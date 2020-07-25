Ireland’s Swimming Pools Receive Part Of $2.5m Job Stimulus Package

Ireland‘s government has approved a jobs stimulus package aimed at benefitting the tourism, culture, sports and Gaeltacht sectors who have been suffering declines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A €300m (~$349m USD) ‘restart’ grant will be available to help stabilize, reopen and reemploy staff in these sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus situation within Ireland. Additionally, an extension of 3 months is granted for the waiver of commercial rates for businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Said Minister Catherine Martin on the stimulus funding, “Our Tourism, Culture, Sports and Gaeltacht sectors are a fundamental expression of who we are as a nation, and they have been in crisis in recent months as a direct result of the COVID pandemic.

“These sectors rely particularly on personal contact and social interaction, they have been enormously impacted, and their paths to recovery will be challenging.

“The new Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will help sustain the future viability of jobs in these sectors, which will be so important to Ireland’s national recovery.

In addition to funding already allocated to the sports industry within Ireland, this jobs stimulus package hs made a further €2.5 million (~$2.9m USD) available to support the reopening of swimming pools.

“Swimming is one of the most popular forms of sport in Ireland across all age groups and abilities, but pools are facing real challenges in reopening, in particular with high energy costs. This welcome fund which Sport Ireland will administer will support reopening of publicly-accessible swimming pools.”