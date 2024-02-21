Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SEC Championships: Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

Comments: 6
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 6

February 21st, 2024 College, National, News

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Team Scores Thru Day One

WOMEN:

  1. Auburn — 167
  2. Florida — 160
  3. Tennessee — 147
  4. LSU — 146
  5. Georgia — 134
  6. Texas A&M — 129
  7. Alabama — 127
  8. Missouri — 107
  9. South Carolina — 99
  10. Kentucky — 98
  11. Vanderbilt — 62

MEN:

  1. Texas A&M — 199
  2. Florida — 180
  3. Tennessee — 155
  4. Georgia — 150
  5. Auburn — 127
  6. Alabama — 116
  7. Missouri — 111
  8. LSU — 106
  9. Kentucky — 101
  10. South Carolina — 93

At the end of day one, both the men’s and women’s meets remain close, with scores heavily influenced by diving. Auburn leads the women while Texas A&M leads the men, and both Florida teams, which are expected to come away with victory and won all of the relays on Tuesday night, sit in second.

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

Credit to Anne Lepesant for running the numbers.

Team All 200FR 500fr 200im 50fr
Tennessee 7/3/1 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/3
Florida 6/2/6 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/3
Georgia 6/2/1 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/2
Texas A&M 4/1/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/4
Auburn 3/1/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/1/0
LSU 2/1/2 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/1/1
Missouri 2/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/0
Arkansas 0/2/1 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0
Alabama 1/3/2 0/1/0 0/1/0 1/0/0 0/1/1
South Carolina 1/2/2 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/1
Kentucky 0/5/1 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/1
Vanderbilt 0/2/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Women

  1. Tennessee — 336.5
  2. Florida — 257.5
  3. Georgia — 234
  4. Auburn — 145
  5. Texas A&M — 136.5
  6. Alabama — 135
  7. South Carolina — 83.5
  8. Kentucky — 77
  9. LSU — 73
  10. Arkansas — 65
  11. Missouri — 61
  12. Vanderbilt — 32

Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Women

  1. Tennessee — 483.5
  2. Florida — 417.5
  3. Georiga — 368
  4. Auburn — 312
  5. Texas A&M — 265.5
  6. Alabama — 262
  7. LSU — 219
  8. South Carolina — 182.5
  9. Kentucky — 175
  10. Missouri — 168
  11. Arkansas — 121
  12. Vanderbilt — 94

The Tennessee women had a huge morning, putting more swimmers in ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals than any other team. If they can continue this kind of momentum for the rest of the meet, they could upset Florida to win the SEC title. Meanwhile, Florida sits on second, though Georgia isn’t too far behind in third.

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

Credit to Anne Lepesant for running the numbers.

All 200FR 500fr 200im 50fr 3mtr
Florida 12/6/1 1/0/0 3/2/0 4/1/1 3/1/0 1/2/0
Texas A&M 6/4/5 1/0/0 0/0/1 2/2/1 0/1/2 3/1/1
Auburn 6/4/2 1/0/0 2/1/0 1/1/1 1/2/0 1/0/1
Georgia 5/5/1 1/0/0 1/2/0 1/1/0 1/2/0 1/0/1
Tennessee 4/4/7 1/0/0 0/1/2 0/0/2 2/1/2 1/2/1
LSU 4/2/2 1/0/0 1/0/2 0/1/0 1/0/0 1/1/0
Alabama 2/1/6 1/0/0 1/0/1 0/0/2 0/1/1 0/0/2
Missouri 1/1/2 1/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/1
Kentucky 0/4/2 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/1/0
South Carolina 0/3/4 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/1/1

Scored Prelims — Men

  1. Florida — 451
  2. Texas A&M — 255
  3. Auburn — 246
  4. Tennessee — 245
  5. Georgia — 229
  6. LSU — 149
  7. Alabama — 123
  8. Kentucky — 86
  9. South Carolina — 80
  10. Missouri — 72

Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Men

  1. Florida — 631
  2. Texas A&M — 454
  3. Tennessee — 400
  4. Georgia — 379
  5. Auburn — 373
  6. LSU — 255
  7. Alabama — 239
  8. Kentucky — 187
  9. Missouri — 183
  10. South Carolina — 173

The Florida began showing off their depth on Wednesday morning, placing more swimmers in ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals than any other team. Based on prelims projections, they are expected to end day two with a near 200-point lead. Meanwhile, the battle for second looks to be a dogfight with Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, and Auburn all having strong morning showings.

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SwimmerGuy
17 minutes ago

Im not sure that counting the heat of the relay is relevant here. I get listing since itll score, but id probably just do an N/A or ‘ – ‘ in that cell. They arent locked into those ‘heats’ so its just the score that matters.

2
0
Reply
Swim3057
36 minutes ago

Numbers on women’s side aren’t correct….among other things Vandy doesn’t have any individual swims tonight

7
0
Reply
SwimmerGuy
Reply to  Swim3057
18 minutes ago

Looks like the copy pasted the 200FRelay on the 500 and 2IM, not sure what is going on on the 50free there. At a quick glance it looks like the totals are right, its just the per event thats… not updated.

1
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
44 minutes ago

For the men, is shaping up to be a huge battle for second between UTK, UGA, Auburn, and A&M, and it’s going to be exciting. I think Tennessee probably has the slight edge because of their starpower, but I wouldn’t be surprised if any of the rest of them squeeze in there, because Tennessee has lost to UGA and A&M in dual meets.
For the women, if Tennessee can upset UF, that would be insane. However, are they making the mistake of putting all their eggs in the SEC basket again? Seeing another “Tennessee taper” moment at NCAA’s would be a riot. I think UGA is solidly going to sit in 3rd, if their distance crew can capitalize on… Read more »

2
-2
Reply
Diehard
Reply to  I miss the ISL
6 seconds ago

tamu won’t be second. They are mostly scoring big points with diving! One or two days they won’t have any diving. The other day is platform and not sure these guys all dive 10 meter?

0
0
Reply
VFL
50 minutes ago

The math ain’t mathin

10
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!