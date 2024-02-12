2024 World Championships: USA Leads Way With Two Gold And Five Total Medals

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 Heat Sheets

The United States climbed to the top of the medal standings after winning two golds on night two. Nic Fink captured the men’s 100 breast gold while Kate Douglass won gold in the women’s 200 IM. The US also leads the total medal standings as they have five. Claire Curzan and Michael Andrew picked up two silver medals for the US as Curzan won silver in the women’s 100 fly while Andrew was second in the men’s 50 fly.

Germany earned their first gold medal tonight and their first women’s world title in 15 years as Angelina Kohler won the women’s 100 fly.

Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro made history becoming the country’s first World Champion ever as he won the men’s 50 butterfly.

Australia was at the top of the medal table at the end of 2023 Worlds as they captured 13 gold medals and 25 total. They will search for their first gold on night 3 after coming up short so far.