Winter Juniors Qualifier Kate Baker (2021) Verbally Commits to Liberty

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kate Baker from Highlands Ranch, Colorado has announced her verbal commitment to Liberty University for 2021-22.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim and further my education at Liberty University!! I could never thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches enough for the constant support and encouragement they have given to me throughout the years. I am ecstatic to join Liberty’s mission in training champions for Christ and enjoy all the incredible things Liberty has to offer both in the classroom and in the pool. Go Flames!!!”

Baker is a rising senior at ThunderRidge High School where she is the school record-holder in the 200 IM and 100 fly. She came in 8th in the 100 fly and 13th in the 200 IM at the 2020 Colorado High School 5A Championships in February. She also anchored the 13th-place medley relay (23.92) and the 10th-place 400 free relay (52.98).

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Baker swims year-round for Highlands Ranch Aquatics. She competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 200 fly and 200 IM. One week prior, she had swum at 71st Annual Husky Invitational and notched PBs in the 100m fly, 200m IM, and 200y IM. She finaled in the 200 IM (2nd), 200 fly (7th), 100 fly (11th), and 100 free (18th). She competed at Des Moines Futures last summer in the 100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM, taking home a PB in the 200m free.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:04.47

100 fly – 56.22

200 fly – 2:04.09

100 free – 51.10

200 free – 1:50.46

Baker will join the Liberty class of 2025 with Sydney Stricklin. The Lady Flames won the 2020 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, earning their second consecutive conference title. Baker’s best times would have given Liberty points in the A finals of the 200 IM, 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 free, and 200 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.