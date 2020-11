2020 U.S. Open – Indianapolis Friday PM Men’s Session Live Recap

2020 U.S. Open – Sarasota: Friday PM Live Recap Friday’s PM session is set feature Emma Weyant in the 400 IM and 200 free, Kieran Smith in the 200 free, and Clark Beach face off Ryan Lochte in the 100 back.

Claire Curzan Stuns with 56.6 in 100 Fly at 16-Years Old, US #3 All-Time 16-year old Claire Curzan is now the 3rd-fastest American of all time in the 100 fly at any age, behind only a pair of Olympic gold medalists.