimming hates swim fans so much just think back to this pick ‘em and you’ll have your answer. We’re clearly just the absolute worst.

tea rex
22 minutes ago

I am genuinely impressed with my ability to make plausible but ultimately bad picks. I’m like a Weezer cover band that only plays the 2010’s albums!

Last edited 22 minutes ago by tea rex
