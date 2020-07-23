SwimSwam Podcast: James Guy Talks British Relay Secret Sauce

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with British World Champion and Olympic medalist James Guy, who gave us a detailed description of how he’s been spending his time during quarantine. He also admits that once he got back into the water recently, he felt better than he had expected to and got into main sets pretty quickly. Guy emphasizes there’s no rush to get into great shape and to take your time getting back into the pool.

Guy also gives his description of winning his world championship title in the 200 free and the world titles Britain has won in the 4×200 free really (2015, 2017) and 4×100 medley relay (2019). Guy breaks down how the British team has built a culture of relay performance and putting an emphasis on medaling in as many as they can.

RECENT EPISODES