Swimming Canada Makes Big Changes to Youth Olympics Roster

Swimming Canada has made 3 changes to their roster for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games that begin on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Of the original 8 swimmers announced (the maximum allowed to be sent), 3 have been swapped since the original roster was announced in April.

Specifically, Gabe Mastromatteo, Alexander Pratt, and Maggie MacNeil have been dropped from the roster, while Finlay Knox, Sebastian Somerset, and Madison Broad have been added to the roster.

Swimming Canada said simply that the replaced swimmers were ‘unable to attend.’

The most significant of those names is Maggie MacNeil, who has begun her freshman season at the University of Michigan. MacNeil, who originally qualified for the Pan Pacs roster, also withdrew from that team to swim at the Jr. Pan Pacific Championships instead.

