Speedo Appointed Official Supplier for Team UK at Invictus Games

Courtesy: Speedo

Speedo, the global swimwear brand, today announces its partnership with Team UK for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 presented by Jaguar Land Rover, taking place from October 20 to 27. The fourth Games will attract 500 competitors from 18 nations to compete in 11 medal sports.

The long-term partnership, to continue for Invictus Games The Hague 2020, will see the UK delegation of athletes competing in the pool, kitted out in Speedo Olympic medal-winning Fastskin performance swimwear, badged with the official Invictus Games logo.

In August 2018, members of the swimming team held their training camp at the Speedo pool facility at Pentland Brands Headquarters in North London, where they were put through their paces to get mentally and physically prepared for the Games.

They will continue to train in various locations across the country in the lead up to the Games, as part of Help for Heroes’ extensive Sports Recovery program and role to select, train and develop the team.

The 72-strong team of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) serving military personnel and veterans will represent the UK across 11 sports, which, apart from swimming, includes athletics, archery, wheelchair basketball, cycling, powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, wheelchair tennis and a new sport for 2018, sailing. The rigorous selection process was based on the benefit the Invictus Games will give an individual as part of their individual recovery, combined with their performance and commitment to training.

Rob Hicking, Brand Director for Speedo, said: “The Invictus Games are at the very forefront of empowerment through sport, highlighting the resilience of our inspiring and brave service men and women. Through this partnership, we would like to demonstrate our support to an event that supports recovery and rehabilitation… and a team that inspires everyone with their courage and optimism. We wish the swimmers and indeed all athletes the best of luck in their incredible Invictus Games’ journey!”

Jayne Kavanaugh, Help for Heroes‘ Performance Pathway Manager and Team UK Chef de Mission said: “We are grateful and excited to have Speedo on board to help our swimmers achieve their goals at this year’s Invictus Games and beyond. The competitors are incredibly motivated and excited to train and compete in a world leading swimwear brand.”

Speedo is a SwimSwam partner.