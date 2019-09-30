College Swimming Weekly Preview: Sept. 30 – Oct. 6, 2019

It’s been a month of mostly intrasquad and alumni meets – but with October on the horizon, real NCAA dual meets are about to hit in full force.
We’ve compiled all the meets happening this week, including a few notable matchups:
- Probably the marquee matchup comes in the SEC, where Alabama will host Georgia on Friday. Georgia is trying to rebound after a couple disappointing years for both men and women, and Alabama is looking for some traction under new head coach Coley Stickels.
- The defending NCAA champion Cal men are on the road, taking on Pacific on Thursday.
- Louisville‘s men and women host Xavier.
- Elsewhere in the ACC, Notre Dame will host Florida State in a battle of teams ranked just outside our preseason top 20s.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|ECU Purple vs Gold
|9/30
|x
|x
|Pacific vs Cal
|10/3
|x
|Tulane vs Houston
|10/3
|x
|IUPUI vs Indianapolis
|10/3
|x
|x
|Iowa vs Michigan State, UNI
|10/3-10/4
|x
|x
|Louisville vs Xavier
|10/4
|x
|x
|Notre Dame vs Florida State
|10/4
|x
|x
|Iowa State Cardinal & Gold Intraquad
|10/4
|x
|Sunflower Showdown (Kansas)
|10/4
|x
|Ohio State Scarlet vs Gray Intrasquad
|10/4
|x
|x
|UNC vs East Carolina
|10/4
|x
|x
|Utah vs Arizona
|10/4
|x
|x
|Potomac Relays
|10/4
|x
|x
|St. Louis vs. Mizzou
|10/4
|x
|x
|Cincinatti vs Indianapolis
|10/4
|x
|x
|Alabama vs Georgia
|10/4
|x
|x
|Show-Me Showdown (Missouri)
|10/4
|x
|x
|Penn State vs St. Bonaventure, Liberty
|10/4
|x
|x
|Wisconsin vs UW-Green Bay
|10/4
|x
|x
|Campbell vs FGCU, North Florida
|10/4
|x
|Oakland Black vs Gold
|10/4
|x
|x
|SIU Carbondale vs Mckendree
|10/4
|x
|x
|UC Davis Blue-Gold Alumni Meet
|10/4
|x
|Hawaii Green vs White Intersquad
|10/4
|x
|x
|Minnesota State vs South Dakota
|10/4
|x
|Western Illinois Alumni Meet
|10/4
|x
|x
|Blue vs Gold (UCLA)
|10/4
|x
|Blue/Gold (Northern Arizona)
|10/4
|x
|NE Catholic Invite
|10/4-10/5
|x
|x
|Florida International TYR Classic
|10/4-10/5
|x
|x
|Trojan Invite (USC)
|10/4-10/5
|x
|x
|FIU Fall Classic
|10/4-10/5
|x
|x
|PCSC Relays
|10/4-10/5
|x
|TYR Fall Classsic (w/ TCU, LSU, FAU, Army, Pitt, Old Dominion, Gardner Webb, Grand Canyon, Keiser)
|10/4-10/5
|x
|x
|New England Catholit Invie
|10/4-10/5
|x
|x
|St Francis College vs LIU, Merrimack
|10/4-10/5
|x
|Air Force vs Intermountain Shootout
|10/4-10/5
|x
|x
|Ohio State Alumni Meet
|10/5
|x
|x
|George Mason vs Delaware
|10/5
|x
|x
|VMI vs Howard
|10/5
|x
|x
|Connecticut vs Southern Connecticut State
|10/5
|x
|x
|Seton Hall vs Rider
|10/5
|x
|x
|Marshall vs. Youngstown State
|10/5
|x
|Vanderbilt vs Alabama
|10/5
|x
|x
|Arkansas vs Arkansas – Little Rock
|10/5
|x
|William & Mary vs Johns Hopkins
|10/5
|x
|x
|UMBC vs Bucknell
|10/5
|x
|x
|Colgate vs UMass
|10/5
|x
|x
|Binghampton Green vs White
|10/5
|x
|x
|Loyola Alumni Meet
|10/5
|x
|x
|Campbell vs Georgia Southern, FGCU
|10/5
|x
|Liberty vs St Francis University
|10/5
|x
|NJIT Intersquad Meet
|10/5
|x
|Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Meet
|10/5
|x
|x
|Akron vs Miami (OH)
|10/5
|x
|Toledo Alumni Meet
|10/5
|x
|San Diego Alumni Meet
|10/5
|x
|EIU vs Valparaiso
|10/5
|x
|x
|Cal Poly Green and Gold Meet
|10/5
|x
|x
|Denver Relays
|10/5
|x
|x
|Green vs White (Eastern Michigan)
|10/5
|x
|American Alumni Blue/Red Meet
|10/5
|x
|x
|New Mexico State vs Northern Colorado
|10/5
|x
