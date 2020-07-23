Double World Champion Florian Wellbrock Set To Race In Magdeburg

2020 MAGDEBURG SWIM MEET

Saturday, July 25th & Sunday, July 26th

Elbeschwimmhalle Magdeburg

50m (LCM)

Several key German swimmers will be getting their competition on this weekend in Magdeburg, a city in the heart of Germany on the Elbe River. The Magdeburg Swim Meet represents one of the first within the nation in several months, with all having been previously scheduled racing through May 31st due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The German Swimming Championships are now scheduled to be held in Berlin from October 29th to November 1st. There will likely be no spectators at the event, but a decision regarding crowds will be made on October 1st.

In the meantime, World Championships double gold medalist Florian Wellbrock, who made history taking the 1500m freestyle in the pool and the 10k open water event in Gwangju last year, is among those set to get his road to Tokyo started this weekend. The 22-year-old is entered in 4 freestyle events, spinning the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m distances.

He’ll be joined in Magdeburg by Franziska Hentke, the 200m fly World Championships silver medalist from 2017. The 31-year-old veteran is entered in her signature fly event, along with the 100m fly sprint and the 400m IM.

A host of rising German swimmers are also set to compete this weekend, including multi-European Junior Championships gold medalist Isabel Gose. 18-year-old Gose broke out big-time in Kazan, sweeping the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle events with podium-topping performances in each.

She’s set to race those same events along with the 50m free this weekend. She’ll see Laura Riedemann alongside her in the 100m, 200m and 400m free events. National record holder Jessica Steiger is also expected to be in breaststroke action, racing the 100m and 200m distances.