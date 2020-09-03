Steve Roush Resigns As CEO of ASCA After 9 Month Tenure

Steve Roush is resigning as CEO of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) after less than a year in the post. ASCA announced the news today.

Roush officially took over as CEO on January 1. He replaced John Leonard, who had previously led ASCA for 35 years. But Roush will officially step down on October 15, only about nine months into his time as CEO. Roush cited “personal and professional reasons” for his resignation, noting the “impact of COVID-19” on ASCA’s operations and revenue.

ASCA’s press release included the following statement:

“It is with extreme sadness that I announce my resignation as Chief Executive Officer of The ASCA effective October 15. I came to the ASCA with enthusiasm to make it the model of coaches’ associations around the world. Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the organization related to revenue generation and operations, I feel it is imperative that I step down due to both personal and professional reasons. I believe that the ASCA can come out of the pandemic as a strong viable organization and I will support my successor in the transition as well as in the future. I am forever grateful to the ASCA Board and staff for their support during my brief tenure.”

A search for a new CEO will begin immediately, with a September 15 application deadline.