Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center Closed Until September 21st

Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington will not be opening until at least September 21, 2020.

The facility, which was originally built for the 1990 Commonwealth Games, has since held USA Swimming Winter National Championships, Junior National Championships, NCAA Championships, and several other elite competitions.

The facility was originally set to have its natatorium skylights replaced in August; however, King County Parks bumped up the project to begin July 14th in light of the center already having been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘After careful evaluation of the mitigation required and resources needed to re-open the facility, King County Parks decided to keep the aquatic center closed at this time,’ per the official release.

Additionally, ‘funding for this project is made possible by the 2020-2025 King County Parks, Recreation, Trails, and Open Space Levy. Taking care of important but aging infrastructure, such as the skylights at WKCAC, was a key element of the levy, which was approved by King County voters in August 2019 by 70 percent.’

The aquatic center is scheduled to re-open on September 21st.