Kayla Han Jumps to #3 in the All-Time 11-12 Girls’ 400 IM Rankings in Irvine

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

12-year old Kayla Han, a member of La Mirada Aquatics, dropped 4 seconds in the 400 IM on Friday evening at the Irvine site of the US Open Championships, and now ranks as the #3 swimmer in U.S. age group history in that event.

Han swam 4:58.36, which improves her previous best time of 5:02.36. She previously ranked 10th all-time in the age group, but that catapults her all the way to 3rd place, behind only Elizabeth Beisel (4:55.35), and Leah Hayes, who is still working her way through the age group rankings now as a 13-14.

Beisel set the National Age Group Record in this event in 2005, and 6 years later was the World Champion in the same event.

Han’s previous 5:02 best time was done in September of this year, coming out of quarantine, at altitude in Arizona. With an altitude adjustment, which doesn’t get applied to times for all-time age group rankings, that time converted to a 4:59.86.

Han has improved in each of the four legs of her 400 IM since September.

Kayla Han – Old PB Kayla Han – New PB Fly 1:07.81 1:06.93 Back 1:18.25 1:16.88 Breast 1:27.61 1:26.86 Free 1:08.69 1:07.69 Total Time 5:02.86 4:58.36

In Han’s first swim of the meet, on Friday morning, she swam 4:26.75 in the 400 free.