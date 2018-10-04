Arizona Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Canada’s Axana Merckx

Axana Merckx, a senior at the Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna, British Columbia, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Arizona for 2019-20. Oregon’s Ellie Jew also verbally committed to the class of 2023.

“I am very happy to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Arizona! They’re more than a, they’re a family and because of this my decision was easy. I’d like to thank Coach Augie for giving me this opportunity and all of the team for making me feel welcome. I can’t wait for the next four years as a Wildcat! Bear down!! ❤️💙”

Merckx represents Kelowna AquaJets year-round and is an IMer who also specializes in backstroke and breaststroke. She was the 2018 British Columbia Provincial Champion in the LCM 400 IM and in the SCM 100 back and 200 back. Her top times include:

Top times SCM (SCY) LCM (SCY) 400 IM 4:50.83 (4:22.00) 4:56.83 (4:21.64) 200 IM 2:18.11 (2:04.42) 2:20.09 (2:03.32) 200 backstroke 2:11.48 (1:58.45) 2:18:53 (2:02.63) 100 backstroke 1:02.19 (56.02) 1:04:70 (57.20) 200 breaststroke 2:33.99 (2:18.72) 2:38.14 (2:18.86) 100 breaststroke 1:13.16 (1:05.90) 1:14.25 (1:05.09)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].