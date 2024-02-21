2024 SEC Championships: Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 19 – February 24, 2024
- James E. Martin Aquatic Center — Auburn, AL
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Florida (1x)
- Men: Florida (11x)
- Start Times (CT): 9:30 am prelims/5:30 pm finals
- Day 1 (diving only): 11 am prelims/4:20 pm finals
- Day 2: 11 am prelims (diving only)/ 5 pm (relays only)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
Team Scores Thru Day One
WOMEN:
- Auburn — 167
- Florida — 160
- Tennessee — 147
- LSU — 146
- Georgia — 134
- Texas A&M — 129
- Alabama — 127
- Missouri — 107
- South Carolina — 99
- Kentucky — 98
- Vanderbilt — 62
MEN:
- Texas A&M — 199
- Florida — 180
- Tennessee — 155
- Georgia — 150
- Auburn — 127
- Alabama — 116
- Missouri — 111
- LSU — 106
- Kentucky — 101
- South Carolina — 93
At the end of day one, both the men’s and women’s meets remain close, with scores heavily influenced by diving. Auburn leads the women while Texas A&M leads the men, and both Florida teams, which are expected to come away with victory and won all of the relays on Tuesday night, sit in second.
Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women
Credit to Anne Lepesant for running the numbers.
|Team
|All
|200FR
|500fr
|200im
|50fr
|Tennessee
|7/3/1
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/0/3
|Florida
|6/2/6
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/3
|Georgia
|6/2/1
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/0/2
|Texas A&M
|4/1/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/0/4
|Auburn
|3/1/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/1/0
|LSU
|2/1/2
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/1/1
|Missouri
|2/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/0/0
|Arkansas
|0/2/1
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|Alabama
|1/3/2
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|1/0/0
|0/1/1
|South Carolina
|1/2/2
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|Kentucky
|0/5/1
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|Vanderbilt
|0/2/0
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
Scored Prelims — Women
- Tennessee — 336.5
- Florida — 257.5
- Georgia — 234
- Auburn — 145
- Texas A&M — 136.5
- Alabama — 135
- South Carolina — 83.5
- Kentucky — 77
- LSU — 73
- Arkansas — 65
- Missouri — 61
- Vanderbilt — 32
Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Women
- Tennessee — 483.5
- Florida — 417.5
- Georiga — 368
- Auburn — 312
- Texas A&M — 265.5
- Alabama — 262
- LSU — 219
- South Carolina — 182.5
- Kentucky — 175
- Missouri — 168
- Arkansas — 121
- Vanderbilt — 94
The Tennessee women had a huge morning, putting more swimmers in ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals than any other team. If they can continue this kind of momentum for the rest of the meet, they could upset Florida to win the SEC title. Meanwhile, Florida sits on second, though Georgia isn’t too far behind in third.
Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men
Credit to Anne Lepesant for running the numbers.
|All
|200FR
|500fr
|200im
|50fr
|3mtr
|Florida
|12/6/1
|1/0/0
|3/2/0
|4/1/1
|3/1/0
|1/2/0
|Texas A&M
|6/4/5
|1/0/0
|0/0/1
|2/2/1
|0/1/2
|3/1/1
|Auburn
|6/4/2
|1/0/0
|2/1/0
|1/1/1
|1/2/0
|1/0/1
|Georgia
|5/5/1
|1/0/0
|1/2/0
|1/1/0
|1/2/0
|1/0/1
|Tennessee
|4/4/7
|1/0/0
|0/1/2
|0/0/2
|2/1/2
|1/2/1
|LSU
|4/2/2
|1/0/0
|1/0/2
|0/1/0
|1/0/0
|1/1/0
|Alabama
|2/1/6
|1/0/0
|1/0/1
|0/0/2
|0/1/1
|0/0/2
|Missouri
|1/1/2
|1/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|Kentucky
|0/4/2
|0/1/0
|0/1/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|0/1/0
|South Carolina
|0/3/4
|0/1/0
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/2
|0/1/1
Scored Prelims — Men
- Florida — 451
- Texas A&M — 255
- Auburn — 246
- Tennessee — 245
- Georgia — 229
- LSU — 149
- Alabama — 123
- Kentucky — 86
- South Carolina — 80
- Missouri — 72
Day 2 Scores + Prelim Projections — Men
- Florida — 631
- Texas A&M — 454
- Tennessee — 400
- Georgia — 379
- Auburn — 373
- LSU — 255
- Alabama — 239
- Kentucky — 187
- Missouri — 183
- South Carolina — 173
The Florida began showing off their depth on Wednesday morning, placing more swimmers in ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals than any other team. Based on prelims projections, they are expected to end day two with a near 200-point lead. Meanwhile, the battle for second looks to be a dogfight with Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, and Auburn all having strong morning showings.
Im not sure that counting the heat of the relay is relevant here. I get listing since itll score, but id probably just do an N/A or ‘ – ‘ in that cell. They arent locked into those ‘heats’ so its just the score that matters.
Numbers on women’s side aren’t correct….among other things Vandy doesn’t have any individual swims tonight
Looks like the copy pasted the 200FRelay on the 500 and 2IM, not sure what is going on on the 50free there. At a quick glance it looks like the totals are right, its just the per event thats… not updated.
For the men, is shaping up to be a huge battle for second between UTK, UGA, Auburn, and A&M, and it’s going to be exciting. I think Tennessee probably has the slight edge because of their starpower, but I wouldn’t be surprised if any of the rest of them squeeze in there, because Tennessee has lost to UGA and A&M in dual meets.
For the women, if Tennessee can upset UF, that would be insane. However, are they making the mistake of putting all their eggs in the SEC basket again? Seeing another “Tennessee taper” moment at NCAA’s would be a riot. I think UGA is solidly going to sit in 3rd, if their distance crew can capitalize on… Read more »
tamu won’t be second. They are mostly scoring big points with diving! One or two days they won’t have any diving. The other day is platform and not sure these guys all dive 10 meter?
The math ain’t mathin