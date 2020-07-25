Wellbrock Gets 1500 Free Gold, Teen Gose Posts 4:06 400 Free On Day 1 Magdeburg

2020 MAGDEBURG SWIM MEET

33 swimmers have the opportunity to race in Magdeburg this weekend, including double world champion Florian Wellbrock and multi-European Junior Champion Isabel Gose.

Wellbrock was in the water this morning contesting the men’s 400m free, in which he handily snagged the top seed in a time of 3:46.99. Wellbrock was the only swimmer to get under the 3:50 threshold, with his effort checking in as the man’s 2nd fastest time ever. The 1500m and 10k open water double world champion from Gwangju owns a lifetime best 400m free mark of 3:45.59 from last year.

Wellbrock opted out of the 400m free final but did race the 1500m free instead. The 22-year-old posted a winning time of 14:53.62 to easily get to the wall, beating the field by nearly a minute.

In Gwangju, Wellbrock hit at time of 14:36.54 for 1500m free gold. His time tonight checks-in among the top 10 performances of the German’s career.

For 18-year-old Gose, the freestyle ace produced a head-turning 4:08.32 to take the top seed of the morning in the women’s edition of the 400m. Comprised of splits of 1:00.09/1:02.60/1:03.09/1:02.44, Gose easily beat out the women’s 1500m freestyle silver medalist from Gwangju, Sarah Koehler.

Entering this meet, Gose’s lifetime best in this event stood at the 4:07.96 she registered for gold in Kazan at the aforementioned European Junior Championships. However, she got under that in spades come tonight’s final, with the teen firing off a monster 4:06.38 for gold.

Splitting 59.49/1:02.98, 1:02.79/1:01.12, Gose’s 4:06.38 produced a new Greman Age Record en route to clocking a new lifetime best. Her outing this evening would have placed 8th at last year’s World Championships, giving Gose, who also took silver in this event at the 2019 European Short Course Championships, a big boost entering this 2020/21 racing season.

Additional results included Franziska Hentke racing the women’s 200m fly where she notched a winning time of 2:10.64. Koehler wound up taking the women’s 1500m free in a time of 16:03.09.