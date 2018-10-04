Australia’s Leon MacAlister Sends Verbal Commitment to Stanford

Leon MacAlister from Castle Cove in New South Wales, Australia has announced his verbal commitment to Stanford University for 2019-20. There he will join Andrew Matejka, Neel Roy, Sean Slusiewicz, Shane Blinkman, and Will Tarvestad in the Cardinal class of 2023.

“I chose Stanford because it is unparalleled internationally in both academics and sport. It is a place where I believe I will flourish as a Student-athlete and achieve my goals in and out of the pool. I can’t wait for what’s to come. Go Card!”

MacAlister swims for Carlile Swimming Club in NSW. He broke the Australian NAG in the boys’ 15 100 back in 2016, going 56.59 at the Georgina Hope Foundation Australian Age Championships. Last summer he represented the Gold and Green at 2017 FINA Junior World Championships where he finished 11th in the semis of the 100 back (55.95), 14th in the semis of the 50 back (26.27 for a PB), and 16th in heats of the 200 back (2:03.84). He also led off Australia’s 400 medley relay.

MacAlister told SwimSwam, “Keen to do Australia proud in the Pac12 conference and the NCAAs!” Although he has a way to go in SCY before he qualifies for NCAAs, MacAlister would have scored in the C finals of the 100/200 free and 100/200 back at 2018 Pac-12 Championships.

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

100 free – 50.69 (44.22)

200 free – 1:53.36 (1:39.24)

100 back – 55.77 (49.16)

200 back – 2:02.78 (1:48.45)

200 IM – 2:06.58 (1:51.15)

