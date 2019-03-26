Youth Olympic Games Medalist Alexander Milanovich Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian breaststroker Alexander Milanovich has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee’s class of 2024. He will join Harrison Lierz and Jacob McDonald in Knoxville in the fall of 2020. Milanovich wrote on social media:

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University Of Tennessee! Thank you to my family and my friends for the support in making this decision. I couldn’t see myself being anywhere else! Go Vols! 🍊”

Milanovich hails from Etobicoke, Ontario in Canada. He swims for Etobicoke Swim Club under Kevin Thorburn and has represented Canada internationally. Last summer and fall he was on the Canadian junior national team at Junior Pan Pacific Championships and Youth Olympic Games. At the former, he placed 6th in the 100 breast (1:03.38) and swam breast on Canada’s B 400 medley relay (1:02.87). In September at YOG, he scored the bronze medal in the 50 breast with 27.87, coming in just behind South Africa’s Michael Houlie (who is currently a freshman at Tennessee) (27.51) and China’s Sun Jiajun (27.85). He was also a finalist in the mixed 400 medley relay (along with teammates Madison Broad, Joshua Liendo and Kyla Leibel).

In December, Milanovich broke the Canadian National Age Group Record for 16-year-old boys in the SCM 50 breast with 27.33 while winning the event at the Ontario Junior International meet in Toronto. He split 1:00.78 in breast on Etobicoke’s winning 400 medley relay.

He recently went a slew of best times at the Ontario Spring Championships.

Top SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 breast – 27.33 (24.62)

100 breast – 1:00.07 (54.11)

200 breast – 2:19.67 (2:05.90)

Top LCM times:

50 breast – 27.87 (24.20)

100 breast – 1:02.82 (54.79)

200 breast – 2:27.27 (2:09.07)

100 fly – 58.84 (51.74)

200 IM – 2:12.96 (1:56.90)

Milanovich will rejoin current Tennessee freshman Houlie, who was the leading 50/100 breaststroker for the Vols this season. He’ll also overlap two years with Jarel Dillard and Luke Massey.

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University Of Tennessee! Thank you to my family and my friends for the support in making this decision. I couldn’t see myself being anywhere else! Go Vols! 🍊 @Vol_Swim pic.twitter.com/gPd7AfhhBT — Alexander Milanovich (@Alexmilanovich1) March 25, 2019

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.