2020 U.S. Open – Irvine: Friday PM Live Recap

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Three – Friday, November 13

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Timed Finals

American record: 4:31.12 6/29/2008 Katie Hoff

U.S. Open record: 4:31.07 6/19/2015 Katinka Hosszu

U.S. Open Meet record: 4:37.34 12/6/2019 Melanie A Margalis

U.S. Olympic Trial Cut: 4:51.79

Top 3:

Katie Grimes, 14, from Sandpipers of Nevada moved to #11 all-time for 13-14 girls with her winning time of 4:47.58. She also punched her ticket to U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 400 IM, having dropped 3.5 seconds to crack 4:50 for the first time. Grimes led from start to finish in the third and final heat. She was way out front after the backstroke, then successfully held off breaststroke charges from Lucy Bell of Fort Collins Area and Hannah Kastigar. Grimes cranked into another gear on the freestyle and put another body length between herself and the rest of the field over the final 100 meters. Bell touched second in 4:54.25; Kastiger was third in 4:56.19.

Another 14-year-old, Teagan O’Dell of Irvine Novaquatics, won heat 2 in 4:56.58. She led from start to finish, fending off a strong challenge from Mission Viejo’s Abby O’Sullivan (4:56.85) at the end. 12-year-old Kayla Han of La Mirada moved to #3 all-time in the 11-12 age group with her third-place finish of 3:58.36.

Emma Karam of Reno Aquatic Club won heat 1 with 4:58.21, an improvement of 8.7 seconds from her previous best time of 5:06.91.

Women’s 100m butterfly – Timed Finals

American record: 55.98 7/29/2012 Dana Vollmer

U.S. Open record: 56.38 1/15/2016 Sarah Sjostrom

U.S. Open Meet record: 57.48 12/6/2019 Torri J Huske

U.S. Olympic Trial Cut: 1:00.69

Top 3:

Top-seeded Lucy Bell, fresh off her runner-up performance in the 400 IM, won the 100 fly with 1:00.39. She beat Mission Viejo’s Katie Crom (1:01.22) and Scottsdale’s Morgan Brophy (1:01.98) by over a body length.

Sydney Lu of Pleasanton Seahawks took heat3 in 1:01.19, dropping just over 1/10. Edith Simecek of Flatiron was 2nd in the heat with 1:01.25, a PB by 3/10.

Women’s 200m freestyle – Timed Finals

American record: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt

U.S. Open record: 1:54.40 6/25/2012 Allison Schmitt

U.S. Open Meet record: 1:56.24 12/6/2019 Katie G Ledecky

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69

Top 3:

Chase Davison of University of Denver Hilltoppers kicked off the 200 free heats with a 2:06.96 from the outside lane to win heat 1.

Bella Sims from Sandpipers won the next heat from lane 1, dropping 4/10 to dip under the 2-minute barrier for the first time. She won by 3 body lengths over Claire Tuggle from Santa Maria Swim Club (2:03.54).

Samantha Pearson from Team Elite was first out of the gate in the final heat; she held a strong lead at the 100. But the second half belonged to Justina Kozan of Mission Viejo. Both she and Sandpipers’ Erica Sullivan outsplit Pearson over the final 100 meters, but Pearson held on for second place in the heat. Kozan went 2:00.58 for the win. Pearson touched second in 2:02.95, while Sullivan finished 3rd in 2:03.18.

Women’s 100m breaststroke – Timed Finals

American record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

U.S. Open Meet record:

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:10.99

Top 3:

Women’s 100m backstroke – Timed Finals

American record: 57.57 7/28/2019 Regan Smith

U.S. Open record: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

U.S. Open Meet record: 58.63 12/6/2019 Phoebe M Bacon

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69

Top 3:

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Timed Finals

American record: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open record: 4:05.25 6/29/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open Meet record: 4:11.11 8/1/2013 Sebastien Rousseau

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:25.99

Top 3:

Men’s 100m butterfly – Timed Finals

American record: 49.50 7/26/2019 Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open record: 50.22 7/9/2009 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open Meet record: 51.65 8/1/2013 Tom Shields

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 54.19

Top 3:

Men’s 200m freestyle – Timed Finals

American record: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open record: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open Meet record: 1:45.92 12/6/2019 Townley Haas

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:50.79

Top 3:

Men’s 100m breaststroke – Timed Finals

American record: 58.64 7/23/2017 Kevin Cordes

U.S. Open record: 58.74 6/30/2017 Kevin Cordes/Jaoa Gomes

U.S. Open Meet record: 59.28 12/6/2019 Andrew Wilson

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:03.29

Top 3:

Men’s 100m backstroke – Timed Finals

American record: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy

U.S. Open record: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol

U.S. Open Meet record: 52.51 8/7/2009 Nick Thoman

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 56.59

Top 3: