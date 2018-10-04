Swimming Canada Makes Big Changes to Youth Olympics Roster

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
- October 6th-18th, 2018
- Swimming Portion: Octoer 7th-12th, 2018
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
Swimming Canada has made 3 changes to their roster for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games that begin on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Of the original 8 swimmers announced (the maximum allowed to be sent), 3 have been swapped since the original roster was announced in April.
Specifically, Gabe Mastromatteo, Alexander Pratt, and Maggie MacNeil have been dropped from the roster, while Finlay Knox, Sebastian Somerset, and Madison Broad have been added to the roster.
Swimming Canada said simply that the replaced swimmers were ‘unable to attend.’
The most significant of those names is Maggie MacNeil, who has begun her freshman season at the University of Michigan. MacNeil, who originally qualified for the Pan Pacs roster, also withdrew from that team to swim at the Jr. Pan Pacific Championships instead.
Updated Roster:
|NAME
|CLUB
|COACH
|HOMETOWN
|RESIDENCE
|MEN
|Knox, Finlay
|Foothills Stingrays
|Todd Melton
|Liendo, Joshua
|North York Aquatic Club
|Murray Drudge
|Milanovich, Alexander
|Etobicoke Swim Club
|Kevin Thorburn
|Somerset, Sebastian
|Cascade Swim Club
|Dave Johnson
|WOMEN
|Broad, Madison
|Chatham Y Pool Sharks
|Kyle Pinsonneault
|Kucheran, Nina
|Sudbury Laurentian Swim Club
|Dean Henze
|Leibel, Kyla
|Red Deer Catalina Swim Club
|Scott Wilson
|Red Deer, AB
|Red Deer, AB
|Wiseman, Avery
|Triton Swimming
|Greg Kozell
Entries:
- Avery Broad – 50/100/200 back
- Nina Kucheran – 50/100/200 breast/200 IM
- Kyla Leibel – 50/100/200 free, 50/100 fly
- Finlay Knox – 200 breast/200 IM
- Avery Wiseman – 50/100/200 breast, 200 IM
- Joshua Liendo – 50/100 free, 100/200 fly
- Alexander Milanovich – 50/100 breast
- Sebastien Somerset – 50/100/200 back
