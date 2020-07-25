Paris 2024 Olympic Aquatic Center Design Renderings Released

The 2020 Olympic Games postponed to next year in Tokyo, Japan are now less than one year away, but work is already underway for the edition after that, heading to Paris in 2024. Of the 36 venues set to stage the Olympics in 2024, only two new, large-scale venues are being constructed from scratch, one of which is the aquatics center.

The architects responsible for the design of the new 2024 Paris Olympics Aquatic Center, MAD Architects, have submitted their proposal for the enormous production, with the sports facility envisioned as an ‘urban public artwork that showcases the beauty and hope of Paris.’

Construction Canada describes the building’s design as follows:

Through the white translucent curtain wall, natural light is able to enter the interior, creating a continuous play of light and shadow. On the exterior, it also functions as a 360-degree projection screen. During the games, it will display information and provide live broadcasts of on-going events inside. In collaboration with local multimedia artists, it will become the largest display interface of public art in the region.

The facility is set to accommodate 5000 spectators but, as with Olympic stadiums in the past, can reduce its seating to half the size for post-Olympics events.

70% of the structure will be composed of wood, which the architects say will minimize the project’s carbon footprints. Construction Canada also says that the building will employ renewable energies, with large solar panels contributing to the reduction of light and energy consumption; and rainwater collection systems recycle water to irrigate integrated landscaping that covers an area of 6000 m2 (64,583 sf).

You can view renderings of the Paris 2024 Olympic Aquatics Center on the MAD Architects website here.