Oregon High School State Champion Tia Lindsay Verbals to Arizona for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tia Lindsay, a senior at Sunset High School and a swimmer at Tualatin Hills Swim Club in Beaverton, Oregon, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Arizona. A backstroker and IMer, Lindsay is within a second and a half of an NCAA ‘B’ cut in four events, including being .24 seconds off the cut for the 200-yard freestyle.

At the 2019 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Mount Hood in August, Lindsay took 7th place in the 200 LCM backstroke (2:20.34), 9th in the 100 LCM back (1:04.64), and 11th in the 200 LCM freestyle (2:06.16). She was also the 2019 Oregon 6A High School State Champion in the 200 yard IM (2:00.80) and 100-yard backstroke (54.98).

Top Times in Yards:

100 back – 54.98

200 back – 1:58.32

200 free – 1:47.36

200 IM – 2:00.80

Lindsay’s times are already fast enough to score points at the conference level; her best times in the 100 and 200-yard backstrokes would have qualified her 24th and 18th at the 2019 Pac 12 Championship meet respectively. She will join a pair of butterfliers in Maddy Burt and Julia Heimstead as the first confirmed members of the Wildcats’ class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.