2024 Orlando Sectional Day 4: Rylee Erisman Pops 27.43 LCM 50 Fly, #7 All-Time 13-14 Girls

2024 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

COMBINED

Sarasota Sharks – 1187 Bolles School Sharks – 903 Laker Swimming – 873 South Florida Aquatic Club/Planet Swim Aquatics – 349 (TIE) –

MEN

Bolles School Sharks – 556 Sarasota Sharks – 416 Laker Swimming – 321 South Florida Aquatic Club – 226 Fast Falcons – 2-5

WOMEN

Sarasota Sharks – 771 Laker Swimming – 552 Bolles School Sharks – 347 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics – 239 Gator Swim Club – 221

The 2024 Southern Zone South Sectional meet in Orlando, Florida is now over. With the conclusion of the meet, we also have some team scores to report. Sarasota Sharks and Bolles School Sharks were the two biggest winners of the meet. Sarasota won the combined and women’s team titles, while Bolles took the men’s team title. Sarasota was also 2nd in men’s teams coring, while Bolles was 2nd in combined and 3rd in women’s scoring. Laker Swimming was right there as well, taking 2nd in women’s scoring and 3rd in both men’s and combined scoring.

A big reason for the Laker Swimming success was the Erisman siblings, Ryan and Rylee. Just 14 years old, Rylee Erisman won another event on the final day of the meet, taking the women’s 50 fly. Erisman popped a 27.43 50 fly last night, taking the event by a few tenths of a second. While official records aren’t kept for the stroke 50s beyond the 11-12 age group in the US, a top times search on USA Swimming shows that Erisman’s 50 fly last night would rank her #7 all-time in the 13-14 girls age group.

Ryan Erisman, a 17-year-old who is committed to swim for Cal starting in the fall of 2025, took the men’s 1500 free in 15:43.39 last night. While that wasn’t a best time, it was close to his personal best of 15:39.86, which he swam at the Ocala Futures Championship last summer.

The men’s 1500 saw a couple other huge swims last night. Sarasota Sharks 15-year-old Colin Jacobs came in 2nd with a 15:43.83, blowing away his previous best of 16:05.28. He was still a couple seconds off the Olympic Trials cut of 15:39.89, however, Jacobs did pick up new Summer Junior Nationals and US Open cuts with the performance. Additionally, Juan Vallmitjana, a 14-year-old from South Florida Aquatic Club, took 3rd last night in 15:58.52. He also blew away his previous best of 16:10.56, which he had swum last month at the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville.

Unattached Michigan 18-year-old McKenzie Siroky, who is currently taking a gap year before beginning her career at the University of Tennessee, won the women’s 50 breast last night in 31.77. Though Siroky swam a big personal best of 1:08.30 in the 100 breast earlier in the meet, her 50 breast last night was a bit off her career best of 31.48, which she swam last summer. Of note, Siroky actually swam that 31.48 50 breast taking out a 100 breast at the Michigan Ultra Championship.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS