Jersey Wahoos Free/Fly Specialist Michael Foley Verbally Commits to Penn

Rising high school senior Michael Foley from Haddonfield, New Jersey has announced on social media that he plans to make the 13-mile trek across the Delaware River to the University of Pennsylvania next year. Foley has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Penn and will join the Quakers in the fall of 2021. He wrote:

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study engineering at the University of Pennsylvania! I am so grateful for everyone that supported me through it all, and I can’t wait to spend the next four years of my life as a Quaker!!”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Foley competes for Haddonfield Memorial High School and Jersey Wahoos. He wrapped up his junior year season at New Jersey’s Meet of Champions where he came in 9th in the 500 free (4:37.21) and 22nd in the 200 free (1:45.70). He had a particularly strong showing in December while competing at 58th Annual Pittsburgh Christmas Meet. There, he placed 3rd in the mile, 7th in the 1000, 9th in the 100 free and the 500 free, 12th in the 100 fly, and 19th in the 200 free. He took home lifetime best times in the 200/500/1000/1650 free and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:53.04

1000 free – 9:29.66

500 free – 4:37.18

200 free – 1:43.90

100 free – 48.25

50 free – 22.16

100 fly – 51.98

200 fly – 1:53.29

Foley will suit up for the Quakers in the class of 2025 with #8 Matthew Fallon and Luke Williams. Penn finished 7th of 8 teams at 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships. Foley’s best mile time would have scored 24th. He would have been 22nd in the 1000 free. It took 4:27.90 to make it back in the 500.

