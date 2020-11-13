2020 U.S. Open – Sarasota: Friday PM Live Recap

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships is set to have its second session of racing this evening in Sarasota with the timed finals of the men’s and women’s 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.

2019 U.S. National event champion Emma Weyant is the top swimmer seeded in the 400 IM, where she holds the World junior record with a 4:35.47. Weyant already has won the 800 free, 400 free, and 200 IM here in Sarasota. On the men’s side, 800 free champ Bobby Finke will swim the middle lane in the 400 IM, where he is seeded 5 seconds over Florida alum Grant Sanders.

Weyant is also the top seed in the women’s 200 free at 1:58.36, with high school stand-out Micayla Cronk right next to her. Florida Gator Kieran Smith is the top seed for the men’s 200 free, featuring Olympian Ryan Lochte in lane seven. Lochte is also scheduled to swim the 100 back timed final, led by Florida’s Clark Beach.

More top seeds featured in Friday’s evening session include Sara Stotler (100 fly), Yusuf Tibazi (100 fly), Katherine Krustritz (100 breast), Jonathan Tybur (100 breast), and Natalie Mannion (100 back).

WOMEN’S 400 IM – TIMED FINALS

American record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:51.79

Top 3:

Touching in with another win here in Sarasota is Emma Weyant, clocking in a 4:40.84. Her World junior record rests at 4:35.47, which helped her win the 2019 U.S. National title last year. At the 2019 U.S. Open, Weyant finished in third with a 4:39.64. Weyant’s time this evening currently puts her at #2 in the world.

Taking second place was Sarasota’s Michaela Mattes, touching in at 4:52.16. Finishing in third place was Sarasota’s 14-year-old Gracie Weyant, swimming a 4:55.49. Weyant was a second off her lifetime best of 4:54.23, which is #83 on the all-time women’s 13-14 age group rankings.

MEN’S 400 IM – TIMED FINALS

American record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:25.99

Top 3:

Taking his second win here in Sarasota is Florida’s Bobby Finke, stopping the clock at 4:18.08. At the 2019 U.S. Open, Finke finished in 6th at 4:20.84. His lifetime best lies at 4:13.15, which he swam to win the 2019 U.S. National title. Swimming a lifetime best was Florida’s Kevin Vargas, shaving more than a second to go 4:21.03. Teammate Miguel Cancel was just a half second off his own lifetime best to finish third at 4:28.00.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – TIMED FINALS

American record: 55.98 – Dana Vollmer (2012)

U.S. Open record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:00.69

Top 3:

Swimming a new lifetime best to take the win was 17-year-old Lexie Mulvihill of Tampa Elite, touching in at 1:01.17. Her previous best of 1:01.42 was set at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, where she finished in 15th place.

Taking second place was Sara Stotler of Planet Swim, touching in at 1:01.57. Finishing in third place by 0.01s was Jupiter’s Heidi Smithwick, hitting her lifetime best with a 1:01.58. 16-year-olds Jordan Agliano of Highlander Aquatics (1:01.88) and Summer Cardwell of Tampa Bay (1:01.96) also finished under the 1:02-barrier.

MEN’S 100 FLY – TIMED FINALS

American record: 49.50 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 50.22 – Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 54.19

Top 3:

Yusuf Tibazi (GSC)- 54.14 Steven Aimable (UN)- 55.09 Ahmed Hussein (UN)- 55.15

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69

Top 3:

MEN’S 200 FREE – TIMED FINALS

American record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:50.70

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – TIMED FINALS

American record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:10.99

Top 3:

MEN’S 100 BREAST – TIMED FINALS

American record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes (2017)

U.S. Open record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes/Jaoa Gomes (2017)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:03.29

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – TIMED FINALS

American record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open record: 58.00 – Kathleen Baker (2018)

(2018) U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69

Top 3:

MEN’S 100 BACK – TIMED FINALS

American record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

U.S. Open record: 51.94 – Aaron Piersol (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 56.59

Top 3: