Slovenian Breaststroker Tina Celik Makes Commitment To Rutgers For 2020

Tina Celik, a Slovenian Federation swimmer, has announced that she will continue her swimming career in the United States at Rutgers University beginning in the fall of 2020. A breaststroker and IMer, Celik has breaststroke times that, after being converted by the SwimSwam Swim Time Converter, could break the Rutgers school record in the 100-yard breast and would be 3.28 seconds off the 200-yard breast record.

In August at the 2019 Slovenian Championships, Celik took 3rd place in the 100 LCM butterfly (1:03.22) and 4th in the 100 LCM breaststroke (1:10.91). She was also the 100 LCM breaststroke champion at Srbije Beograd (1:10.47).

Event LCM best SCM best Best time converted to SCY 100 breast 1:09.18 1:07.03 1:00.38 200 breast 2:34.54 2:29.08 2:14.30 200 IM 2:22.40 2:18.32 2:04.61

Celik would have been the fastest breaststroker on the 2018-2019 Scarlet Knights team, based on converted times – the school record is a 1:00.82. Considering that her fastest converted times came from the SCM time given, this bodes well for her transition to SCY. She will join fellow breaststroker Katie Stonehocker and butterflier Alexandra Schegolvea as the first confirmed members for Rutgers’ class of 2024.

