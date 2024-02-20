Virginia’s Jasmine Nocentini Splits 25.49 50 Breast, #3 Performance All-Time

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
- ACC Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24
Top 3:
- Virginia – 1:33.84
- NC State – 1:34.22
- UNC – 1:35.15
Virginia’s Jasmine Nocentini swam the third-fastest 50 breaststroke split on Tuesday night as she swam a 25.49. That swim also makes her the #2 performer all-time only behind Lilly King.
Top Relay Splits, Women’s 50-Yard Breaststroke
- Lilly King, Indiana – 25.36 (2019)
- Lilly King, Indiana – 25.38 (2018)
- Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia – 25.49 (2024)
- Hannah Bach, Ohio State – 25.51 (2022)
- Tie: Anna Elendt, Texas- 25.54 (2023) / Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M – 25.54 (2018)
- –
- Heather MacCausland, NC State – 25.69 (2023)
Nocentini helped the Virginia 200 medley relay to a win at ACCs. The team went on to swim a 1:33.84. No other breaststroke split was under the 26-second mark.
Nocentini arrived for Virginia this fall after previously swimming for Northwestern and Florida International. She is currently in her final year of eligibility.
With FIU and Northwestern, she primarily swam the sprint freestyle events. Last season with Northwestern, she experimented with some breaststroke events including a 26.82 50 breast split (unsuited) during a tri-meet. She swam faster in the team’s medley relay at 2022 midseasons as she split a 25.79 then while suited up. Nocentini also swam the 100 breast at midseason swimming a 58.31, a time that was the 10th fastest in the NCAA last season even after Nocentini did not swim at Big Tens or NCAAs.
Just 10 days ago, Nocentini swam a personal best of a 57.89 in the 100 breast at the Cavalier Invitational.
So the record splits are currently
G. Walsh (22.77)
A. Walsh (26.30)
L.Cuomo (22.10)
K. Douglass (20.34)
They could take a second off of the first half, but then whoever the anchor is (likely Parker?) is probably gonna be a second slower than Douglass on the last leg. Then it would really come down to how fast Alex can be on the fly – I think 22.10 isn’t impossible, but that would have to be a really good swim
Watch Gretchen throw down a 1:39 with a 39.0 RT
The BR group at UVA is something!