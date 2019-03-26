2 More Verbals for the Seminoles: Domen Demsar and Maurice Ingenrieth

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida State University men’s swimming and diving team has added two more verbal commitments to the class of 2023: Slovenia’s Domen Demšar and Maurice Ingenrieth of Germany. They will join Aziz Ghaffari, Cameron Taddonio, Nick Vance, Noah Young, and Peter Varjasi in Tallahassee next September.

Domen Demšar

“I have committed to Florida State for the class of 2019 because I know it will give me the best opportunity to reach my athletic and academic goals. Ultimately, I made the decision because of the incredible coaching staff and amazing team culture. I can’t wait for my next four years as a Seminole! Go Noles!”

Demsar, originally from Slovenia, swims the 50/100 free and 50/100 fly. He swims for Plavalni klub Olimpija in Ljubljana and represented Slovenia as a national team member in Serbia last year. He earned most of his best times at the 46th International Swimming Championship “Youth 2018” in Zagreb, Croatia, where he won the 50 free and 50 fly and was runner-up in the 100 free and 100 fly.

Top SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 22.30 (20.09)

100 free – 49.85 (44.90)

50 fly – 23.65 (21.30)

100 fly – 53.76 (48.43)

“I am extremely excited to announce my Verbal Commitment to Florida State University! I still cannot believe that my dream of studying and swimming in the United States of America finally has come true! Coach Neal Studd has done an amazing work at Florida State since he got there and I want to be a part of the coming success. Also the other coaches interacting with each other and the swimmers makes the atmosphere more relaxed and comfortable. For sure they are still focused and ready to dare the “impossible”!!! I can`t wait to be part of the Seminole family! Thanks to everyone who supported me! GO NOLES!!!”

Viersen, Germany’s Ingenrieth swims for SG Neukoelln Berlin. He represented Germany at the LEN European Junior Swimming Championships 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. There, he finaled in the 200 fly (7th) with 1:59.99. He also earned a silver medal with the 4×100 men’s medley relay (53.45 fly) and a bronze in the 4×100 mixed medley relay (53.29 fly).

His top SCM performances date from December 2018 at the International German Short Course Championships.

Best times (converted to SCY):

200 LCM fly – 1:59.31 (1:44.96)

100 LCM fly – 54.08 (47.45)

200 LCM free – 1:52.91 (1:38.83)

400 LCM free – 4:01.28 (4:30.34)

200 SCM fly – 1:58.55 (1:46.80)

100 SCM fly – 53.94 (48.59)

