2024 ACC Championships: Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

These results do not currently include diving events, but will be updated to include them later.

Team Scores — Thru Day 1

Women:

North Carolina – 159 Louisville – 155 Virginia – 154 NC State – 144 Duke – 142 Notre Dame – 139 Florida State – 128 Virginia Tech – 115 Miami – 96 (TIE) Pitt/Georgia Tech – 85

Men:

Notre Dame – 176 NC State – 159 Pitt – 151 UNC – 138 Florida State – 132 Virginia Tech – 124.5 Louisville /Georgia Tech – 114 (tie) Duke – 88 Miami (FL) – 54 Virginia – 53.5

At the end of day one, neither team favored to win came out on top (the Virginia women and NC State men), with results from diving heavily influencing day one scores. This comes despite the UVA women sweeping the day one relays, while the NC State men claimed the 200 medley relay.

Headed into day 2 finals, the UNC women lead by four, while the Notre Dame men—propelled by two top eight finishers in the one-meter diving event and an 800 free relay win—hold a 17 point lead over NC State.

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving Virginia 10/2/1 4/0/0 3/2/1 3/0/0 0/0/0 NC State 5/5/1 3/1/1 1/2/0 1/2/0 0/0/0 Louisville 5/4/5 0/2/2 2/0/2 3/2/1 0/0/0 Duke 2/3/1 0/1/0 2/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 Virginia Tech 1/3/1 1/0/1 0/1/0 0/2/0 0/0/0 Pitt 1/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 1/0/0 0/0/0 UNC 0/3/5 0/1/1 0/1/3 0/1/1 0/0/0 Notre Dame 0/2/4 0/2/2 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 Miami 0/2/1 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 Georgia Tech 0/0/3 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/0 Florida St 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Women

Virginia — 314.0 Louisville — 211.0 NC State — 192.0 Duke — 108.0 Virginia Tech — 66.0 North Carolina — 61.0 Notre Dame — 54.0 Pitt — 33.0 Miami — 29.0 Georgia Tech — 16.0 Florida State — 2.0

Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Women

Virginia — 468.0 Louisville — 366.0 NC State — 335.0 Duke — 250.0 North Carolina — 220.0 Notre Dame — 193.0 Virginia Tech — 182.0 Florida St — 130.0 Miami — 125.0 Pitt — 118.0 Georgia Tech — 101.0

The UVA women have established control over this meet early, putting ten swimmers in the ‘A’ finals — twice as many swimmers as any other team. If finals go the way that prelims did, the Cavaliers should end the night with a lead of over 100 points. Meanwhile, the battle between NC State and Louisville for second is going just as expected, with the Cardinals being in the position to establish a lead over the Wolfpack early. Last year, Louisville led NC State for the majority of the meet, but the latter team was able to pull through and claim second place on the final day of the meet.

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving NC State 10/3/0 4/0/0 3/0/0 3/3/0 0/0/0 VA Tech 4/1/2 1/1/0 1/0/1 2/0/1 0/0/0 Virginia 3/3/4 0/1/1 2/0/3 1/2/0 0/0/0 Notre Dame 3/2/1 0/1/1 1/1/0 2/0/0 0/0/0 Louisville 2/5/3 2/3/0 0/1/1 0/1/2 0/0/0 Florida St 1/5/3 0/1/1 1/2/0 0/2/2 0/0/0 Georgia Tech 1/3/2 1/1/1 0/2/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 North Carolina 0/2/3 0/0/1 0/2/2 0/0/0 0/0/0 Pitt 0/1/4 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/1/1 0/0/0 Duke 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Men

NC State — 305.0 Virginia — 145.0 Louisville — 144.0 Virginia Tech — 122.0 Florida State — 111.5 Notre Dame — 111.0 Georgia Tech — 77.5 North Carolina — 37.0 Pitt — 32.0 Duke — 4.0

Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Men

NC State — 464.0 Notre Dame — 286.0 Louisville — 258.0 Virginia Tech — 246.5 Florida State — 240.5 Virginia — 199.5 Georgia Tech — 191.5 Pitt — 183.0 North Carolina — 175.0 Duke — 92.0 Miami — 54.0

The NC State men were even more dominant than the Virginia women this morning, and are expected to take a near-200 point lead at the end of day three based on prelim projections. Notre Dame is projected to end the day in second and build off its day one performance, but teams like Louisville, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Virginia will be creeping up.