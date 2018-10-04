Swimming Canada Makes Big Changes to Youth Olympics Roster

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Swimming Canada has made 3 changes to their roster for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games that begin on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Of the original 8 swimmers announced (the maximum allowed to be sent), 3 have been swapped since the original roster was announced in April.

Specifically, Gabe MastromatteoAlexander Pratt, and Maggie MacNeil have been dropped from the roster, while Finlay KnoxSebastian Somerset, and Madison Broad have been added to the roster.

Swimming Canada said simply that the replaced swimmers were ‘unable to attend.’

The most significant of those names is Maggie MacNeil, who has begun her freshman season at the University of Michigan. MacNeil, who originally qualified for the Pan Pacs roster, also withdrew from that team to swim at the Jr. Pan Pacific Championships instead.

Updated Roster:

NAME CLUB COACH HOMETOWN RESIDENCE
MEN
Knox, Finlay Foothills Stingrays Todd Melton
Liendo, Joshua North York Aquatic Club Murray Drudge
Milanovich, Alexander Etobicoke Swim Club Kevin Thorburn
Somerset, Sebastian Cascade Swim Club Dave Johnson
WOMEN
Broad, Madison Chatham Y Pool Sharks Kyle Pinsonneault
Kucheran, Nina Sudbury Laurentian Swim Club Dean Henze
Leibel, Kyla Red Deer Catalina Swim Club Scott Wilson Red Deer, AB Red Deer, AB
Wiseman, Avery Triton Swimming Greg Kozell

Entries:

