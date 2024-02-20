Virginia’s Jasmine Nocentini Splits 25.49 50 Breast, #3 Performance All-Time

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

ACC Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 3:

Virginia – 1:33.84 NC State – 1:34.22 UNC – 1:35.15

Virginia’s Jasmine Nocentini swam the third-fastest 50 breaststroke split on Tuesday night as she swam a 25.49. That swim also makes her the #2 performer all-time only behind Lilly King.

Top Relay Splits, Women’s 50-Yard Breaststroke

Nocentini helped the Virginia 200 medley relay to a win at ACCs. The team went on to swim a 1:33.84. No other breaststroke split was under the 26-second mark.

Nocentini arrived for Virginia this fall after previously swimming for Northwestern and Florida International. She is currently in her final year of eligibility.

With FIU and Northwestern, she primarily swam the sprint freestyle events. Last season with Northwestern, she experimented with some breaststroke events including a 26.82 50 breast split (unsuited) during a tri-meet. She swam faster in the team’s medley relay at 2022 midseasons as she split a 25.79 then while suited up. Nocentini also swam the 100 breast at midseason swimming a 58.31, a time that was the 10th fastest in the NCAA last season even after Nocentini did not swim at Big Tens or NCAAs.

Just 10 days ago, Nocentini swam a personal best of a 57.89 in the 100 breast at the Cavalier Invitational.