Florida State Picks Up Verbal from German Record-holder Peter Varjasi

Peter Varjasi from Erlangen, Germany has committed to swim for Florida State University beginning in the fall of 2019. Varjasi was a member of the German record-breaking 400 mixed medley relay at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Helsinki last summer. He teamed up with Rafael Miroslaw, Isabel Gose and Maya Tobehn to improve the German Senior National Record by 0.02 seconds while earning a silver medal, just 23/100 behind Russia. His lead-off 100 free of 49.45 was a personal best. He also won a silver medal as part of Germany’s men’s 4×100 medley relay and a bronze on the men’s 4×100 free relay. Individually, Varjasi placed 11th in semi-finals of the 50 free (23.01) and 7th in the finals of the 100 free (50.15) at European Juniors.

Varjasi also represented Germany at European Championships in Glasgow last summer. He split 49.17 as the third leg on the German 4×100 free relay that finished 7th in finals. At German Junior Nationals he won the 50 fly and placed 5th in the 100 free.

Top times (converted to SCY):

100 SCM breast – 1:00.58 (54.57)

200 LCM breast – 2:22.20 (2:02.70)

50 SCM free – 21.98 (19.80)

100 LCM free – 49.45 (43.10)

200 LCM IM – 2:05.76(1:50.41)

400 LCM IM – 4:36.33 (4:03.18)

Varjasi will suit up with fellow class of 2019 commits Aziz Ghaffari, Cameron Taddonio, Nick Vance, and Noah Young in September.

