Virginia 5A 100 Breast/200 IM Champ Aidan Duffy Verbals to UNC-Wilmington

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

UNC-Wilmington has picked up NOVA of Virginia’s Aidan Duffy for next fall. Duffy is a senior at Freeman High School.

I chose UNC-Wilmington because of the excitement I felt on campus! The athletics, the academics, and the atmosphere is exactly what I have been looking for! Bobby Guntoro and this team have a bright future! And I wanted to be a part of that!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:40.55

500 free – 4:38.64

100 breast – 56.83

200 breast – 2:01.01

200 IM – 1:50.61

400 IM – 3:55.00

Recently, Duffy had a big meet at an August NOVA of Virginia intrasquad, going several lifetime bests in off events. At that meet, he notched bests in the 500 free (4:38.64), 200 fly (1:55.47), 100 back (54.83) and 200 back (1:57.56).

At the 2020 Virginia 5A HS Championships, Duffy won the 100 breast (56.96) and 200 IM (1:50.61), hitting a lifetime best in the latter. He also split a 26.02 on the breast leg of Freeman’s runner-up 200 medley relay.

UNC-Wilmington had a strong breast group last year, and they return both Gianmichel D’Alessandro (53.8/2:00.1) and Josh Rigsbee (54.1/1:59.8) for one more season. The pair went 1-2, respectively, in the 100 breast at the 2020 CAA Championships.

Duffy would’ve been the Seahawks’ top 400 IMer last year with his lifetime best, and will get two years of overlap with their top IMer last year, Henderson Louviere (1:48.7/3:55.3).

Duffy joins Will Barker, Ethan Womble and Jacob Duracinsky in UNC-Wilmington’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.