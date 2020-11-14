13 Year-Old Thomas Heilman Breaks 13-14 NAG With 54.45 100 Fly in Richmond

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thomas Heilman continues to impress this weekend. Hours after becoming the fastest US 13 year-old ever in the long course version of the 50 free, Heilman passed Michael Andrew‘s 13-14 National Age Group record in the 100 fly tonight with his time of 54.45.

The USA Swimming database does show that Andrei Minakov did go 54.04 back in 2016, but that time was not officially recognized as a National Age Group record. Instead, Andrew’s 54.59 from 2014 was the official record until Heilman clipped it this evening.

Regardless, Heilman is now far faster than either Andrew or Minakov were at 13. The fastest time for Andrew when he was 13 that shows up in the USAS database is a 56.73, while Minakov was 57.62.

Heilman already owns the short course yards 11-12 National Age Group records in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle, as well as all three butterly events, and how he’s showing off his long course skills as he’s aged up into the teenage ranks.

Heilman trains as part of the Cavalier Aquatics / Piedmont Family YMCA swim team, which was created this summer when UVA’s Cavalier Aquatics merged with the Piedmont Family YMCA team.