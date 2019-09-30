Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Sept. 30 – Oct. 6, 2019

It’s been a month of mostly intrasquad and alumni meets – but with October on the horizon, real NCAA dual meets are about to hit in full force.

We’ve compiled all the meets happening this week, including a few notable matchups:

  • Probably the marquee matchup comes in the SEC, where Alabama will host Georgia on Friday. Georgia is trying to rebound after a couple disappointing years for both men and women, and Alabama is looking for some traction under new head coach Coley Stickels.
  • The defending NCAA champion Cal men are on the road, taking on Pacific on Thursday.
  • Louisville‘s men and women host Xavier.
  • Elsewhere in the ACC, Notre Dame will host Florida State in a battle of teams ranked just outside our preseason top 20s.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
ECU Purple vs Gold 9/30 x x
Pacific vs Cal 10/3 x
Tulane vs Houston 10/3 x
IUPUI vs Indianapolis 10/3 x x
Iowa vs Michigan State, UNI 10/3-10/4 x x
Louisville vs Xavier 10/4 x x
Notre Dame vs Florida State 10/4 x x
Iowa State Cardinal & Gold Intraquad 10/4 x
Sunflower Showdown (Kansas) 10/4 x
Ohio State Scarlet vs Gray Intrasquad 10/4 x x
UNC vs East Carolina 10/4 x x
Utah vs Arizona 10/4 x x
Potomac Relays 10/4 x x
St. Louis vs. Mizzou 10/4 x x
Cincinatti vs Indianapolis 10/4 x x
Alabama vs Georgia 10/4 x x
Show-Me Showdown (Missouri) 10/4 x x
Penn State vs St. Bonaventure, Liberty 10/4 x x
Wisconsin vs UW-Green Bay 10/4 x x
Campbell vs FGCU, North Florida 10/4 x
Oakland Black vs Gold 10/4 x x
SIU Carbondale vs Mckendree 10/4 x x
UC Davis Blue-Gold Alumni Meet 10/4 x
Hawaii Green vs White Intersquad 10/4 x x
Minnesota State vs South Dakota 10/4 x
Western Illinois Alumni Meet 10/4 x x
Blue vs Gold (UCLA) 10/4 x
Blue/Gold (Northern Arizona) 10/4 x
NE Catholic Invite 10/4-10/5 x x
Florida International TYR Classic 10/4-10/5 x x
Trojan Invite (USC) 10/4-10/5 x x
FIU Fall Classic 10/4-10/5 x x
PCSC Relays 10/4-10/5 x
TYR Fall Classsic (w/ TCU, LSU, FAU, Army, Pitt, Old Dominion, Gardner Webb, Grand Canyon, Keiser) 10/4-10/5 x x
New England Catholit Invie 10/4-10/5 x x
St Francis College vs LIU, Merrimack 10/4-10/5 x
Air Force vs Intermountain Shootout 10/4-10/5 x x
Ohio State Alumni Meet 10/5 x x
George Mason vs Delaware 10/5 x x
VMI vs Howard 10/5 x x
Connecticut vs Southern Connecticut State 10/5 x x
Seton Hall vs Rider 10/5 x x
Marshall vs. Youngstown State 10/5 x
Vanderbilt vs Alabama 10/5 x x
Arkansas vs Arkansas – Little Rock 10/5 x
William & Mary vs Johns Hopkins 10/5 x x
UMBC vs Bucknell 10/5 x x
Colgate vs UMass 10/5 x x
Binghampton Green vs White 10/5 x x
Loyola Alumni Meet 10/5 x x
Campbell vs Georgia Southern, FGCU 10/5 x
Liberty vs St Francis University 10/5 x
NJIT Intersquad Meet 10/5 x
Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Meet 10/5 x x
Akron vs Miami (OH) 10/5 x
Toledo Alumni Meet 10/5 x
San Diego Alumni Meet 10/5 x
EIU vs Valparaiso 10/5 x x
Cal Poly Green and Gold Meet 10/5 x x
Denver Relays 10/5 x x
Green vs White (Eastern Michigan) 10/5 x
American Alumni Blue/Red Meet 10/5 x x
New Mexico State vs Northern Colorado 10/5 x

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!