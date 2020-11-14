Kayla Han Jumps to #3 in the All-Time 11-12 Girls’ 400 IM Rankings in Irvine

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- LCM/timed finals
- Streaming Info/Races to Watch
- Meet Central – Irvine
- Live Results
12-year old Kayla Han, a member of La Mirada Aquatics, dropped 4 seconds in the 400 IM on Friday evening at the Irvine site of the US Open Championships, and now ranks as the #3 swimmer in U.S. age group history in that event.
Han swam 4:58.36, which improves her previous best time of 5:02.36. She previously ranked 10th all-time in the age group, but that catapults her all the way to 3rd place, behind only Elizabeth Beisel (4:55.35), and Leah Hayes, who is still working her way through the age group rankings now as a 13-14.
Beisel set the National Age Group Record in this event in 2005, and 6 years later was the World Champion in the same event.
Han’s previous 5:02 best time was done in September of this year, coming out of quarantine, at altitude in Arizona. With an altitude adjustment, which doesn’t get applied to times for all-time age group rankings, that time converted to a 4:59.86.
Han has improved in each of the four legs of her 400 IM since September.
|Kayla Han – Old PB
|
Kayla Han – New PB
|Fly
|1:07.81
|1:06.93
|Back
|1:18.25
|1:16.88
|Breast
|1:27.61
|1:26.86
|Free
|1:08.69
|1:07.69
|Total Time
|5:02.86
|4:58.36
In Han’s first swim of the meet, on Friday morning, she swam 4:26.75 in the 400 free.