College Swimming Weekly Preview: Sept. 30 – Oct. 6, 2019

It’s been a month of mostly intrasquad and alumni meets – but with October on the horizon, real NCAA dual meets are about to hit in full force.

We’ve compiled all the meets happening this week, including a few notable matchups:

Probably the marquee matchup comes in the SEC, where Alabama will host Georgia on Friday. Georgia is trying to rebound after a couple disappointing years for both men and women, and Alabama is looking for some traction under new head coach Coley Stickels.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.