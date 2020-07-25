Oregon 6A Runner-up Anna Jorgensen Commits to Arizona Wildcats

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Jorgensen from Beaverton, Oregon will swim for the University of Arizona in the class of 2024. Jorgensen is a recent graduate of Southridge High School. She swims year-round with Multnomah Athletic Club.

At the 2020 OSAA 6A State Championships, Jorgensen came in 2nd in the 200 free (1:51.99) and 3rd in the 100 free (52.23), scoring all 15 of Southridge’s points. She ended her high school career with a pair of personal-best times and her highest finishes at the Oregon State Meet. Last summer, Jorgensen swam at Mt. Hood Futures and Gresham Sectionals. Between the two meets, she notched PBs in the 50m free (28.24), 100m free (1:00.17), 200m free (2:09.76), and 400m free (4:38.18).

While Anna Jorgensen concentrates on the shorter end of the freestyle spectrum, her father Dan Jorgensen was known for his prowess from the 200 free on up. He won a gold medal as part of the 4×200 free relay at 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul and a bronze with the 4×200 free relay at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. He also earned bronze medals in the 400 free, 1500 free, and 4×200 free at 1986 World Championships in Madrid and a silver medal on the 4×2 (with Mel Stewart) at the 1991 World Championships in Perth.

Anna Jorgensen will follow her father (who swam at USC) into the Pac-12. She will join the Wildcats with Amalie Mortensen, Grace Anderson, Julia Heimstead, Maddy Burt, and Tia Lindsay in the class of 2024.

