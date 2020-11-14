2020 U.S. Open – Des Moines Friday PM: Smith Wins, Bacon Keeps 100 Back Record

2020 U.S. Open Championships

In the women’s 100 back, World Record-holder Regan Smith and U.S. Open defending champion Phoebe Bacon went head-to-head Friday evening. The U.S. Open Record going into the race was Bacon’s entry time of 58.63, which beat Smith last year. After tonight the record still stands. Smith touched 1st at 59.95, besting Bacon who finished at 1:00.18, but not Bacon’s U.S. Open Record.

Smith also won the 100 fly, touching the wall 1st with a 2 second lead at 58.09, a slight add to her entry time of 57.34. This was Smith’s 1st event of the night, preceding her 100 backstroke.

In the men’s 100 fly Mizzou post grads Micah Slaton and Nick Alexander touched in 1st and 2nd place, at 53.71 and 54.10, respectively. For Slaton this victory was a best time by .06 seconds.

Olivia Anderson of Aquajets took 1st place in the women’s 100 breast at 1:09.14, out touching Arkansas junior Vanessa Hermann who finished at 1:09.36.

Indiana commit Luke Barr was the top seed going into the men’s 100 breast, but it was Gerald Brown who touched 1st at 1:02.16 with Barr claiming 2nd place (1:03. 13) and staying close to his entry time. This was a 3 second time drop for Brown, securing a new Olympic Trial cut in the event.

In the final event of the evening, Ziyad Saleem of Schroeder YMCA took 1st in the men’s 100 back at 55.54, touching the wall .55 ahead of Griffin O’Leary from Barrington swim. This win by Saleem was a significant time drop of 2 seconds, getting him and O’Leary under the Olympic Trial cut of 56.59.

Other event winners from Friday evening: