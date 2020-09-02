Futures Qualifier Nicholas Malchow Sends Verbal Commitment to Penn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Old Greenwich, Connecticut’s Nicholas Malchow has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at the University of Pennsylvania. He will join Matthew Fallon and Michael Foley in the Quakers’ class of 2025.

“Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Pennsylvania! Go Quakers!”

Malchow swims for Greenwich High School and Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club and specializes mainly in sprint freestyle. As a sophomore last March, he came in 2nd in the 50 free (21.76) and 3rd in the 100 free (48.05) at the 2019 CIAC Boys LL Championships before finishing 4th in both events at the Connecticut Open State Meet with times of 21.62 and 47.15. He followed high school season up with a solid showing at Ithaca Sectionals, where he swam the 50/100/200 free and 100 breast. Last summer he competed at TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships, placing 4th in the 50 free, 4th in the 100 free, 10th in the 200 free, and 20th in the 100 fly. He earned lifetime bests in all four events (24.65/53.66/2:00.12 in free and 1:00.37 in fly). Since the beginning of 2020 he has gone best times in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.25

100 free – 46.60

200 free – 1:44.65

100 back – 52.30

100 fly – 53.39

200 IM – 1:59.42

Penn finished 7th of 8 teams at the 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships. It took 20.87/45.62/1:42.09 to score in the 50/100/200 free at the conference meet.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

