2017 IHSA 100 Fly Runner-Up Julia Heimstead Sends Verbal to Arizona

Julia Heimstead of the Waves Bloomington/Normal YMCA Swim Team (BNY) has verbally committed to the University of Arizona in the Pac-12. Heimstead is a high school junior, pledging to join the Wildcats for 2020.
So excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Arizona! I want to thank my family, friends, and Coach Yourd for supporting me throughout this journey. I can’t wait to be a Wildcat!! BEARDOWN!!
TOP TIMES
- 100y fly – 53.87
- 200y fly – 2:02.49
- 200y IM – 2:04.12
- 400y IM – 4:23.32
- 100m fly – 1:01.04
- 200m fly – 2:17.99
- 200m back – 2:18.81
Heimstead competed this summer at the 2018 U.S. Speedo Junior Nationals, where her meet was highlighted by a 17th place finish in the 100 fly with a new best time of 1:01.04.
As a sophomore last season, Heimstead was part of the Normal Community HS team that placed 4th at the 2017 IHSA State Championships in November. She played a huge role in that showing, placing 2nd in the 100 fly (55.05) and 9th in the 200 IM (2:04.12). Further, Heimstead split a 24.79 fly on Normal Community’s 3rd place 200 medley relay (where current Texas freshman Grace Ariola was the backstroke leg) and anchored their runner-up 400 free relay with a 50.01.
Senior Mackenzie Rumrill leads the Wildcats in sprint fly, and she was the team’s leader in the 100 fly last year at 51.96, with current sophomore Jamie Stone the 2nd-quickest last year at 52.81.
Heimstead is the first verbal commitment to Arizona’s class of 2024, while Axana Merckx and Ellie Jew are verbally committed for their incoming class.
