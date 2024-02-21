Kylie Masse Rips 27.23 50 Back At Spanish Spring Open, Would’ve Won Doha Gold

2024 SPANISH SPRING OPEN
- February 21st – February 25th
- Sabadell, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- Results
The 2024 Spanish Spring Open kicked off today from Sabadell and already we saw a national record bite the dust.
Racing in the men’s 400m free, Carlos Benito clocked a lifetime best of 3:47.98 to grab the gold. That not only got him to the wall first, but his outing established a new meet record and Spanish benchmark.
Both former records stood at the 3:48.96 Miguel Duran put on the books at the 2016 edition of this competition. That means the 19-year-old hacked off nearly a second en route to taking the title.
Entering this competition, Benito’s career-quickest rested at the 3:49.33 notched in April of that year. In fact, that marked the only other occasion Benito has been under the 3:50 threshold in the event. He now ranks 20th in the world.
Splits for Benito’s new 3:47.98 national record
Additional day one winners included Canada’s Kylie Masse taking the women’s 50m back in a head-turning performance.
The 28-year-old Olympian punched a time of 27.23 to top the podium by a second, crushing the previous meet record of 28.08 in the process.
That’s a super quick outing from Masse, with the result sitting just .05 outside her lifetime best and Canadian record of 27.18 registered at the 2022 Canadian World Trials.
She now ranks #2 in the world on the season and her time would have won gold at this year’s World Championships. Instead, it was American Claire Curzan who topped the Doha podium in 27.43.
2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Back
McKEOWN
26.86 WR
|2
|Xueer
WANG
|CHN
|27.35
|09/25
|3
|Letian
WAN
|CHN
|27.41
|09/25
|4
|Claire
CURZAN
|USA
|27.43
|02/15
|4
|Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN
|AUS
|27.43
|12/13
The men’s 50m back saw Adrian Martin get it done for gold in 25.36 while Emma Cadens earned gold in the women’s 200m breast in 2:24.58.
Belgium’s Valentine Dumont put up the 4th-best time of her career to win the women’s 400m free. Dumont posted 4:09.51 tonight as the sole swimmer of the field under 4:12. Dumont owns a lifetime best of 4:06.27 in this event, a time she turned in for silver at last year’s Sette Colli Trophy.
Don’t go there with swims that would have podiumed. They didn’t show up so they didn’t podium. We know many many swims in the next month or so that would have medaled!
I hate when they do these posts whether it be Carson Foster swimming a 400 IM at a little podunk Texas meet that would have won the Olympics or worlds or whatever that was. Or one like this. Guess what? If you’re not at the meet your time wouldn’t have one.
the fact that it was a little podunk texas meet made that an even cooler story for someone who just barely missed the team. they’re not saying “this person deserved the gold medal” or anything
58.80 (100 back) in mixed relay
That’s really promising…