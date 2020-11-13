Arrowhead, Brookfield East Highlight Wisconsin D1 Sectional Meets

2020 WIAA Division 1 Sectionals Recap

November 7th, 2020

Wisconsin’s Division 1 high schools wrapped up their Sectional meets, with the sectional winners and the next 12 fastest swimmers qualifying to race at the State Championship meet next weekend. This is a change from previous formats that featured a total of 24 athletes competing in each event at the state meet.

WIAA Division 1 Sectional Champions

Muskego Sectional: Muskego

Waukesha South/Mukwonago Sectional: Arrowhead

Germantown Sectional: Brookfield East

Hudson Sectional: Hudson

Division 1 Sectional Highlights and State Preview

After helping her team, Brookfield East, to a Sectional title, Reilly Tiltmann is the top seed in the 100 back for the state meet, having won the event in 53.72 at the Sectional meet. The UVA commit has won the event the past two seasons after finishing 4th in her freshman year. She will be joined by her teammate Maggie Wanezek in the event. The freshman holds the second-fastest time in the event (54.62) this season after finishing just behind Tiltmann at the Sectional meet.

In addition to being the top seed in the back, Tiltmann also will enter the meet as the top seed in the 200 free (1:48.64). She is seeded just ahead of Waukesha South/Mukwonago’s Abby Carlson, who is the state champion in the event from a year ago. Carlson will enter the meet with a time of 1:49.79.

At the Waukesha South/Mukwonago Sectional Arrowhead sophomore Campbell Stoll swam to a dominant finish in the 200 IM (2:03.12), as well as narrowly posting the top time in the 100 fly (55.15). She will enter the state meet as the top seed in both events.

Also entering the state meet in a position to compete for a state title is last year’s 500 free state champion, Arrowhead’s Sydney Stoll. Stoll took second in the event to the top seed Carlson at the Sectional meet and enters State with the second-best time, a 5:00.14.

At the Hudson Sectional, senior diver Madison Berg posted the top score on the board, finishing with 433.65. She enters the state meet as the third seed in the event behind Divine Savior Holy Angel’s Kathryn Kleczka and Arrowhead’s Sydney Nelson.

The state meet looks to be a tight competition between last year’s top finishers, Brookfield East and Arrowhead. While Brookfield East came away with the title last year, the psych sheet predicts Arrowhead to win this year’s meet by a score of 335 to 323.