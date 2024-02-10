2024 Orlando Sectionals Day 2: Ledecky Pops 4:02 400; 14yo Rylee Erisman Goes 2:15.29 200IM

2024 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 8 – Sunday, February 11, 2024

Orlando, Florida

Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center

LCM (50 meters)

Day 1 Recap

The second day of the 2024 Southern Zone South Sectional in Orlando was an eventful one. Early in this morning’s prelims session, Canadian superstar and Sarasota Sharks 17-year-old Summer McIntosh was disqualified in prelims of the women’s 100 back. While that’s obviously a disappointing result for McIntosh, however, all was not lost, as she still had a shot at the 100 back in leading off the Sarasota 400 medley relay tonight. She did so in 59.64, setting up her team with a big lead, one which they would hold through the remainder of the race. Behind McIntosh, Madyson Hartway split 1:10.51 on the breast leg, Taylor Schwenk was 1:03.78 on fly, and Brianna Deierlein anchored in 57.79. The Sarasota Sharks won the race in 4:11.66.

Though she was disqualified in the 100 back, McIntosh would go on to swim the women’s 50 free individually today. She ended up coming in 2nd, however, swimming a 25.54 in finals tonight. It was Laker Swimming 14-year-old Rylee Erisman, who was absolutely on fire today, who won the race with a 25.25. The swim marked a new personal best for Erisman, who had a previous top mark of 25.40.

Prior to her win in the 50 free, Erisman won the women’s 200 IM as well. Perhaps most impressively, all she had between her 200 IM and 50 free tonight was the men’s 200 IM. In the IM, Erisman ripped a big new best time of 2:15.29, taking m0re than 2 seconds off her PB of 2:17.59, which she swam at the US Open a few months ago. Moreover, Erisman picked up the Olympic Trials cut (2:16.09) with her performance.

After taking 2nd in the 800 free last night, Katie Ledecky was back on top tonight, swimming a 4:02.39 to win the women’s 400 free. It was a dominant win for Ledecky, who touched 1st by 13 seconds. She swam the race very consistently, splitting 2:00.03 on the opening 200, then coming home in 2:02.36.

It was Florida pro Bobby Finke that won the men’s 400 free tonight, swimming a 3:50.62. Rylee Erisman‘s older brother, Ryan Erisman, popped a new personal best of 3:52.83 to take 2nd in the 400. Erisman held a top time of 3:54.08, which he swam at US Nationals last summer. He already had the Olympic Trials cut, but going 3:52 here in February is a very encouraging swim.

Kieran Smith, another Florida pro, took the men’s 200 IM in 2:00.27. Smith was 25.76 on fly, 30.20 on back, 35.52 on breast, and 28.79 on free.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS