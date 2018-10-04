Hosszu Tops 100 IM, 200 Fly Fields At Budapest World Cup Day 1 Prelims

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

The first of three days of competition is underway in Budapest, Hungary at the fourth of seven FINA World Cup stops for the year, with plenty of big names battling it out with a lot of money on the line.

Hungarian superstar Katinka Hosszu was the only swimmer to claim two top seeds during the first preliminary session, posting the top time in the women’s 100 IM (57.91) and 200 fly (2:05.89).

The winner of both events at the first SCM stop in Eindhoven, Hosszu leads an absolutely stacked 100 IM field by over a second with Kathleen Baker (59.01), Sarah Sjostrom (59.54) and Yuliya Efimova (59.80) sitting 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Also advancing through to the final was Australian Emily Seebohm (59.87) in 6th and American Melanie Margalis (1:00.00) in 8th.

In the 200 fly Hosszu leads countrymate Zsuzsanna Jakabos (2:06.69) by eight-tenths of a second, while Eindhoven runner-up Zhang Yufei (2:06.74) sits 3rd and another Hungarian Liliana Szilagyi and American Kelsi Dahlia are tied for 4th in 2:07.07. At the last stop, Hosszu (2:02.87) won a tight battle with Zhang (2:03.09) and Dahlia (2:03.31).

Both Baker and Sjostrom had a top seed of their own this morning as well, as the American leads a very close 50 back field in 26.55 over European Champion Georgia Davies (26.57) and Maaike de Waard (26.71) of the Netherlands. Seebohm (26.82) also advanced through in 5th, and Eindhoven winner Etiene Medeiros (26.85) is 6th.

Sjostrom leads the 50 free with a time of 23.52, better than she was in the Eindhoven final where she was beaten decisively by Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Femke Heemskerk qualified 2nd in 23.92, with Pernille Blume (24.00) and Kromowidjojo (24.15), the last two Olympic gold medalists in the event, 3rd and 4th.

On the men’s side, Vladimir Morozov was back contesting the 100 IM after setting a new world record at the last stop, cruising to the #2 seed here in 52.69 behind reigning World Champion Michael Andrew (51.92). Morozov will look to challenge his WR of 50.26 in the final.

The Russian and the American were back in the water later in the session in the men’s 50 free, with Morozov the only one eclipsing the 21-second barrier in 20.92. Great Britain’s Ben Proud sits 2nd in 21.20, followed by Kosuke Matsui (21.21), Brad Tandy (21.32), and then Andrew (21.36). Jesse Puts, the current SC World Champion in the event, also advanced through in 6th (21.38).

OTHER EVENTS