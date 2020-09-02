Winter Juniors Qualifier Edie Sawyer Makes Verbal Pledge to Ohio Bobcats

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Edie Sawyer from Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania has announced her intention to swim at Ohio University as a member of the class of 2025.

“I am so stoked to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Ohio University! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing and supportive team. Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for being there for me from the start! Go bobcats!! #OUohyeah #bobcatbound”

Sawyer is entering her senior year at Seneca Valley Senior High School where she is a three-time PIAA State qualifier. She specializes in breaststroke and IM and holds the Winter Juniors standard in the 100 breast. She swims year-round for Seneca Valley Swim Club.

Sawyer competed in the 100/200 breast at 2019 Winter Juniors East and notched lifetime bests in both events. She also time-trialed the 50 free and 200 IM. In March at the Allegheny Mountain LSC Junior Olympics, she swam PBs in the 50 free and 100 free. Last summer, Sawyer improved her LCM bests in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.74

200 breast – 2:21.13

200 IM – 2:11.94

50 free – 25.24

100 free – 54.84

Ohio finished 7th in the standings, only 31 points out of 5th place, at 2020 MAC Championships. Sawyer would have been just a tick out of scoring position in the breaststroke events. It took 1:04.31 in the 100 and 2:21.04 in the 200 to make the B finals at the conference meet. Sawyer will overlap with Bobcat breaststrokers Mckenzie Grau and Rebekah Klem.

