2024 Orlando Sectionals Day 2: Ledecky Pops 4:02 400; 14yo Rylee Erisman Goes 2:15.29 200IM

2024 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, February 8 – Sunday, February 11, 2024
- Orlando, Florida
- Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center
- LCM (50 meters)
The second day of the 2024 Southern Zone South Sectional in Orlando was an eventful one. Early in this morning’s prelims session, Canadian superstar and Sarasota Sharks 17-year-old Summer McIntosh was disqualified in prelims of the women’s 100 back. While that’s obviously a disappointing result for McIntosh, however, all was not lost, as she still had a shot at the 100 back in leading off the Sarasota 400 medley relay tonight. She did so in 59.64, setting up her team with a big lead, one which they would hold through the remainder of the race. Behind McIntosh, Madyson Hartway split 1:10.51 on the breast leg, Taylor Schwenk was 1:03.78 on fly, and Brianna Deierlein anchored in 57.79. The Sarasota Sharks won the race in 4:11.66.
Though she was disqualified in the 100 back, McIntosh would go on to swim the women’s 50 free individually today. She ended up coming in 2nd, however, swimming a 25.54 in finals tonight. It was Laker Swimming 14-year-old Rylee Erisman, who was absolutely on fire today, who won the race with a 25.25. The swim marked a new personal best for Erisman, who had a previous top mark of 25.40.
Prior to her win in the 50 free, Erisman won the women’s 200 IM as well. Perhaps most impressively, all she had between her 200 IM and 50 free tonight was the men’s 200 IM. In the IM, Erisman ripped a big new best time of 2:15.29, taking m0re than 2 seconds off her PB of 2:17.59, which she swam at the US Open a few months ago. Moreover, Erisman picked up the Olympic Trials cut (2:16.09) with her performance.
After taking 2nd in the 800 free last night, Katie Ledecky was back on top tonight, swimming a 4:02.39 to win the women’s 400 free. It was a dominant win for Ledecky, who touched 1st by 13 seconds. She swam the race very consistently, splitting 2:00.03 on the opening 200, then coming home in 2:02.36.
It was Florida pro Bobby Finke that won the men’s 400 free tonight, swimming a 3:50.62. Rylee Erisman‘s older brother, Ryan Erisman, popped a new personal best of 3:52.83 to take 2nd in the 400. Erisman held a top time of 3:54.08, which he swam at US Nationals last summer. He already had the Olympic Trials cut, but going 3:52 here in February is a very encouraging swim.
Kieran Smith, another Florida pro, took the men’s 200 IM in 2:00.27. Smith was 25.76 on fly, 30.20 on back, 35.52 on breast, and 28.79 on free.
OTHER EVENT WINNERS
- Women’s 100 back: Aspen Gersper (Sarasota Sharks) – 1:01.98
- Men’s 100 back: Carter Lancaster (Bolles School Sharks) – 56.93
- Men’s 50 free: Erik Risolvato (Greater Orlando Aquatics Team) – 23.49
- Men’s 400 medley relay: Bolles School Sharks (Kyser, Chiam, Destang, Kravchenko) – 3:49.01
By comparison, Ledecky was 4:03.46 at the US Open, so despite losing the 800, she’s been better now in two events (200/400) than she was at the Open.
Has Bobby Finke finally started to figure out the 400 free? That 3:50 is his third fastest time ever (only bettered by 2019 and 2022 Nationals times), and considering how far he was off his best 800, we could see something really nice from him by the end of the season now that he won’t have to choose between the 400 IM and 400 Free at Trials.
Rylee Erisman is one to watch. That 50 free is only .25 off the long-standing NAG of Allison Sheppard from 2001. Does she… Read more »