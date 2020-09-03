Cole Whitsett and Joey Tepper Set to Swim for Tennessee in 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cole Whitsett from Springfield, Pennsylvania and Joey Tepper of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey will join Tennessee men’s swimming and diving team this fall as members of the class of 2024. They will join Alexander Milanovich, Bryden Hattie, Dain Ripol, Dillon Richardson, Harrison Lierz, Jack Gillespie, Jacob McDonald, Jake Narvid, Jake Reasor, Jordan Crooks, Jordan Tiffany, Joseph Jordan, Lyubomir Epitropov, Micah Chambers, Nick Cassell, Rafael Ponce de León, Thomas Horne, and Will Jackson in Knoxville.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Tennessee! Thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates who helped me reach this point in my career! Go vols!🍊”

Whitsett swam for Episcopal Academy and Suburban Seahawks. He was a 2-time A-finalist at 2020 Eastern InterScholastics, placing 3rd in the 100 fly (48.74) and 5th in the 100 breast (56.35). He further contributed to Episcopal Academy’s 4th-place team finish by swimming fly (21.39) on the winning 200 medley relay and by leading off (45.38) the runner-up 400 free relay.

50 Freestyle – 20.66

100 Freestyle – 45.38

100 Butterfly – 48.74

100 Breaststroke – 55.53

Coach Quote – “Cole’s speed and versatility will add all around depth to this class. It is easy to see him develop into a major contributor and he will give the coaching staff a number of meet lineup options. Cole is strong and explosive and I am sure our strength and conditioning staff can work wonders with him.”

Joey Tepper

Tepper graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School and swam year-round for Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club. He will overlap a year in Knoxville with club teammate Amanda Nunan. In high school swimming, Tepper came in 3rd in the 500 free (4:30.12) and 9th in the 200 IM (1:53.41) at the 2020 New Jersey Meet of Champions. He earned PBs in the 1000/1650 free and 400 IM in December at LAC Holiday Cup where he won the 400 IM, was runner-up in the 500/1000/1650 free and finished top-6 in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM. Two summers ago he came in 6th at the 2018 USA Swimming 7.5K Junior National Championships.

500 Freestyle – 4:30.12

1000 Freestyle – 9:17.59

1650 Freestyle – 15:45.88

400 IM – 3:57.68

Coach Quote – “Joey was the final guy in our class to decide. He proved to be thorough and thoughtful through the recruiting process. He chose Tennessee over other elite academic schools and Joey will bring an incredible balance of academic and athletic ability. He has a tremendous engine and work ethic and will add some real firepower to the distance group.”

