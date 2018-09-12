Oregon 6A State Champ Ellie Jew Sends Verbal Commitment to Arizona

Lakeridge High School senior Ellie Jew has announced via social media her intent to swim for the University of Arizona in 2019-20, declaring on Instagram:

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Arizona! BEAR DOWN BABY!”

Jew hails from Portland, Oregon and swims year-round for Lake Oswego Swim Club. She was a member of Lakeridge’s state-champion 200 medley relay (splitting a 28.49 breaststroke), as well as the 3rd-place 200 free relay (24.47 anchor) at the OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships. Individually she was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:03.33) and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (2:05.21).

In club swimming she capped off the long course season with A-final performances at Mt. Hood Sectionals, coming in 2nd in the 200 IM, 3rd in the 100 breast, and 5th in the 200 breast and scoring PBs in both 200s. Similarly, at Federal Way Sectionals last spring, she went lifetime-bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

Jew would have been a B-finalist and Arizona’s top performer in the 100 breast at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships; she would have swum in the C final of the 200 breast with then-senior Alexandra Martelle. Current junior Mallory Korenwinder was the Wildcats’ top scorer in the 200 with 2:12.44 in the B final.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.47

200 breast – 2:15.39

200 IM – 2:03.80

400 IM – 4:25.63

50 free – 24.27

100 free – 52.12