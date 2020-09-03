North Carolina 4A Finalist Ethan Womble Chooses UNC-Wilmington for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greensboro Community YMCA’s Ethan Womble has verbally committed to UNC-Wilmington for 2021. He’s a senior at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School after three years at Page High School.

I chose UNCW because it feels like home to me. Coach Bobby has made me feel more than welcome and I believe I will be able to reach my full potential as a Seahawk academically and athletically thanks to the outstanding programs, coaches, and teammates I will have throughout my journey.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.22

100 free – 46.18

200 free – 1:41.34

100 back – 52.10

200 IM – 1:56.94

Womble began swimming recently, in eighth grade. From his freshman to junior seasons, he has dropped almost a second in the 50 free, almost three in the 100 free, over six in the 200 free and over five in the 100 back.

At the 2020 North Carolina 4A HS Champs, Womble placed third in the 100 free (46.22) and fourth in the 200 free (1:41.64/1:41.34 in prelims), his first time even making finals at the meet. He was also on Page’s runner-up 200 free relay, splitting a 21.10, and he split a 46.79 on their third-place 400 free relay.

Last season, Womble would’ve been UNC-Wilmington’s #5 100 freestyler.

Womble joins Will Barker, Aidan Duffy and Jacob Duracinsky in UNC-Wilmington’s class of 2025.

