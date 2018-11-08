3x WIAA Division 1 State Champ Wes Jekel Verbally Commits to Wisconsin

Wes Jekel, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Madison, Wisconsin, will remain in his hometown for his collegiate career. Jekel verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin’s class of 2023, saying:

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin! Thanks to everyone who supported me over the years! On Wisconsin!”

Wes is the third Jekel sibling to swim in the NCAA. Brother Sam Jekel swam for UW-Stevens Point and sister Jo Jekel swam for Iowa; both wrapped up their collegiate careers last season.

Jekel swims for West High School and Badger Aquatics Club. He is the reigning WIAA Boys Division 1 state champion in the 100 back (49.11), 200 medley relay (22.90 leadoff), and 400 free relay (45.26 split) and the runner-up in the 200 IM (1:51.53). As a sophomore he was 2nd in the backstroke and 5th in the IM. In club swimming, Jekel’s best times come from the Wisconsin LSC Senior Championships. At the short course meet last spring, he won the 100 back, was runner-up in the 100 breast and 100 fly, took 3rd in the 100/200 IM, and finished 5th in the 100 free. He scored PBs in the 500 free, 50/100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM. Likewise, at this summer’s long course state meet, he won the 100 fly and was an A-finalist in the 100 back and 100 breast, taking home new times in the 100 free (54.10), 100 back (58.45), and 100 fly (56.36).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.78

100 back – 49.05

200 IM – 1:51.53

100 breast – 56.66

100 fly – 49.49

100 free – 45.76