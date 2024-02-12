Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Championships: USA Leads Way With Two Gold And Five Total Medals

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 Heat Sheets

The United States climbed to the top of the medal standings after winning two golds on night two. Nic Fink captured the men’s 100 breast gold while Kate Douglass won gold in the women’s 200 IM. The US also leads the total medal standings as they have five. Claire Curzan and Michael Andrew picked up two silver medals for the US as Curzan won silver in the women’s 100 fly while Andrew was second in the men’s 50 fly.

Germany earned their first gold medal tonight and their first women’s world title in 15 years as Angelina Kohler won the women’s 100 fly.

Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro made history becoming the country’s first World Champion ever as he won the men’s 50 butterfly.

Australia was at the top of the medal table at the end of 2023 Worlds as they captured 13 gold medals and 25 total. They will search for their first gold on night 3 after coming up short so far.

Gold Silver Bronze Total
USA 2 2 1 5
China 1 1 1 3
Germany 1 0 2 3
South Korea 1 0 0 1
Netherlands 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Portugal 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 2 1 3
Italy 0 2 0 2
Canada 0 1 1 2
Great Britain 0 0 1 1
Sweden 0 0 1 1

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!