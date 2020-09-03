UNC-Wilmington Keeps Another In State, Picks Up MOR’s Jacob Duracinsky

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Marlins of Raleigh’s Jacob Duracinsky is the latest to commit to UNC-Wilmington, a program under new leadership with Bobby Guntoro taking the reins this summer. Duracinsky is a rising senior at Southern Wake Academy.

I was looking at a couple different schools and had some visits set up, but after my first phone call with Bobby Guntoro I had no doubt UNCW was where I wanted to go. His passion for swimming and his knowledge of not only the sport but each individual person had completely sold me.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

5o free – 21.41

100 free – 46.38

200 free – 1:40.74

200 IM – 1:54.31

Duracinsky put up three top-eight finishes at the 2020 North Carolina Senior Champs in February. There, he touched fifth in the 200 free (1:42.02), sixth in the 200 IM (1:54.78) and seventh in the 100 free (46.46). He raced in August at the TAC Titans-hosted meet with Marlins of Raleigh, where he hit a lifetime best in the 100 free (46.38) and neared his 200 IM best with a 1:54.57.

Last season, Duracinsky would’ve #4 on UNC-Wilmington’s roster in the 200 free. At the 2020 CAA Championships, Duracinsky would’ve scored in the 200 free B-final with his lifetime best.

Duracinsky joins Will Barker, Aidan Duffy and Ethan Womble in UNC-Wilmington’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.