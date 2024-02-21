2024 SEC Championships: Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Team Scores Thru Day One

WOMEN:

Auburn — 167 Florida — 160 Tennessee — 147 LSU — 146 Georgia — 134 Texas A&M — 129 Alabama — 127 Missouri — 107 South Carolina — 99 Kentucky — 98 Vanderbilt — 62

MEN:

Texas A&M — 199 Florida — 180 Tennessee — 155 Georgia — 150 Auburn — 127 Alabama — 116 Missouri — 111 LSU — 106 Kentucky — 101 South Carolina — 93

At the end of day one, both the men’s and women’s meets remain close, with scores heavily influenced by diving. Auburn leads the women while Texas A&M leads the men, and both Florida teams, which are expected to come away with victory and won all of the relays on Tuesday night, sit in second.

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

Credit to Anne Lepesant for running the numbers.

Team All 200FR 500fr 200im 50fr Tennessee 7/3/1 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/3 Florida 6/2/6 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/3 Georgia 6/2/1 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/2 Texas A&M 4/1/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/4 Auburn 3/1/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/1/0 LSU 2/1/2 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/1/1 Missouri 2/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/0 Arkansas 0/2/1 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 Alabama 1/3/2 0/1/0 0/1/0 1/0/0 0/1/1 South Carolina 1/2/2 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/1 Kentucky 0/5/1 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/1 Vanderbilt 0/2/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Women

Tennessee — 336.5 Florida — 257.5 Georgia — 234 Auburn — 145 Texas A&M — 136.5 Alabama — 135 South Carolina — 83.5 Kentucky — 77 LSU — 73 Arkansas — 65 Missouri — 61 Vanderbilt — 32

Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Women

Tennessee — 483.5 Florida — 417.5 Georiga — 368 Auburn — 312 Texas A&M — 265.5 Alabama — 262 LSU — 219 South Carolina — 182.5 Kentucky — 175 Missouri — 168 Arkansas — 121 Vanderbilt — 94

The Tennessee women had a huge morning, putting more swimmers in ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals than any other team. If they can continue this kind of momentum for the rest of the meet, they could upset Florida to win the SEC title. Meanwhile, Florida sits on second, though Georgia isn’t too far behind in third.

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

Credit to Anne Lepesant for running the numbers.

All 200FR 500fr 200im 50fr 3mtr Florida 12/6/1 1/0/0 3/2/0 4/1/1 3/1/0 1/2/0 Texas A&M 6/4/5 1/0/0 0/0/1 2/2/1 0/1/2 3/1/1 Auburn 6/4/2 1/0/0 2/1/0 1/1/1 1/2/0 1/0/1 Georgia 5/5/1 1/0/0 1/2/0 1/1/0 1/2/0 1/0/1 Tennessee 4/4/7 1/0/0 0/1/2 0/0/2 2/1/2 1/2/1 LSU 4/2/2 1/0/0 1/0/2 0/1/0 1/0/0 1/1/0 Alabama 2/1/6 1/0/0 1/0/1 0/0/2 0/1/1 0/0/2 Missouri 1/1/2 1/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 Kentucky 0/4/2 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/1/0 South Carolina 0/3/4 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/1/1

Scored Prelims — Men

Florida — 451 Texas A&M — 255 Auburn — 246 Tennessee — 245 Georgia — 229 LSU — 149 Alabama — 123 Kentucky — 86 South Carolina — 80 Missouri — 72

Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Men

Florida — 631 Texas A&M — 454 Tennessee — 400 Georgia — 379 Auburn — 373 LSU — 255 Alabama — 239 Kentucky — 187 Missouri — 183 South Carolina — 173

The Florida began showing off their depth on Wednesday morning, placing more swimmers in ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals than any other team. Based on prelims projections, they are expected to end day two with a near 200-point lead. Meanwhile, the battle for second looks to be a dogfight with Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, and Auburn all having strong morning showings.