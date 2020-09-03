Summer Juniors-qualifying Breaststroker Hannah Liu Verbally Commits to Penn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lincolnshire, Illinois breaststroker Hannah Liu has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at the University of Pennsylvania for 2021-22.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Pennsylvania! I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers who have supported me so much through this process. I can’t wait to “quake” it down with my new swim family! Go Quakers!!! #FightOnPenn”

Liu is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Lake Forest Academy. She swims year-round with Patriot Aquatic Club and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100m breast (1:13.13) and 200m breast (2:37.60). She competed in both events at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, and again at U.S. Open in December. Liu notched PBs in the 200 breast and 200 IM in March at Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. A year ago she improved her PBs in the 50 free, 50 breast, and 50 fly at NCSA Spring Championship and was a finalist in the 50/100 breast.

Best Times (SCY):

100 Breast – 1:02.00

200 Breast – 2:17.31

200 IM – 2:09.85

100 Fly – 59.49

Penn came in 4th at the 2020 Women’s Ivy League Championships. Liu’s best times would have helped the Quakers with added points in the A final of the 100 breast and the B final of the 200 breast. She will overlap a year with Penn breaststrokers Rachel Maizes and Grace Estabrook.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

